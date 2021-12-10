At 8:21 a.m. on Monday Tracy police reported threats of a school shooting and bomb threats that were made on social media. The threats were made late Sunday evening and did not mention a particular high school or students but were received by only students attending Kimball High School. Police investigated the threats through the night and interviewed all the students who received them. Police found no credible threat but placed extra officers at Kimball High on Monday as precaution.
Tracy police received 1,330 calls for service from Dec. 2 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available by press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
12:23 a.m.: Two Trans-Am style cars were racing along Dove Drive.
6:11 a.m.: A resident in the 2300 block of Fargo Court said someone was knocking on her back door. Another caller said they saw someone on their doorbell camera going into a neighbor’s back yard.
10:38 a.m.: A caller at Burger King, 2890 W. Grant Line Road, said they saw a woman driving a white Isuzu Trooper sideswipe a silver Dodge Ram truck being driven by a man in the parking lot. The caller said the man got out of the pickup and when he went to get back in the truck the woman driving the Isuzu tried to hit him with her vehicle. The man left heading east on Grant Line Road with the woman following him.
11:08 a.m.: A n employee at Tracy Nails, 1300 W. 11th Street, said there was a woman with a blanket and a shopping cart loitering in front of the business and wanted police to move her along.
11:18 a.m.: Someone reported a man driving a white pickup truck on West Lowell Avenue was driving recklessly and seemed angry, honking at pedestrians and scaring people off the road.
12:17 p.m.: A tire was stolen off a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
5:19 p.m.: A caller at the UPS store, 1852 W. 11th Street, said he was inside the store and heard glass breaking. When he went outside his rear window was broken and a former friend was driving away.
8:07 p.m.: Several callers said a man was walking along the 400 block of West Ninth Street with a bat breaking windows. The callers said the man wasn’t taken anything but was just smashing windows. Police found one door was broken and later launched a drone to search for the man who was last seen walking into a laundromat.
Monday
3:12 a.m.: A caller said a neighbor in the 2400 block of Limoges Street was playing loud music.
4:25 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Souza Parkway said she heard gun shots or fireworks and one bang shook her house.
8:01 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 4300 block of Burr Court.
9:56 a.m.: A silver 2000 Honda Civic was reported stolen from Gateway Station Apartments, 3600 W. Grant Line Avenue.
1:28 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Chateau Lane.
2 p.m.: A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Ali Court. The caller said the suspect then went into Uncle Credit Union with wallet and stolen ID.
3:38 p.m.: A DHL delivery truck damaged two carports at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue. A DHL supervisor came by later and left a name and email. The caller wanted to make a report about the damage.
4:27 p.m.: A driver in a Toyota Avalon was driving recklessly on Tracy Boulevard near 11th Street and drive through two red lights.
5:01 p.m.: A caller at the 99 Cent Store, 2888 W. Grant Line Road, said someone smashed the back window of their vehicle, and they weren’t sure if anything was taken.
8:59 p.m.: An employee at a nearby business told police someone had broken into Wellness Chiropractic, 227 E. 11th Street and stolen items. Some items were in the hallway and air conditioners were taken. It was unknown if homeless people in a nearby alley were involved in the theft.
9:52 p.m.: Police were told someone was playing trumpets and drums from a home in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive. The caller said it happened every Monday evening and usually went until midnight.
11:27 p.m.: Someone at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road, said a man driving a car pulled a gun on them.
Sunday
9:20 a.m.: A woman said two men stole her phone while she was EL Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The woman said she was at the park waiting for a friend and saw the two men do a drug deal before they robbed her.
10:30 a.m.: A caller said all the bulletin boards coming into town on 11th Street from Interstate 205 had graffiti written on them saying “white lives matter.” Police notified the businesses and code enforcement.
12:49 p.m.: A blue BMW was driving into oncoming traffic on eastbound Grant Line Road near East Street.
1:56 p.m.: A maintenance man checking a house in the 400 block of West Eaton Avenue said someone broke down a fence and stole items from the backyard. The man said there was video footage of the theft.
2:06 p.m.: Two dirt bikes were speeding up and down the 1200 block of Dominque Drive doing wheelies.
2:30 p.m.: A caller at Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road, told police they had video of person who has stolen more than $1,000 worth of items from the store two times.
2:58 p.m.: Police were called about three women who stole items from the CVS store, 3320 N. Tracy Boulevard.
5:20 p.m.: A woman in the 900 block of Match Point Place said her homeless son gave her fake check to deposit. The bank sent her an email telling her it was altered and fictitious.
6:10 p.m.: A man in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a repairman pulled a knife on him. The man said repairman fled when he said he was calling police.
6:39 p.m.: A resident at the Oasis Trailer Park, 360 E. Grant Line Road, said they left for an hour and returned home to find the door open, and the home ransacked with many items missing.
8:48 p.m.: An Uber driver in the 600 block of Alexandria Drive said someone had hacked his Uber account. The hacker put another bank account on the driver’s Uber account so when his monthly check was deposited it was sent to the hacker’s account. The driver said $4,237 was sent to the wrong account and needed a police report on the incident.
Saturday
1:42 a.m.: An employee at Best Western Motel, 811 W. Clover Road, said a friend of guest at the motel was intoxicated and refusing to leave. The man was in the parking lot with security who had asked him to leave but he was not cooperating.
1:48 a.m.: Two homeless men were outside the Chevron gas station, 1960 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave. An employee was finishing her shift and wanted them to leave before the next worker began her shift.
