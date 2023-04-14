On Monday at 4:04 pm, the Tracy Police Department dispatch center received a Flock Safety alert on the north side of Tracy for a stolen vehicle that was located by officers at 4:05 p.m. driving on Grant Line Road.
Police stopped the vehicle and three occupants exited, including a 31-year-old passenger who was found with a loaded, concealed, non-serialized handgun.
The passenger was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. The man was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail and is set to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Thursday.
Tracy police received 1,467 calls for service from April 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:25 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music with loud bass coming from a home where a person was sitting in an open garage in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
8:21 a.m.: A worker at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard reported that a homeless man with a dog took out the glass of vacant room and wanted the man removed from the property.
10:48 a.m.: A motel in the 800 block of West Clover Road said someone had urinated inside a guest’s car that had the window left down and their tires had been slashed.
12:01 p.m.: A woman in the 500 block of West Central Avenue said she was scammed by a fraudulent company posing as Xfinity and she had already cancelled her bank card but believed they took some of her personal information.
3:53 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Vinewood Way said four people brandishing knives and a handgun inside a white Kia demanded money from their nephew.
4:39 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road said one of their associates had an altercation with a driver in a gray Hyundai who brandished a firearm after an argument or road rage incident.
6:17 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Ray Harvey Drive reported two people breaking into a neighbor’s home.
8:51 p.m.: A homeless man with a cart stole a mountain bike, placing it in his shopping cart, in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Tuesday
4:16 a.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Ralston Way said they caught two people dressed all in black with headlamps cutting open a mailbox with a pair of snippers. The caller said they yelled at the suspects who fled, leaving the damaged mailbox.
6:59 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping by the front door of a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road and was all covered up.
8:44 a.m.: A 2019 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from Stars Casino, 3170 Naglee Road.
2:45 p.m.: A mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of Banbury Court.
4:52 p.m.: Someone said they were robbed at gunpoint at Jefferson Parkway.
5:10 p.m.: A white truck was reported driving recklessly on South Banta Road near Grant Line Road. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
7:57 p.m.: A man at El Pecadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, reportedly wanted to stab someone at the park.
10:22 p.m.: The drivers of a silver Jeep and dark colored Honda appeared to be in an argument or road rage incident on East 11th Street near North MacArthur Drive.
Monday
3:35 a.m.: The San Joaquin Sheriff Office reported to Tracy Police they could see on a live camera feed someone wearing a hoody inside the garden center of a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard possibly I the middle of a burglary attempt.
6:52 a.m.: A 2014 Ford Flex was reported stolen from the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive.
7:53 a.m.: A homeless man was in front of a dumpster in the 2200 block of North MacArthur Drive blocking the janitorial crew. The caller wanted the man and all his belongings removed.
9:13 a.m.: A garage at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, was burglarized and tools were taken. The complex had a video but required a police officer.
11:32 a.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Cottage Grove Way said their caregiver hasn’t been there in five day and when they left they took a wheelchair and disabled person placard and didn’t return them.
12:36 p.m.: A man in the 2700 block of Oxford Lane said he was getting ready to go to work and discovered his car was covered in bacon. The man said last week his car was egged and believed both events were a hate crime. The caller later told police he had video of the suspect putting the bacon on his car.
1:25 p.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Gwerder Court said they posted their resume online and received a job offer letter and the company sent her checks to deposit. The company then asked her to transfer the money to them and after her bank said the checks were fraudulent.
8:29 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road reported that two men stole 31 Bluetooth speakers worth $4,372 and the incident was captured on video.
10:48 p.m.: A delivery driver reported an intoxicated man was stumbling around, yelling at people and making racial slurs in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
Sunday
12:35 a.m.: Loud music was reported a home in the 2500 block of Byron Road.
8:15 a.m.: A caller said someone was stealing packages from a neighborhood in the 4400 block of Gaylene Ann Place.
11:09 a.m.: Someone in the 700 block of West Lowell Avenue said a lock on the easement behind his residence had been cut and someone had broken into a storage unit used by the Tracy High baseball team on Monte Vista School grounds. Members of the baseball teams boosters posted on social media that a riding lawn mower worth more than $3,000 and other tools and cans of gasoline used to maintain the fields had been stolen.
