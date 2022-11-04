On Friday at 5:20 a.m. a caller in the 1000 block of Larch Road said he walked into his living room, and someone fired a gunshot that struck a window in the room. The caller said he saw a vehicle’s taillights as it left, and no one was reported injured.
Tracy police received 1,302 calls for service from Oct. 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:34 a.m.: Three men were cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.
8:20 a.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Buthmann Avenue said someone ransacked her vehicle and used the garage door opener to open the garage and she was unsure if anything was taken from the car. The woman said she had video of the suspects.
10:29 a.m.: Someone in the hospital emergency room said he was picked up in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road by two people who forced him to drink a clear liquid and stole his money and phone.
10:30 a.m.: A man was seen breaking into a home in the 800 block of West 10th Street.
11:01 a.m.: A woman said her son bought a phone from a man in the 3400 of Naglee Road that turned out to be fake. The man changed his name and posted another phone on Facebook and the woman and her son were on their way to confront the man at the Walmart parking lot.
4:38 p.m.: A shoplifter at business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road left a purse that had two syringes in it.
8:06 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West 12th Street said someone stole all her solar lights form the front yard and left feces on the driveway.
11:02 p.m.: Three people with flashlights were seen trying to break into an older red car on the 2500 block of Ozark Drive.
Tuesday
4:42 p.m.: A homeless man pushing a cart and another man who claimed to have had his car towed had been wandering around the gas pumps at a station in the 1900 block of West 11th Street refusing to leave the area.
6:11 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue and was trying to get away in a white car with a loud exhaust.
10:26 a.m.: A caller said they caught someone trying to break into storage units in the 700 block of East 11th Street.
3:30 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway said someone stole his keys off a counter.
5:34 p.m.: Two men in a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said an obscenity to an employee and left with stolen items.
7:43 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard said a woman with a small dog was sitting on her porch banging on the door starting an argument. The caller told police she had already asked the woman to leave but she would not go.
11:08 p.m.: Someone reported a silver Acura was weaving all over the road near Interstate 205 and Naglee Road and they weren’t sure if the driver was sleepy or intoxicated.
Monday
2:52 a.m.: Two men were reported in an argument for the past 15 minutes in the 2800 block of Rhett Court.
8:09 a.m.: A woman in the 600 block of North Central Avenue said a social worker had been preventing her from having “access” to her children and she had been trying to file a complaint against the social worker for months.
8:47 a.m.: Someone cut a section of fence and stole an older quad from a business in the 2000 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
12:09 p.m.: A caller said someone set up a tent on private property near Jackson Alley and wanted the tent and all their belongings removed.
12:59 p.m.: A 2019 black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
1:25 p.m.: A gray 2009 Toyota Yaris was stolen from the 2800 block of San Rocco Way.
2:22 p.m.: A person with no shirt or helmet was seen riding a dirt bike on West Street.
4:06 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West 12th Street said someone stole the inflatable decorations from their yard and they had a video of the suspect.
5:08 p.m.: Someone was reportedly setting off fireworks in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
6:06 p.m.: A caller said their brother was kicked out of a residence in the 200 block of West Carlton Way the day before and returned and was stabbing a light pole with a knife.
10:19 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Belmont Lane said someone kicked open the front door to the home.
Sunday
3:09 a.m.: Police gave a warning to residents having a loud party in the first block of West Lowell Avenue.
8:56 a.m.: A caller said his Apple watch was stolen from a gym and he tracked it to an address in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard and wanted police to go the location.
9:18 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of West Grant Line Road said a man just broke into their home and they didn’t know who he was.
1:35 p.m.: A man with no shirt was seen riding a dirt bike recklessly on West Fourth Street.
5:31 p.m.: The Modesto Police Department transferred a caller who reported just being robbed on East 11th Street.
7:04 p.m.: A caller said a family was trying to take items out of the Spirit Halloween store on West 11th Street.
8 p.m.: Someone reported hearing people in a street race on South Sycamore Parkway.
11:07 p.m.: Two men and a woman stole two bottles of tequila from a store in the first block of East 11th Street.
11:13 p.m.: Police were called to the 2200 block of Krohn Road for a report of a man with a gun but couldn’t find anyone with a weapon.
Saturday
12:13 a.m.: Police gave a warning to people being loud in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of Foothill Vista Drive.
12:35 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Etta Court said a man was outside trying to break into cars and when the resident confronted the man, he told him, “You have 2 seconds to get back into the house.”
2:56 a.m.: Someone reported having just been robbed in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway.
10:54 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue said they took an Uber to work and left their cell phone in the vehicle and the driver was refusing to return the phone.
12:14 p.m.: A hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a guest had checked out but left his belongings, including drugs and paraphernalia, in the room.
5:29 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone having a loud party in the 1800 block of Mesquite Court.
6 p.m.: A caller said someone was brandishing a weapon at one of the tents at the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Police were told two cars were whipping doughnuts with kids hanging out the windows on Gandy Dancer Drive.
8:38 p.m.: A bathroom was vandalized and a bag of marijuana left behind at a business in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
11:50 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 200 block of De Bord Drive.
Friday
12:08 a.m.: Someone complained about music blaring from an apartment unit in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:34 a.m.: A homeless man with all his belongings was near the exit of a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road harassing employees and customers. The caller asked the man to leave, and he left all his property. The caller wanted police to check for the homeless man and remove all his property from the business.
9:07 p.m.: A homeless man was lying face down on the side of a building in the 1900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
11:51 a.m.: Someone said an envelope with a money order and the title for their vehicle was stolen while the car was inside a car wash bay in the 100 block of East 11th Street.
1:30 p.m.: A man in the 3900 block of Chateau Lane said he was renting out his 2014 BMW M6 and the person he had rented it to was supposed to have returned it but never did and the man wanted to report the car stolen.
1:38 p.m.: A Honda Accord was seen doing doughnuts in front of a home in the 1900 block of Homer Henry Court.
6:08 p.m.: An intoxicated man was on Cypress Drive dropping his pants and screaming he was going to kill people.
8:05 p.m.: A white Mustang was doing doughnuts on Holly Drive near West 20th Street.
11:14 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud television playing in the 500 block of Yosemite Drive.
Oct. 27
1:45 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said they had a shoplifter in custody, and they were kicking and tried to headbutt one of the employees.
7:36 a.m.: A man was reportedly trespassing, standing in front of a doorway at building in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:43 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox on Quail Court.
11:56 a.m.: An administrator at Jacobson Elementary School, 1750 W. Kavanagh Avenue, said an employee was intoxicated at the school and refusing to leave.
12:20 p.m.: A caller from the 1300 block of Remington Court said both of her vehicles had been burglarized overnight with $3,000 in cash and personal documents taken.
2:17 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue said a business check was stolen from the mail, washed and someone forged their signature and cashed it Bank of America in Tracy.
2:46 p.m.: A woman was heard calling for help in the 1300 block of Hampton Court.
4:02 p.m.: The driver of a gray pickup truck was reportedly driving very fast and doing doughnuts in the 1500 block of Promenade Circle.
7:07 p.m.: A homeless man was in King Alley climbing over a fence into a property in the 300 block of East Fourth Street and harassing the homeowner.
7:15 p.m.: A man stole two headphones worth $200 from a business at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, and then drove off in a red GMC Yukon.
11:33 p.m.: Someone burglarized a home for sale in the 400 block of Marie Avenue.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
