On Sunday at 2:46 p.m. the owner of a vacant home in the 2700 block of North Corral Hollow said she found someone had broken in through a window and was sleeping inside the home. The person ran away when she said she was calling the police.
Tracy police received 1,230 calls for service from Dec. 8 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
6:13 a.m.: Someone cut a chain on a fence and stole a gas-powered pressure washer from the 500 block of West Larch Road.
7:45 a.m.: A homeless woman was sleeping outside a back door of a business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:54 a.m.: Someone broke a window of a vacant home in the 600 block of Tantaros Lane and covered the window with paper. A contractor working outside the day before said there was a smell of drugs being used at the house.
8:25 a.m.: Wheels were stolen off a used vehicle for sale in the 2600 block of Auto Plaza drive.
9:21 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Sequoia Boulevard.
2 p.m.: Someone in the 500 block of West Central Avenue wanted to talk to an officer about an ongoing problem with mail thefts.
2:58 p.m.: A 2022 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen sometime during the week from the 2100 Babcock Lane.
7:33 p.m.: An employee of a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road $236 worth of product.
10:21 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Sentinel Drive said a blue Mercedes was parking on the street every night playing loud music with strobe light. The caller said they asked the driver to leave but he refused.
Tuesday
3:10 a.m.: A man who was caught shoplifting at a store in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway was refusing to cooperate with security, yelling and refusing to put his hands behind his back.
4:11 a.m.: A blue Toyota Tacoma truck with red rims was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Sultana Drive.
6 a.m.: Someone reported hearing sounds of tires squealing around the neighborhood at Eastlake Drive.
7:27 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1900 block of Paradise Valley Court.
12:07 p.m.: A 10-foot-long open bed trailer and the hitch that attached it to a vehicle were stolen from the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
4:02 p.m.: A man said he left his wallet at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street and it was taken by a person the owner knew who refused to return the wallet when asked to.
5:39 p.m.: A white Lexus sedan was weaving all over the roadway on West Byron Road.
5:41 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Mabel Josephine Drive said their daughter had been drinking, got into argument and left driving a car while intoxicated.
10:42 p.m.: A homeless woman with a red blanket set up an encampment near a business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard and was refusing to leave.
10:49 p.m.: Someone said their vehicle in the 2400 block of Naglee road had the gas tank drilled into and was leaking fluid.
Monday
4:12 a.m.: A shoplifter ran from a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway toward a nearby apartment complex.
8:35 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Tantaros Lane said a neighboring vacant home had a broken back window and a light on inside and it was unknown if someone was inside.
8:47 a.m.: A homeless man was approaching vehicles asking for money in the drive through of a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road.
9:12 a.m.: A caller said a disabled child lost a book but thought it was stolen at West High, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue. The school said the parent was responsible for the book and the parent wanted to make a police report.
10:01 a.m.: A homeless woman said someone had slashed the tire on her 2005 Volvo at the interim homeless shelter, 370 Arbor Avenue, and thought it was another homeless person who did it but didn’t have any proof.
11:19 a.m.: The FBI contacted Tracy police about someone in the 2300 block of Alamo Court who had a crypto currency theft of $172,000. The person later contacted the police department to make a report.
12:43 p.m.: A caller said a recently evicted tenant in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road forced the apartment door open to get back inside.
4:24 p.m.: Someone in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said their identity had been stolen and another name was coming up during a background check and he had lost jobs because of it.
5:50 p.m.: A red Nissan Altima was seen driving very fast and almost hit several cars and was also driving toward oncoming traffic on West 11th Street near Chrisman Road.
8:03 p.m.: Loud music with drums was heard coming from Palm Circle.
10:31 p.m.: The window of a vehicle was smashed in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and the caller hadn’t checked to see if anything was taken.
Sunday
12:25 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 1100 block of Bogart Court.
9:47 a.m.: A man was seen walking around a parking lot in the 1900 block of North Tracy Boulevard checking door handles on vehicles and rummaging through trash.
1:26 p.m.: A caller said they could hear a side show going on at South Tracy Boulevard near Linne Road.