10:37 a.m.: A woman was reportedly topless in front of a business near Interstate 205 and North Tracy Boulevard.
12:30 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of West 12th Street said when she was leaving home to go to work she found a cell phone plugged into an outlet to charge in her car port, but did not know who the phone belonged to.
1:43 p.m.: A woman was reportedly hitting a man in the 2100 block of Pedro Lane.
4:19 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road said there was an intoxicated person in an argument with a clerk who appeared to be the only employee in the business.
7:24 p.m.: The driver of an older silver truck with six people in it was spinning doughnuts and hanging out of the truck in the 3000 block of Rio Grande Drive.
8:20 p.m.: An orange 2021 Kubota M62 tractor was stolen from Ellis Town Drive.
9:04 p.m.: Someone brandished a pocketknife in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
10:49 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud party on South Court.
Saturday
6:47 a.m.: Someone reported that about $2,000 worth of tools were stolen from a work truck in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:40 a.m.: A homeless person jumped a gate at the back of a store in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road and was in the dumpster area refusing to leave.
10:44 a.m.: A caller at a gym in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone stole items from their locker and the gym had video footage of the suspect.
11:40 a.m.: Police were called about an ongoing issue in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard of a homeless man sleeping at the back of a business and lighting a fire.
12:47 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a black Chevrolet Impala in the 3400 block of Strawberry Court.
2:23 p.m.: A vehicle in the 2800 block of Herford Lane was reportedly damaged in a hit and run accident sometime during the night.
2:50 p.m.: An ex-tenant in the 1800 block of West Kavanagh Avenue returned and broke into his former residence and assaulted the current tenant while getting his belongings, possibly entering through an unlocked window.
4:40 p.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Redbridge Road said he returned home and found his front windows broken for the second time and was unsure if it was vandalism or a burglary.
8:35 p.m.: A caller was upset and in an argument with the owner of a dog that attacked a cat in the 2500 block of Golden Springs Drive.
10:25 p.m.: Someone was reportedly breaking into mailboxes in the 2400 block of Byron Road.
Friday
12:28 a.m.: Police were called to the 700 block of Palm Circle for a driver who might be intoxicated with children in the vehicle.
10:43 a.m.: Someone stole items from a store in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road and then ran out the back door.
11:06 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Westcliff Lane said someone had used their Zelle and Venmo accounts to send more than $1,500.
2:13 p.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Gilberte Court said a neighbor might be selling marijuana, there was a strong odor of it coming from the house and said there was a lot of foot traffic to the home, especially in the evening.
2:54 p.m.: A woman said someone threw something similar to a rock at her Toyota Rav 4 while she was pulling into a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
6:09 p.m.: A 2012 Honda Accord was stolen sometime during the night from the 1300 block of Audrey Drive.
6:54 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Blair Avenue said a man was casing a nearby home and went onto the property.
9:34 p.m.: Three fireworks were heard near East Street and Beverly Place.
10:39 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 700 block of Belmont Lane.
April 6
6:30 a.m.: A white Freightliner box truck with “Alvaro Bee Transportation LLC” on both doors was reported stolen from the 6600 block of Hopkins Road.
7:54 a.m.: A newer Red Volkswagen was driving recklessly on Peony Drive.
9:52 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Hafla Court said about a year ago a contractor was doing work in the house and started to notice items were missing.
11:05 a.m.: A rental 2023 white Chevrolet Silverado with U-Haul logos on it was never returned and reported stolen from the 2300 block of East Street.
1:30 p.m.: A caller said a man wear a black ski mask was kicking a locked door at a building in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:51 p.m.: Someone in the 2700 block of Green Haven Drive reported they lost $700 in an online scam.
4:52 p.m.: Police were called for a man smoking marijuana in a red Volkswagen Beetle parked in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
7:29 p.m.: A driver in a gray Toyota SUV was running stop signs and almost hit a person on South Central Avenue.
8:44 p.m.: About a dozen people called police to report fireworks in the area of West 20th Street and Holly Drive.
8:48 p.m.: Someone reported hearing several gunshots near West Valpico and South Corral Hollow roads.
10:30 p.m.: A man carrying a handgun tucked into his waistband took a beer without paying for it from a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
