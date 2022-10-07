On Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. a resident in the 900 block of Alden Glen Drive said someone stole campaign signs from her front yard and let the air out of her vehicle’s tires. Tracy police received 1,360 calls for service from Sept. 29 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
7:01 a.m.: A woman on Spanner Street said she had just been assaulted.
12:35 p.m.: Someone in the 800 block of West 10th Street said money was taken from their cash-aid card.
1:05 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue wanted to talk to an officer after someone stole her belongings.
2:32 p.m.: A caller complained about several cars including a Dodge Charger, a Corvette and a Dodge Durango that had been driving recklessly near Belconte and Redington drives.
3:13 p.m.: A woman reportedly stole watches and a tablet from a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
3:58 p.m.: Police were told there was video surveillance of someone using an electronic device that looks like a phone to break into several vehicles in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
4:16 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of East Lowell Avenue said someone took money off his Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
5:11 p.m.: A naked man was seen relieving himself in the bushes of the 900 block of Crossroads Drive.
7:26 p.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing issue of loud music played in the 600 block of Palm Circle.
9:32 p.m.: Four people were reported riding dirt bikes through the park in the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
Monday
1:35 a.m.: A silver or dark colored Honda Accord was seen swerving in the lanes and almost hit the center divider a couple of times on South Tracy Boulevard.
6:42 a.m.: A homeless woman was harassing customers at a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The woman had an open container of alcohol and was asked to leave but refused. The business wanted police to move her along and give her a trespass warning.
8:15 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of West Seventh Street said in the early morning they heard a noise outside and when they looked saw a dark colored sedan leave at a high rate of speed.
10:27 a.m.: A caller in the 2800 of Tejas Lane said a plumbing company trailer was broken into over the weekend and about $10,000 worth of copper wire and fittings were stolen.
11:56 a.m.: Someone in the 900 block of Lassen Court said their Electronic Benefit Transfer card was hacked and they lost $750.
12:36 p.m.: A man in the 1400 block of Mansfield Street said someone made an electronic transfer from his bank account to another account with a different name.
4:15 p.m.: A red Mitsubishi Eclipse was reported stolen from Joe Pombo Parkway.
6:15 p.m.: A white 1997 Cadillac Catera was reported stolen from the 100 block of Collin Avenue.
6:50 p.m.: A white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Auto Plaza Way.
9:14 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Cherry Blossom Lane said someone was posing as the president of a charity that the caller is the treasurer for, and the person asked the call to send $7,600 by wire transfer.
11:10 p.m.: Someone in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said their debit card was stolen while they were at work.
Sunday
1:08 a.m.: A black sedan was swerving in and out of the lanes on West 11th Street.
5:01 a.m.: A caller said they could hear vehicles racing and making a lot of noise on West Lowell Avenue near Henley Parkway.
9:08 a.m.: Someone in the 1200 block of Sequoia Boulevard told police money was taken from their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
10:15 a.m.: Three handmade bags valued at $1,800 were stolen from the 200 block of Covey Lane sometime during the night.
1:55 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
4:43 p.m.: Someone reported being assaulted by a man with a white Nissan Altima in the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
5:42 p.m.: A black SUV and a white car were chasing each other on West Kavanagh Avenue.
10:18 p.m.: A caller complained about people screaming, yelling and playing loud music at a party in the 100 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Saturday
12:03 a.m.: Police were called about a loud live band in the 1400 block of Divine Lane.
1:52 a.m.: Someone called about a reckless driver on Interstate 205 near Grant Line Road. The call was transferred to California Highway Patrol.
9:16 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Holly Drive said someone took money out of their account.
1:19 a.m.: A man in the 800 block of West Clover Road said he caught a woman inside his car burglarizing it.
4:41 p.m.: Three people stole items from the Bath and Body Works store at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
5:46 p.m.: A driver on South Chrisman Road was speeding and almost hit a pole and another vehicle and then ran over a median.
7:27 p.m.: Two kids were chasing after vehicles with shopping carts in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
10:19 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud birthday party in the 2800 block of Pebblebrook Court.
11:28 p.m.: A caller told police someone was playing loud music and smoking marijuana in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
11:38 p.m.: Someone complained about two men setting off illegal fireworks in the street on the 2800 block of San Rocco Way.
Friday
12:48 a.m.: A man went into a business in the 1700 block of West 11th Street and ripped out some of the hoses there.
1:10 a.m.: Police were called to the 800 block of West 11th Street for a woman that was screaming someone was following her.
5:49 a.m.: A man on a bike with a white bag was stealing copper wire in the 500 block of West Larch Road.
10:31 a.m.: A woman in the 1200 block of El Portal Street said she applied for a credit card and never received it but then received a billing statement showing two purchases on the credit card she didn’t make.
10:56 a.m.: Someone reported that a man was masturbating on the 1500 block of Dove Drive while children played in a nearby park.
2 p.m.: A parent called police about homeless people who were setting up a camp right outside the gate of a school in the 1600 block of Chester Drive. The caller wanted the police to move them along and said she had called last week but they moved further into the park but now had returned to outside the gate.
4:03 p.m.: A caller said there was a person with a bat standing in the middle of the street in the 300 block of Kelley Mist Lane and there was a broken window and spray paint on a neighbor’s house possibly done by the man.
6:48 p.m.: Someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Spencer Drive and left behind a hard hat and a cell phone.
11:47 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, complained about loud music coming from an upstairs apartment.
11:57 p.m.: A home in the 100 block of East Kavanagh Was burglarized with a bathroom window smashed and a tattoo gun taken.
Sept. 29
4:59 a.m.: A construction site on South Corral Hollow Road was broken into and a loader was damaged along with two containers broken into and items taken.
9:40 a.m.: The manager of a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said two women were in front of the store trying to solicit and were refusing to leave. The manager wanted police to give them a trespass warning and to press charges for a petty theft earlier in the week.
10:49 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a woman pushed down and robbed and older woman.
11:26 a.m.: A woman reported being beaten by a man at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, the day before. The woman said he took her purse then beat her over the head and then said he was going to get a gun.
12:55 p.m.: Someone reported a dummy hanging from a tree in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue and said it wasn’t a Halloween decoration but was a hate crime.
3:55 p.m.: A driver on West Kavanagh Avenue said a man threw a piece of wood at his 2022 Toyota Highlander breaking his side mirror.
4:41 p.m.: Two people were seen riding dirt bikes without helmets in the 4800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
7:17 p.m.: A resident in the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive told police two women kept pouring things into her car, possibly in retaliation for her parking in front of their house. The caller said they started pouring salsa and other damaging things and have-been leaving notes on her car.
7:46 p.m.: A man at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, reportedly tried to light a section of the mall on fire.
8:01 p.m.: A caller said a group of about 70 people on bikes riding on Lincoln Boulevard were in the wrong lane of traffic and one person pulled out a knife in a threatening matter as they drove by.
8:35 p.m.: the owner of a building near North Tracy Boulevard and Kavanagh Avenue said a group of about 25 people on bikes were loitering near the building and wanted them moved along.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
