On Tuesday at 11:18 p.m. a security guard in the 500 block of West Clover Road said a homeless man was passed out near the entrance to drive through and when the lights from the guard’s vehicle woke the man up he pulled out a knife and ran to the front of the business.
Tracy police received 1,478 calls for service from July 20 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available by press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:52 a.m.: A resident on the 1500 block of Promenade Circle said they could see an AT&T van on Fieldview Drive with the passenger door open and nobody around it.
8:25 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2012 Toyota Camry in the 3200 block of Naglee Road
9:08 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of East Valpico Road said it looked like someone tried to take a wheel off their car sometime during the night.
10:23 a.m.: A white 2001 Chevrolet 2500 Express work van was stolen from the 1200 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
1:38 p.m.: Someone in the 2200 block of Jessica Way said an unknown person was sending them photos on Instagram and snapchat and threatening to send them more unless they were sent money through gift cards, Apple Pay, Venmo and a cash app.
2:46 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way.
3:28 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Camellia Drive said a check she wrote had the name of the payee changed.
3:43 p.m.: A recreational vehicle was broken into in the 2400 block of Toste Road.
4:43 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 4500 block of Maplecrest Court.
9 p.m.: A large group of people were at a park in the 2200 block of Ellis Town Drive that was currently fenced off and shouldn’t be used.
9:34 p.m.: A Tracy Unified School District employee reported a classroom at a school in the 700 block of West Lowell Avenue had been broken into.
Monday
4:07 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said about 12 kids were stealing alcohol.
7:02 a.m.: A woman in the 800 block of West Ninth Street said her boyfriend spat on her because she wouldn’t have sex with him.
8:37 a.m.: A city parks worker said a man was defecating behind the Tracy Branch Library, 20 E. Eaton Avenue.
11:59 a.m.: A man was sleeping in the lobby of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and refusing to leave.
2:11 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music on Collin Avenue.
4:48 p.m.: A caller in the 4200 block of Eveningside Lane said their father was scammed by someone claiming to be with the FBI. The caller said their father sent photos of his driver’s license and other personal information but no money.
5:34 p.m.: Someone complained about a homeless encampment under a freeway overpass on West Grant Line Road and Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
8:58 p.m.: A woman in the 3100 block of Holly Drive said she found a nail in the side of one of her tires and when she went to a tire shop, she was told it looked deliberately placed there.
10:17 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party in the 1400 block of Maple Court.
11:19 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue complained about fireworks going off every night that were loud enough to set off car alarms.
Sunday
12:30 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of South Central Avenue complained about music being played so loud it was shaking the walls.
8:06 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Majorca Lane said someone came on their porch and was looking at a package that was left on the doorstep and then lingered on a bench on the porch. The caller said they had video of the incident.
11:45 a.m.: A caller said someone drove up to a home in the 1300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane and made a drug transaction and it was an ongoing problem there.
1:31 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said some people stole $5,000 worth of Levis.
3:35 p.m.: An employee at a hotel in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a woman was refusing to provide credit card information for incidentals on a prepaid room and was now refusing to leave.
4:40 p.m.: Two men driving a black Cadillac stole $500 worth of scotch from a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
6:30 p.m.: A front license plate was stolen from a 2016 Subaru Legacy in the 1700 block of Pescadero Avenue.
8:48 p.m.: A driver on West Grant Line Road said a driver in a white pickup truck was weaving all over the road and brake checked them.
9:31 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 1400 block of Autumn Lane.
11:11 p.m.: Two men were seen in a fight in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:27 p.m.: A caller said they heard a loud boom on the 1100 block of King Loop and couldn’t tell if it was a firework or a gunshot.
Saturday
12:34 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive said their mother’s ex-boyfriend stole her car keys and was running away.
12:58 a.m.: A homeless man was laying down in front of the doors of a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road going in and out of consciousness. The caller didn’t know if the man was drunk or under the influence of a drug.
2:54 a.m.: An intoxicated woman was hitting cars with a skateboard in the 600 block of West Eighth Street.
10:27 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue said her ex-boyfriend took off with her car and with her baby in it.
11:41 a.m.: Police were called about extremely loud music for the past half hour coming from the 900 block of Peerless Court.
11:57 a.m.: Someone in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road said the gas tank of their Toyota Tacoma was drilled and all the gasoline syphoned out and left in water bottles beneath the vehicle in some kind of vandalism, possibly in retaliation for leaving a note on a vehicle that was parked in that spot.
12:50 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive.
6 p.m.: Three homeless people that were asked to leave a property in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road had returned and one appeared intoxicated.
9:10 p.m.: Fireworks were heard near Bogetti Lane and Sienna Park Drive.
Friday
4:30 a.m.: A 2017 Ford Fusion was stolen from the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road sometime in the past seven hours.
7:05 a.m.: An electrical control panel was stolen from a city construction site on Pescadero Avenue.
9:30 a.m.: A caller from a property management company said a homeless person had been living behind a gym in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard for a week and was refusing to leave.
10:55 a.m.: Someone said a garage door for an apartment in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway had been forced open and $60,000 in jewelry and $10,000 in personal items were stolen from the home.
11:58 a.m.: A woman who had been given a trespass warning from a property in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard had returned and was refusing to leave.
12:45 p.m.: A person at a business in the 100 block of East Clover Road said their business had been vandalized with graffiti.
1:46 p.m.: A caller at a gas station in the 1800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a skimmer was found on of the PIN pads and they had video of the person who put the skimmer on.
3:24 p.m.: A driver in a red Toyota van was seen swerving all over the roadway on West Grant Line Road.
4:03 p.m.: A caller said a man in a silver Toyota Tacoma brandished a black handgun at them on West 11th Street.
5:30 p.m.: Some reported their locker, along with several others, was broken into at a business in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard and money was taken from their wallet.
7:23 p.m.: A woman was seen taking off all of her clothes in front of Tracy Interfaith Ministries, and then put her clothes back on at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:16 p.m.: Two vehicles, one possibly a Trans Am, were driving recklessly and spinning out on Golden Leaf Lane.
July 20
1:41 a.m.: A caller in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said people were outside his door trying to suffocate him with a machine. The caller said they were right outside his window and he was too scared to look.
9:40 a.m.: Someone stole tools from a white Ford F150 parked in the 1900 block of Corral Hollow Road.
10:15 a.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road said her ex-boyfriend is selling methamphetamine from a vehicle that he stole from her. The caller said the man kept the drugs in the glove compartment and she had tried to report the vehicle as stolen but couldn’t because she gave him permission in the past to use it.
10:57 a.m.: A person was reportedly masturbating while driving on Interstate 580 near South Corral Hollow Road.
1:45 p.m.: A caller said they were watching two people on video burglarizing a home in the 1500 block of Woodland Court.
2:35 p.m.: A manager of an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Valpico Road said a shipping container on the property had been burglarized sometime during the night.
6:09 p.m.: A man with no shirt, covered in tattoos was holding a stick and acting like he was fighting something in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
7:06 p.m. Someone called police about a suspicious car parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road. The caller said the driver had been parked in the sun for more than three hours.
8:45 p.m.: A person at business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a customer was throwing items trying to destroy the store.
8:53 p.m.: Gunshots were reported near 11th Street and Cabe Road. The call was transferred to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
9;32 p.m.: A caller at a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street called police because of a man who washing his penis in a sink and was refusing to leave.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
