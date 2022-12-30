On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a solo vehicle accident near North MacArthur Drive and 11th Street. When officers arrived a citizen told them that three people, two men and a woman, fled from a car that struck a curb. Two officers found three people that matched the description of the occupants of the car. The people would not comply with the officer’s commands and tried to flee the scene again. More officers arrived and detained all three individuals. During a search a 34-year-old man from Tracy was found to have a loaded .40 Springfield Armory XD pistol, which had been reported stolen out of Nevada, and was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a concealed firearm. The woman, 34-years-old from Hayward, was found to have a felony theft warrant out of another county, and a 27-year-old Tracy man was arrested for resisting officers. All three were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and have since been released.
Tracy police received 1,135 calls for service from Dec. 22 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:53 a.m.: Security in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man was sleeping at the back door of a business refusing to leave. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with the man for the past week and wanted police to move him along.
6:51 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Central Avenue wanted to talk to an officer about an ongoing problem with a community mailbox getting broken into.
8:59 a.m.: Police were called about community mailboxes being broken into again in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
9:14 a.m.: A model home garage in the 2800 block of Ellis Town Drive was burglarized with a compressor, light stands and other items taken.
11:12 a.m.: An older homeless woman sitting in front of a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard reportedly pulled out a buck knife out of a bag and was waving it at a man.
11:12 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of East Valpico Road reported patio furniture had been stolen on Christmas Day by three men in an older Toyota.
1:28 p.m.: Police were called about a man carrying a machete in the center divider on West 11th Street at Alden Glen Drive.
5:15 p.m.: The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado was seen speeding on West Grant Line Road and nearly hit a pedestrian.
8:26 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a person was in the lobby and not waking up. The caller thought the person might be intoxicated.
9:33 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Beverly Place said a suspicious man was walking around the neighborhood talking to himself and looking into vehicles.
11:05 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Peerless Way had been out of town for several days and returned to find his home had been ransacked.
Tuesday
2:45 a.m.: Someone in an older gray BMW broke into a community mailbox in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
5:16 a.m.: Someone watching a business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard by video said a homeless man was still loitering at the location after he had been asked to leave.
5:29 a.m.: A woman in the 1000 block of Wet Larch Road said her ex drove by and shot a pellet gun at her home. Police transferred the call to the San Joaquin County Sheriffs.
1:39 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of Flora Way said she was in an online relationship with a person but found it was a scam and the person said they had photos of her and were going to send the photos to her family if she didn’t buy him crypto currency.
6:01 p.m.: A caller said a mailbox was broken into in the 3900 block of Memoir Court and someone took her mail.
6:07 p.m.: Someone reported a window of a rental car in the 2400 block of Naglee Road had been broken out.
9:10 p.m.: A man in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard told police someone put a gun to his head.
10:33 p.m.: An older white Lexus with a modified exhaust was seen doing doughnuts in the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 10th Street near Stein High School.
Monday
12:51 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music on Lasata Drive.
6:48 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man broke out all the windows of his vehicle in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:13 a.m.: Community mailboxes were broken into in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
10:38 a.m.: Somebody complained about loud music in the 300 block of West Emerson Avenue.
10:40 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man who had stolen from the store in the past had returned.
12:17 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Iberis Way said someone cleaning his gutters damaged his vehicle and left before he could talk to them.
1:56 p.m.: Someone lit a shopping cart full clothes on fire in the first block of East Grant Line Road, and the burned remains were left and the fire damaged grass and signs on the property.
3:08 p.m.: A guest at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was causing a disturbance and broke the entrance door window.
4:34 p.m.: A caller said he left his vehicle unlocked in the Chipotle parking lot, 2512 Naglee Road, and when he returned someone stole $1,000 that was inside.
8:26 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle a couple days previously in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Naglee Road.
11:46 p.m.: A gray Toyota Corolla was driving recklessly, swerving across the lanes on West Valpico Road.
Sunday
2:26 a.m.: A driver in the first block of East Clover Road reported being hit by a drunk driver who was still at the scene.
3:34 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Horse Shoe Loop said someone fired a round in front of their home. Later in the afternoon a caller reported finding a spot where a bullet grazed between two garage doors, but no shell casing was found.
8:54 a.m.: A resident in the 4300 block of Perennial Place said their ex-boyfriend came by two nights ago and smashed out the windows on their vehicle.
