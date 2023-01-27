The Tracy Police department is warning residents that someone has been impersonating a police officer demanding money in a phone scam.
In a news release police reported several incidents where people receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a Tracy Police officer then demanding that they send them money.
Police stressed a Tracy Police Department officer will never call an individual to collect or demand money over the phone.
Residents are reminded to never give out personal information or bank account information to someone they do not know.
For more information on how to avoid fraud visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts or https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds.
Tracy police received 1,395 calls for service from Jan. 19 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:26 a.m.: A man was seen pushing and hitting a woman as he shoved her into a car on Feteira Way.
5:21 a.m.: About five people stopped a Chevrolet Suburban in the middle of the street and started going through vehicles parked on Lotus Way.
7:38 a.m.: Chainsaws and other tools valued at more than $10,000 were stolen from a white Freightliner on the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
12:27 p.m.: A man was vandalizing locomotives parked on the tracks at South Banta and Brichetto roads. The man left but the caller said they had a photo of the man and his vehicle.
1 p.m.: A woman in the 1100 block of West 11th Street said her vehicle had been towed and when she got it back about a week ago she found that money and bag with $4,000 worth of leotards was missing.
2:42 p.m.: The owner of a property in the 400 block of West Clover Road said they found a window broken at the residence. The caller said they had problems in the past with homeless living in the vacant home and setting up an encampment in the backyard.
3:32 p.m.: A red 2015 Chevrolet Cruz was reported missing from the 1800 block of Geranium Way since Jan. 8. The caller thought it had been repossessed but the company said it did not have the car. The caller said the car does not start and it is not drivable.
3:44 p.m.: A 2004 black Chevrolet Silverado truck was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 12th Street.
8:42 p.m.: A resident in the 2300 block of Lotus Way said a neighbor saw their vehicle being broken into earlier in the morning and might have video of the incident.
11:11 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a man and a woman stole toiletry items and food from the store.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m.: A car was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Penny Lane.
2:48 a.m.: A homeless man and woman were going through trashcans in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said she asked them to leave but they ignored her.
7:33 a.m.: Construction equipment was stolen from the roundabout at Byron and Grant Line roads. The call was transferred to the San Joaquin County Sheriff Department.
9:08 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Tanya Lane and the caller said they had a video of the suspect.
11:18 a.m.: A mailbox was broken into for the second time in two weeks on Crepe Myrtle Lane.
11:37 a.m.: A mailbox was reported broken into on 700 block of Billy Freeman Lane.
1:36 p.m.: An air conditioning unit was stolen for a house under construction on the 1700 block of Jade Place.
6:46 p.m.: Someone threw rocks and broke a window of a home on the 1900 block of Ridgemont Way.
9:22 p.m.: A caller said four men with guns burglarized an apartment in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
Monday
3:46 a.m.: Someone broke a window on a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck and tampered with the ignition while it was parked in the 1700 block of North Chrisman Road.
5 a.m.: A 1998 Toyota Camry parked in the 5800 block of Schulte Road had a window smashed and wallet stolen from it.
8:48 a.m.: A 19-foot scissor lift was stolen from a business in the 5600 block of Hood Way.
11:24 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West Valpico Road said there was a vehicle fire during the night and his vehicle was damaged in the fire too.
4:19 p.m.: Two men appeared to be smoking drugs inside a white convertible Mercedes in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
5:22 p.m.: A homeless woman with a shopping cart was told she could not be on a property in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road.
5:24 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West 12th Street said she received a bill from Verizon but she didn’t subscribe to their service. The woman said when she contacted the company someone had opened an account with her name, address and social security number but used a different email.
6:25 p.m.: A man 2900 block of Ferndown Lane said he thought he was being followed by an unknown group of people and when he tried to take a photo of them they somehow disappear from the pictures.
9:59 p.m.: Someone reported their bicycle was stolen from a in front of a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:50 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Meritt Drive said someone tried to open their backdoor.
Sunday
12:16 a.m.: Someone reported gunshots in the 2500 block of Spencer Lane.
