On Monday at 8:25 a.m. a resident in the 2000 block of Ashley Lane said a neighbor set fire to his fence and thought he was trying to burn his house down a few weeks ago. The caller said it was an ongoing dispute between them and didn’t know if the man had been drinking.
Tracy police received 1,258 calls for service from June 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:24 a.m.: Electronics were stolen from a trailer at a construction site in the 1800 block of East Grant Line Road.
12:15 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a group of homeless people were living behind the building and they had a trespass order on file and wanted them removed.
2:15 p.m.: Someone said their brother was assaulted earlier in the month and his vehicle was towed but now his trailer was stolen from the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
8:17 p.m. A caller on Holly Drive said a woman she had issues with in the past just broke a windshield wiper off her vehicle.
8:28 p.m.: Either a gunshot or fireworks was reported in the 2200 block of Clemente Lane.
9:14 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music from a home in the 1100 block of Gatetree Court.
Tuesday
2:37 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Tom Fowler Court reported suspicious activity at a neighbor’s house. The caller said there was a strange car in front, someone inside with all the lights off and someone inside a dumpster.
7:25 a.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Solomon Court thought a neighbor egged his vehicle in retaliation for his dog barking. Police advised the caller to wash the egg off the vehicle.
7:51 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into and IRS paperwork and a wallet stolen in the 500 block of General Lane.
8:37 a.m.: A business in the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they had been burglarized sometime during the night with a cash register drawer and an iPad taken.
10:47 a.m.: Someone reported a renter’s fraud in Las Vegas, Nevada . The Las Vegas police told the caller to contact Tracy police because the person lived in Tracy.
12:27 p.m.: A homeless man that appeared to have been drinking was in front of a business in the 2300 block of East Street refusing to leave.
1:13 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Basque Drive said her credit card was being used in Southern California and didn’t know where the card was stolen or lost at.
2:11 p.m.: A woman stole two pairs of exotic boots valued at $490 each from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:30 p.m.: A customer at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 1888 W. 11th Street, said someone was breaking into a car in the parking lot.
10:14 p.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Byron Road told police a “janky” trailer was parked of his home possibly dumping trash on the side of the road.
Monday
8:14 a.m.: Towers for traffic control lights were stolen from a construction site at Pescadero and Paradise avenues.
12:34 p.m.: A black Mitsubishi Eclipse was driving backwards at a high rate of speed on Byron Road
1:36 p.m.: A caller said four handguns that were shipped came up missing at FedEx, 5655 Hood Way.
2:23 p.m.: A business in the first block of East 11th Street said a man had been laying on the ground in front of the office for over an hour. The man was breathing and the caller wanted police to move him along.
3:35 p.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of Georgia Court said a check that was made out to the U.S. Treasury was forged and cashed at another business.
7:51 p.m.: A house was broken into in the first block of South Hickory Street.
11:36 p.m.: An intoxicated man was outside a business in the 2800 block of pavilion Parkway causing an argument.
Sunday
8:01 a.m.: The driver of a white Ford Mustang was driving recklessly on South Central Avenue running red lights.
9:27 a.m.: A business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man made a grab and run theft from the store about an hour ago.
10:21 a.m.: A caller from the 1000 block of Match Point Place said two different people cashed fraudulent checks to the IRS and the Treasury Board totaling about $8,000.
2:42 p.m.: Two men stole two large trash bags full of merchandise from a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard and left in a light blue Nissan.
2:46 p.m.: Two men soliciting outside of a business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road started an argument when they were told to leave.
6 p.m.: Two people were assaulted in a bathroom of a business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road and had their cell phone stolen.
9:32 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Laguna Drive was going to file an online report about someone who accessed their Walmart.com account and made a purchase.
10:16 p.m.: A loud bang was heard in the backyard of a home in the 1500 block of Michael Drive. The caller couldn’t tell if it was a gunshot or fireworks.
11:27 p.m.: A caller from Elissagaray Drive reported hearing 10 gunshot and said they were definitely gunfire not fireworks.
Saturday
12:04 a.m.: A caller said about 50 under-age people were at a party in the 1700 block of Gloria Circle and they were drinking and smoking. The caller was concerned they might leave the party intoxicated and drive.
12:07 a.m.: A motorcycle was racing up and down the street in the 4600 block of Glenhaven Drive and might be part of a fight down the street.
9:51 a.m.: A window was smashed at a business in the 100 block of East 11th Street. The caller told police a neighboring business might have video of the incident and wanted extra patrols until the window could be fixed on Monday.
11:07 a.m.: Someone said their ex-boyfriend stole their purse and kicked them out of a white work van in the 200 block of Eaton Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: The fire department wanted police to make an arson report ion a vehicle fire in the 1600 block of Glazzy Lane
1:33 p.m.: A customer went behind the counter and assaulted a worker at a business in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:42 p.m.: A caller told police a man in a black pickup truck took an assault rifle and placed it in another vehicle and got in the passenger seat and left while another person drove the pickup off following them.
5:05 p.m.: Homeless people were trying to hop a fence and break into the Light Church, 2514 Holly Drive.
9:42 p.m.: Two gunshots were reported coming from the first block of West Street.
10:18 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.
11:16 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
Friday
5::22 a.m.: A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado long bed crew cab pickup truck was reported stolen from the first block of West Beverly Place.
7:44 a.m.: Someone broke into a GMC Acadia truck in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:15 a.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Balboa Drive said they received a credit card in the mail she didn’t apply for and another was sent to an address in Pennsylvania.
8:38 a.m.: An exterior wall of a vacant building in the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard was vandalized.
10;35 a.m.: A black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 1600 block of Holly Drive.
11:02 a.m.: A woman in the1600 block of Bessie Avenue said someone took food stamps and cash from a welfare card.
12:03 p.m.: A person in the 3900 block of Middlefield Drive said someone wrote fraudulent checks totaling $110 on their Bank of America account.
8:42 p.m.: Someone was in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, hitting a table with a hammer.
10:07 p.m.: A man was spray painting a bridge over Interstate 205 at the Holly Drive overpass.
June 9
1:12 a.m.: A white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
2:04 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 4200 block of Commercial Drive thought someone might be trespassing on the property. The caller said a man was seen opening a restroom on video and then the cameras cut out. The caller thought the cameras had been unplugged, damaged or taken and wanted police to check.
6:20 a.m.: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
6:34 a.m.: Someone threw a rock through the front window of a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Tennis Lane.
12:04 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord in the 1900 block of Calaveras Court.
12:06 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of West Carlton Way said she had dropped her credit card and someone had made several purchases with it and the bank was requesting a police report.
3:42 p.m.: A driver of a Volkswagen Passat was reportedly driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, throwing things at other vehicles and driving in the wrong lane towards oncoming vehicles on South Tracy Boulevard.
7:50 p.m.: A black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from the 2900 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:28 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue said they about six bangs and saw flashes possibly from fireworks near a school.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
