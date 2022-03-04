On Monday officers from the Tracy police Traffic Safety Unit held a special enforcement effort on Valpico Road between Chrisman Road and MacArthur after residents complained of speeding and prohibited commercial vehicles traveling on the road. Officers issued 13 citations in 2 hours for offenses including disobeying a traffic control sign, exceeding maximum length of vehicle combination, failing to cover load, basic speed law, expired registration, modified exhaust, driver license not in possession and use of a cell phone while driving.
Tracy police received 1,363 calls for service from Feb. 24 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
3:31 a.m.: A caller said a former acquaintance of his girlfriend smashed his car on Colonial Lane.
6:49 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9:39 a.m.: A tenant in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard punched a gardener in the face making him bleed.
10:51 a.m.: Two vehicles were burglarized in the 500 block of Fawn Glen Drive.
4:09 p.m.: Three dirt bikes were reported heading south down East Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: A white Lincoln was reportedly running vehicles off the road on eastbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
8:30 p.m.: About five gunshots were heard coming from West Street.
9:20 p.m.: A caller said a green Kia Sportage rear-ended their vehicle on North Tracy Boulevard and kept going.
9:49 p.m.: Someone in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported vehicle had been scratched and said they would file an online report.
10:01 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man came in for the second night in a row and stole about $15 worth of merchandise and the caller wanted to press charges.
Monday
7:17 a.m.: An excavator in a field near Paradise and Pescadero avenues was vandalized.
9:14 a.m.: A man stole a green BMX style bike from a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road. The bike was taken out through the store’s garden department.
12:06 p.m.: A caller wanted to report their Ford F250 pickup truck stolen and found. The caller didn’t know the truck had been taken until a church called to say the truck had been parked on El Portal Street for several days. The door lock and ignition on the truck had been punched.
2:16 p.m.: A homeless man was trespassing at house at the back of a home in the 1200 block of Berg Road.
5 p.m.: A man was passed out in an alley on the 1000 block of North Central Avenue. The man appeared to be breathing and had several bottles of alcohol around him.
5:45 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block Penny Lane got home and found three bullet holes in the wall that leads to the garage.
10:12 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Windsong Drive said their older brother was lying on the front yard smoking a meth pipe.
11:04 p.m.: Someone complained about the noise coming from a generator at El Pescadero Park 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:04 p.m.: Police were told people were taking items out of an empty renovated house in the 1500 block of Chester Drive.
Sunday
12:51 a.m. Someone complained about loud music coming from a home on Monterey Court.
1:28 a.m.: Gun shots were reported in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. Officers checked the area but couldn’t find anything.
3:37 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man was inside the business just standing there refusing to leave. The caller said the man might be on drugs and was just “stuck” there.
10:18 a.m.: A rear license plate was taken from a vehicle in the 2900 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
1:09 p.m.: Someone in the 1200 block of Dove Drive said four kids were smashing sheetrock near the playground of Talley Park.
2:27 p.m.: Police were told of a threatening note etched into the hood of a vehicle in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard sometime during the night.
2:50 p.m.: A caller reported an ongoing problem of two people riding dirt bikes up and down the 1400 block of Mansfield Street.
5:29 p.m.: The tires of a 2010 Honda and a 2015 Honda were slashed in the 2300 block of Holly Drive.
7:12 p.m.: A driver on South Corral Hollow Road said the occupants in a black Toyota Camry cut her off and when she honked at them they got out and acted like they were going to shoot her and were very aggressive.
9:22 p.m.: About seven vehicles were racing on South Corral Hollow Road between Interstate 580 and Valpico Road.
Saturday
1:06 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard said the business was closed and a homeless man was in the lobby refusing to leave.
1:16 a.m.: Gunshots were reported coming from the 300 block of William Pishner Jr. Drive.
2:53 a.m.: A SUV stopped in front of a home on the 6300 block of Zink House Drive and a person got out and stole a package.
6:26 a.m.: About 10 gunshots were reported coming from 300 block of Burlington Avenue.
11:32 a.m.: items were stolen from a car in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road as the owner was moving into a new residence.
12:25 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road said someone tried to break into a glass window case.
12:37 p.m.: A caller said their wallet and cell phone were stolen while they were at a gym on the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
3:57 p.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said someone had used her and her husband’s social security information to purchase items. The caller thought the information was taken when someone broke into their mailbox recently.
5:55 p.m.: Someone in the 300 block of Morris Phelps Drive said they put money down to rent a home but the person they gave the money to didn’t own the property.
8:22 p.m.: Police were told about seven people who were setting off fireworks in the 500 block of Alden Glen Drive. Police gave them a warning.
11 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from the 1500 block of Wall Street.
Friday
12:50 a.m.: A homeless man locked himself inside a bathroom of a business in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard and was refusing to come out.
5:08 a.m.: Someone tried to steal a blue Audi SUV in the 1900 block of Hill View Way.
8:13 a.m.: A couple of people from Poet Christian School reported graffiti at Larsen Park, 1401 S. Central Avenue. The caller didn’t know if it was chalk or paint and said the graffiti was by a statue.
9:46 a.m.: Police were called about a man who tried to rent a property on the 300 block of Enterprise Place and was refusing to leave after he was denied for not having the proper paperwork.
10:56 a.m.: A black 2002 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
12:50 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from El Portal Street.
3:08 p.m.: A caller wanted to report a missing or stolen laptop at a nursing home in the 500 block of West Beverly Place. The caller said the laptop belonged to their brother who died and when they tried to get the laptop the nursing home said they couldn’t find it.
5:38 p.m.: A man in a white BMW was in a road rage with another driver on North Tracy Boulevard, got and out and struck the windshield of the other car with his fist and damaged it.
5:43 p.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
6:13 p.m.: A white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was tole from the 500 block of Pescadero Avenue.
7:58 p.m.: A caller said their daughter’s gray Honda Civic was broken into in the 2800 block of Naglee Road. The incident was captured on security video and the suspect was driving a Ford Expedition.
Feb. 24
5:36 a.m.: A caller said her and her daughter’s vehicle and were both vandalized sometime during the night in the 400 block of Glenbriar Circle. The caller said a neighbor might have surveillance video of the incident.
7:45 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless person sleeping in front of the door to a business in the 900 block of S. Corral Hollow Road. The caller said all they could see was the person’s feet and bicycle nearby and wanted police to make the person leave.
10:17 a.m.: Someone reported two work trucks were broken into in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:10 a.m.: Two vehicles were broken into on the 400 block of East Sixth Street and the caller had video of the incident.
1:22 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Whispering Winds Drive complained to police about an ongoing issue with her neighbor’s kids who were throwing rocks at her vehicle.
2:45 p.m.: A silver 2001 Buick Century was stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
5:04 p.m.: A man in the 300 block of Adobe Lane said he received a notice from FasTrak that a Honda under his name was going into San Francisco. The man told police he didn’t own the vehicle, and someone was using his identity.
6:54 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Meredith Court said they could see someone peeking around their side fence of a security camera video.
7:51 p.m.: A homeless man was acting aggressive and struck the window of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street when he was asked to leave.
9:27 p.m.: A man was driving a blue Ford Mustang recklessly in the area of Heirloom and Remembrance lanes.
9:32 p.m.: Someone called police about a man who appeared to be intoxicated , covered in vomit with no shirt walking into a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:35 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music and the sound of a generator halfway down a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
10:46 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, complained about an ongoing issue with downstairs neighbors that were banging on their floor and screaming.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