1:46 a.m.: A man in a parked red Ford Mustang was reported to be passed out with beer bottles all over the car on the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue. The caller said the man was breathing but didn’t respond when they knocked on the window.
2:12 a.m.: A resident complained about a Nissan parked in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court that had the occupant playing loud music and smoking marijuana.
8:27 a.m.: Police were told two people were caught on a security camera breaking into a community mailbox in the 2300 block of Miranda Court.
3:21 p.m.: A caller said a woman threatened to fight her over a parking spot at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road and she was afraid if she went in the store the woman would try to fight her.
3:51 p.m.: An older man was at a gas station in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road saying his grandson stole his vehicle and wanted someone to call the police.
6:59 p.m.: Police were told two people in a 2016 four-door Nissan in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane were possibly involved in drug activity at a nearby park and appeared to be smoking marijuana inside the car.
9:53 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from an apartment in the 1700 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:19 p.m.: A man punched a hole in the gas tank of a car parked in the 1900 block of West 11th Street to try and steal the gasoline and then walked away leaving the gas can.
10:30 p.m.: A resident in the 6600 block of Kiln Place told police she thought someone was in her backyard and her security camera saw a man carrying a gas can.
Saturday
4:25 a.m.: Someone knocked over a cash register at a business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
8:27 a.m.: A hit and run accident was reported at Byron Road near North Corral Hollow Road.
9:42 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of West 10th Street said she let her sister and a man use her Toyota Prius and they wouldn’t return it. The caller said she though the car was taken to Merced.
10:11 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 1400 block of Pescadero Avenue with a purse and cell phone taken.
11:40 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into with visible damage in the 700 block of Tulare Drive.
12:11 p.m.: A woman said she had a restraining order against a man and he had just snatched her cell phone in the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street, and he might be waiting in her car.
3:45 p.m.: A black 1990s Cadillac El Dorado was reported driving recklessly on Interstate 205.
4:33 p.m.: A green Mustang was reported to be driving recklessly on Tony Stuitt Lane.
4:51 p.m.: A caller reported two people walking on top of trains on the tracks along South Banta and Brichetto roads.
5:26 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglle Road.
Friday
2:56 a.m.: A black 2022 Honda Accord was stolen from the 1800 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
6:39 a.m.: A man vandalized a vehicle in the 1000 block of Beaconfield Court then ran off.
1:30 p.m.: A business at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road reported two women that stole six Nike apparel items in an incident that occurred the day before.
1:52 p.m.: A driver was reported to be driving recklessly on Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
2: p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Joseph Menusa Lane told police her sister had been scammed out of $150,000 by a person she met online.
4:13 p.m.: A black GMC Yukon with two men inside crashed into a tree in front of the Cinemark Sign at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The men got out and jumped into another vehicle and left the area.
5:25 p.m.: Someone in the 2700 block of Shofield Lane said a neighbor used a garden hose to wash the inside of their vehicle and then removed the license plates and the vehicle was gone from the residence and thought it was suspicious.
7:24 p.m.: A security guard at an apartment complex in the 400 block of West Central Avenue said one of the mailboxes was broken into.
11:30 p.m.: Security in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road said about eight cars were spinning doughnuts behind one of the warehouses.
Jan. 19
4:03 a.m.: Two men were in a fight in the 700 block of West Clover Road and one was swinging a stick around.
9:31 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Czerny Street said he ordered a new bank account card and it never arrived but she said she was seeing charges being made on the card.
1:36 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said their mail was stolen and someone took their credit card and added them as a user.
2:46 p.m..: Vehicles were reported speeding on Whispering Wind Drive.
5:08 p.m.: A business at West Valley Mall reported the theft of a ring valued at $25,000.
5:25 p.m.: A group of five Honda and Ford vehicles were driving recklessly through the neighborhood at Redington Drive and Valencia Court.
6:04 p.m.: Someone complained about a neighbor in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road playing loud music
7:22 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said five teens, all riding bikes, stole alcohol from the store.
11:07 p.m.: The driver of a black Honda Accord was swerving across the road on North Tracy Boulevard.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