7:11 a.m.: A caller said they went into Dunkin Donuts, 1970 W. 11th Street, for coffee and when they came out someone had broken the window to their vehicle and stolen a backpack with Sony headphones and food.
8 a.m.: Someone at Tracy Truck and Auto, 3940 N. Tracy Boulevard, called about a stolen trailer that had been parked there for more than a week.
12:50 p.m.: The owner of Lava Laundry, 2316 East Street, wanted to talk to an officer about a man who was living out of a green van that started an electrical fire in the laundromat during the night.
3:07 p.m.: A woman was reported to be “going crazy” at Spin Cycle Laundry, 22 E. 11th Street.
5:51 p.m.: The front driver-side wheel was stolen from a 2008 Kia parked in a driveway on the 1600 block of Smokey Lane. The car was left up on a block.
5:55 p.m.: Three women stole four gift bags with about $150 worth of merchandise from the Dollar Tree, 2691 N. Tracy Boulevard.
7:24 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Cole Lane said neighbors were setting off fireworks.
7:47 p.m.: An employee at Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, said a man was inside the store refusing to leave.
10:40 p.m.: A caller in his 70s in the 2400 block of Carol Ann Drive was upset someone was coming to his front door, kicking it then running away. The man said it had been happening the past nights.
11:35 p.m.: Someone complained about party with loud music and lots of people outside at the corner of Corlis and Mt. Hamilton drives.
Friday
5 a.m.: A caller at Denny’s 3718 N. Tracy Boulevard, said they heard two gunshots near a black sedan that was driving between the restaurant and Motel 6.
7:23 a.m.: Someone broke into the toolboxes of a work truck at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road. The caller said several items were stolen but didn’t have the serial numbers for them.
7:57 a.m.: The parent of a student at North School, 2875 Holly Drive, said their daughter heard someone threatened to shoot up the school. Police said the threats were linked to another case and told the parents the steps they had taken to investigate the threats.
12:50 p.m.: A person staying at Tracy Nursing and Rehabilitation, 545 W. Beverly Place, said an employee stole their mail.
1:56 p.m.: A man stole about $400 worth of items from the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road, then left in a black Acura MDX.
3:08 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 2600 block of Redbridge Road.
3:15 p.m.: A caller said someone driving a black Ford Mustang with Nevada plates in the neighborhood of Lotus Way and Starflower Drive has been driving recklessly and almost struck a bicyclist and white truck.
4:04 p.m.: A dirt bike was reported driving on east bound Grant Line Road toward North MacArthur Drive.
4:13 p.m.: A farmer reported a stolen white transit connect van was abandoned in an orchard of Corral Hollow Road Near Linne Road.
4:54 p.m.: The driver of a red Hyundai Elantra was in a road rage with another driver on South Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the driver of the Elantra was stopped at a green light and wouldn’t let the caller pass and kept trying to block him.
5:01 p.m.: An employee at Applebee’s, 3060 Naglee Road, said someone broke into their car and a video showed it happening.
6 p.m.: The parents of a 12-year-old girl in the 900 block of Harbor Court said she has been talking to a man in Illinois for a couple months through the Discord app and were worried he was a sexual predator. The parents said they had documentation of all the conversations including the man asking for pics and sexual, vulgar conversations. The parents said he asked for personal information but they didn’t think she gave him any.
10:58 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Safford Avenue said a white truck and a black Honda were driving back and forth shooting at houses and other vehicles. Police checked and said they had Nerf guns and there was no shooting.
Thursday
1:37 a.m.: Someone said their debit card was stolen from a gym in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard sometime around midnight. The caller had already contacted her bank and cancelled the card.
5:24 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Heather Court said three people broke into their home while friends were visiting and robbed them of cash, jewelry and a phone. One person said they were beaten but did not need an ambulance.
9:45 a.m. An employee at Collision King, 468 E. 10th Street said a customer’s 2014 gold-colored Range Rover SUV was stolen from the business.
10:29 a.m.: A caller in Tracy Hills said they were at the dog park when another resident’s dog attacked her dog. The caller said the other resident yelled racial slurs and made an obscene gesture. A police officer who responded to the call said the other resident denied making a racial slur and only told her to go back to her country and then made the obscene gesture. Police told the caller to notify animal control for any dog violations inside the park.
11:51 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of West Lowell Avenue said he has been receiving a call for two months from someone telling him to send money. The caller had not sent any money and thought it was a scam and wanted to talk to an officer about the ongoing harassment.
1:19 p.m.: A man in his 50s was lying on a bench in front of Go Green Recycling, 45 W. Grant Line Road, with his pants pulled down and no underwear.
2:01 p.m.: A woman with a partially shaved head was seen with a very large knife at Lava Laundry, 824 W. 11th Street. Police said the woman was just dancing and did not appear to have a knife. Police had the woman move along.
3 p.m.: A caller said they saw a resident in the 700 block of Manzanita Lane hit their own dog twice with a shovel while in their backyard. The caller said the dog yelped and was still hunched over in a corner of the yard.
3:13 p.m.: A caller said their 2000 black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Woodland Lane near Zanussi Park.
3:23 p.m.: Two Ford Mustangs were seen driving recklessly in opposite directions near Kelly Elementary School, 535 Mabel Josephine Drive.
3:35 p.m.: The men’s restroom at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, had been vandalized with someone tagging every stall with a black marker.
10:25 p.m.: A caller at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard said she was receiving “perverted emails and texts” after she put an ad out for a job.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