5:10 p.m.: A person in the 2700 block of Jackson Avenue said they were getting threatening texts from a man that claimed to be owed money.
6:32 p.m.: A driver in a late 1990s white Ford Explorer was reported to be spinning doughnuts at every corner near the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
9 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Discovery Lane complained about a neighbor having a loud party and wanted police to tell him to quiet down.
9:39 p.m.: Two Honda Accords were racing on West 11th Street and drove off the roadway.
11:46 p.m.: A security guard in the 400 block of West Central Avenue caught a man breaking into a community mailbox and said he drove off in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
Saturday
1:08 a.m.: A man with a bottle of alcohol was trespassing at a property in the 800 block of West 11th Street and refusing to leave. The caller said he had been trespassing for the past couple of days.
3:32 a.m.: Someone was playing loud music from a garage in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane.
7:54 a.m.: The registration and other items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of West 10th Street.
8:57 a.m.: A business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said homeless people set a warming fire near the dumpster and the person at the business wanted police to move them along.
10:19 a.m.: A man who appeared to be homeless or intoxicated was walking in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard hitting things.
10:49 a.m.: A caller complained about an ongoing issue with some homeless people in the 2800 block of Holly Drive that had a vehicle halfway on the sidewalk and in the street.
11:59 a.m.: Someone stole two display phones from a business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:10 p.m.: The owner of a property in the 2700 block of North Corral Hollow Road said the former tenants had been evicted, the property cleaned and boarded up and now it appeared that someone may have broken in.
6:12 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off on the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court.
8:52 p.m.: A black Dodge Charger and white vehicle were spinning doughnuts on South Schulte Road.
11:18 p.m.: A caller complained about someone playing loud music for more than an hour in the 400 block of West 20th Street.
Friday
2:21 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said there was a customer in the store causing a problem asking other customers for money.
6:56 a.m. A community mailbox was broken into in the 4200 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane
9:17 a.m.: Two community mailboxes were broken into near the 700 block of Sunnyside Lane.
9:33 a.m.: Someone slashed the tires on gray Toyota Tundra for the second night in a row.
9:41 a.m.: A caller in the 2100 block of Misquez Lane said he received a call from someone who he thought was his bank saying his account had been breached. The caller said all he gave was the last four of his social security number.
10:15 a.m.: A business in the 1400 block of Mariani Court said someone stole tubing from the front of their warehouse.
10:25 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said a neighbor told him there was somebody at his side garage door and it had been kicked in. He said there was nothing missing but a pair of women’s shoes was sitting on top of the air conditioning unit.
1:30 p.m.: A driver in a light green Honda was driving recklessly running red lights on North Tracy Boulevard.
3:20 p.m.: Two teens threw a brick, breaking a window at a home in the 300 block of Burlington Drive.
4:13 p.m.: A caller in the 2400 block of Chambers Court said they would file an online report about someone who open accounts in their name.
Dec. 8
7:03 a.m.: A 2004 white Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Holly Drive.
8:03 a.m.: A 2002 white Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen sometime during the night from the 600 block of West Street.
11:34 a.m.: A caller reported an ongoing issue with a former tenant that had been evicted from a residence in the 2800 block of Holly Drive and had returned to the property.
12:06 p.m.: A man and two kids were spray painting on a fence of a house on East Street near Acacia Street.
12:45 p.m.: A woman in the 3000 block of Loggins Lane said someone registered a vehicle in her name without her knowledge and she thought it might be her ex-husband.
1:27 p.m.: Tools were stolen from the backyard of a home in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:02 p.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Vallerand said someone threw a full can of butane though their back sliding door window breaking the glass and damaging a screen.
5:23 p.m.: A woman was in the lobby of a business in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard screaming and hitting the walls.
6:52 p.m.: Several packages were reported stolen off a porch over the past several days at a residence in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
7:53 p.m.: A woman who was not supposed to be at a home in the 1600 block of Wall Street pushed her way in.
9:51 p.m.: A hit and run accident was reported in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