10:34 a.m.: A man carrying a small chainsaw tried to get into a house in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
12:15 p.m.: A driver reported two bags dumped on the center median on West 11th Street that looked like they might have bodies inside of them and said the area was known to have trash dumped there.
4:52 p.m.: A caller said three men wearing ski masks and black clothing were seen looking into a vehicle in the 1200 block of Dronero Way. The three men cursed at the caller and then ran away.
9:30 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 1500 block of Foxwood Court.
10:20 p.m.: Mailboxes were pried open and broken into in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
11:29 p.m.: A man wearing a red track suit with the hood up was carrying an ax on Sunpeak Lane.
11:39 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from South Court.
Saturday
1:10 a.m.: A caller complained about a loud party with tents in a backyard in the 2400 block of Greystone Drive.
2:02 p.m.: Someone told police about loud music and singing coming from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Birchwood Court.
5:14 a.m.: A business in the 2200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless person was laying down in front of the business and refused to leave when asked to.
7:01 a.m.: The sounds of a vehicle revving the engine and tires screeching was reported coming from West Grant Line Road.
3:33 p.m.: Security at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a man wearing a red and orange Christmas blazer with tattoos all over his face was in an argument with the security and threatened to shoot them. The caller said they could see the handle of a firearm in the man’s waistband.
4:54 p.m.: A homeless man was masturbating in the bushes near the intersection of South Tracy Boulevard and Whispering Winds Drive.
4:55 p.m.: A caller said his bike was stolen and there were about 30 people threatening to assault him when he tried to get it back. The caller said the theft happened at Lincoln Park but he was at the entrance to El Pescadero Park when he called police.
7:57 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a Nissan Hatchback parked in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court.
9:05 p.m.: Two sports cars were driving recklessly on Redington Drive.
11:20 p.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party in the 1700 block of Hudson Way.
Friday
9:49 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of West Clover Road.
10:06 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 900 block of Wheat Court.
11:13 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a man and woman stole a bunch of shoes and when someone tried to stop them they tried to run them over with a white Acura.
11:33 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2100 block of Foothill Ranch Drive.
11:35 a.m.: A caller from the first block of East 22nd Street said someone stole a check from their mailbox, wrote it to themselves and cashed it. The caller gave police the name on the check and said a bank was still checking video for the suspect.
12:47 p.m.: A business in the 6600 block of Hopkins Road said someone used bolt cutters to cut a fence and get access to trailers on the property. The trailers were broken into but they only had trash inside, so nothing was stolen.
1:11 p.m.: Two men in a white Mustang stole a catalytic converter from a Honda Element parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
2:25 p.m.: A woman in the first block of East Sixth Street said a bank notified her that someone tried to use her debit card at a Wells Fargo on South Tracy Boulevard.
2:53 p.m.: A window was broken and items were stolen from a rental vehicle in the 2500 block of Naglee Road.
4:22 p.m.: An aggressive driver in a Jeep pickup was seen driving along West Grant Line Road heading toward Byron Road.
5:12 p.m.: Two women stole $3,000 worth of fragrances from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
10:31 p.m.: A man, possibly intoxicated, was driving in a Ford pickup truck through the neighborhood of the 4300 block of Perennial Place, and reported broke the windshield of a black Nissan parked in the area.
11:50 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music near the sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Dec. 22
4:12 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Eaton Avenue said a window on their vehicle was broken sometime during the night but nothing appeared to have been taken.
8:45 a.m.: A caller said he arrived at a vacant home he purchased in the 3200 block of Neil Jerome Drive and found footprints and tire tracks in the dirt in the backyard along with an open door. The caller said the back door was locked so it had to have been forced open.
11:32 a.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of Naglee Road told police that she left her iPad in a rental vehicle that she returned about a month previously. She said that the GPS on the iPad showed that it was in a black Nissan Kick and she wanted police to help her get it back.
12:57 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of Adaire Lane said they lost $1,000 through Zelle in a possible scam over renting a house.
4:31 p.m.: A homeless man was found camping in an elevator in one of the buildings of the West Park Professional Center in the 600 block of West 11th Street. The caller wanted him given a trespass warning since this was the third time he was at the building this month.
5:23 p.m.: Someone stole fragrances from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:54 p.m.: A caller reported about 30 bicycles riding recklessly, taking up the entire roadway on East Grant Line Road.
8:23 p.m.: Two men were stealing fragrances from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:48 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud generator running and music coming from the soundwall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:05 p.m.: A homeless person had been on a property in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road the last four nights and when the caller approached him the man threatened to fight and refused to leave.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
