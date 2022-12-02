Tuesday
8:53 a.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of West 11th Street said they were leaving a parking lot when someone tried to hand them something, they didn’t know what it was but thought it was drugs.
11:10 a.m.: Police were called about a disturbance in the 800 block of West 11th Street.
12:21 p.m.: Someone stole a box of construction glue out of the back of a pickup truck in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
12:44 p.m.: A front license plate was reported stolen from a black 2010 F250 truck in the 2900 block of Wagner Court.
12:58 p.m.: A 2019 trailer with a Wabash logo was stolen form the 400 block of East Grant Line Road.
4:33 p.m.: A hostile employee was just fired from a business in the 100 block of Sloan Court and was making threats to shoot people.
5:40 p.m.: A window was broken on a car parked in the 2600 South Tracy Boulevard.
7:38 p.m.: Someone complained about a live band playing in a garage with the door open for the past 4 hours in the 1700 block of Laurelgrove Lane.
11:41 p.m.: A caller said they heard either fireworks or gunshots coming from the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
Monday
6:05 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping under the stairs in the 100 block of West 11th Street and refusing to leave.
6:12 a.m.: Homeless people were setting off fireworks behind an apartment complex in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9 a.m.: A city sign on South Corral Hollow Road was vandalized.
9:34 a.m.: An entire locking mailbox with number stickers was stolen from a business in the 400 block of Gandy Dancer Drive.
12:46 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Montauban Street said someone used her identity at San Joaquin General Hospital and she was receiving bills and it wasn’t her in the hospital.
2:42 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Tahoe Circle said someone cashed checks on their bank account they believed were stolen from a community mailbox a few weeks ago.
4:01 p.m.: Police were called for four or five people that were evicted from a house in the 2800 block of Holly Drive that had returned and were back in the house.
5:33 p.m.: Someone in the 2200 block of Memory Lane said their “Afterpay” account had been hacked and someone had used about $1,000 and when they did they changed the account’s phone number.
8:32 p.m.: A caller said a car in the 300 block of Arbor Avenue may have been burglarized, a window was down and the inside looked like it had been tampered with. The caller said the car was making a loud noise and the catalytic converter may have been taken too.
8:42 p.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said a customer came into the business and said he had paid for Lotto Scratchers but he hadn’t and broke the glass as he left after an altercation.
9:41 p.m.: Kids were reportedly fighting in the street in the 2400 block of Carol Ann Drive with other kids recording them.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: A caller on Parker Avenue said he was drinking a beer, gave another man a beer and was going to kill him if somebody didn’t show up .
4:33 a.m.: Someone in the 600 block of Sequoia Boulevard reported hearing music, an altercation and gunshots coming from a nearby park.
7:43 a.m.: A construction site in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive was rummaged through and tools were reported taken some time over the weekend.
8:14 a.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Amaretto Drive said he was being blackmailed by someone demanding money or they would post photos of him on Instagram.
10:09 a.m.: A woman reportedly stole a Rolex watch from a man she was with the previous night in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:18 p.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Beverly Place wanted to speak to an officer about his nephew breaking out the windows of his car.
3:26 p.m. p.m.; Someone with a U-Haul stole a bunch of Levi’s from a store in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
7:03 p.m.: A loud party was reported in the back yard of a home in the 2300 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
9:20 p.m.: Police were told an unknown number of people were squatting in a backyard of an abandoned home in the 400 block of West 20th Street.
Saturday
12:39 a.m.: Someone said there was a bonfire in the backyard of a home in the 4300 block of Mulberry Court and someone was possibly setting off fireworks.
7:16 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of West Grant Line Road said the tires had been stolen from off their Mitsubishi Mirage sometime during the night.
9:20 a.m.: A man in the 1900 block of Grove Court said his identity had been stolen and he received a notification that he rented out an apartment he’s never lived in.
9:21 a.m.: A package was reported stolen from the porch of a home in the 600 block of West First Street.
10:52 a.m.: About seven gunshots were reported coming from West Schulte Road along with the sound of a car driving by.
2 p.m.: A phone was reported stolen from a front porch in the 2300 block of Christy Street.
4:32 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Pedro Lane and it looked like packages were stolen from it.
5:18 p.m.: Someone stole demo displays from a business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:12 p.m.: A live band was playing music in the 3400 block of Ernest Drive.
11:16 p.m.: A caller said someone was under the influence of a drug and was trying to hit their boyfriend with a metal pipe in the 100 block of West 11th Street.
Friday
12:08 a.m.: Someone complained about incredibly loud music in the 1100 block of Johnson Court.
12:43 a.m.: The driver of a tan SUV was spinning doughnuts on Chester Drive.
1:40 a.m.: A business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road reported a break in and said they had the incident on video.
2:56 a.m.: An intoxicated man was seen walking on MacArthur Drive near Ballico Drive.
9:21 a.m.: A regional manager for a business in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they believed an employee and her boyfriend who was an ex-employee of the business stole one the business’ checks.
9:29 a.m.: Someone broke into a business in the 500 block of West grant Line Road overnight.
12:10 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Suellen Drive said a roommate threatened to kill them and the rest of their roommates.
2:38 p.m.: A caller in the 3000 block of Rio Grande Drive said a neighbor’s son shot their truck with a BB gun and this happened several times before.
4:31 p.m.: The owner of a business in the 900 block of West 10th Street was detaining two kids who allegedly broke a window at the business.
8:04 p.m.: A man stole more than $950 worth of fragrances from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:58 p.m.: A man who had been given a no trespass warning for shoplifting from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was back at the business
Nov. 24
3:40 a.m.: A white Suburban was stolen from a driveway in the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive.
4:45 a.m.: A white Chevrolet SLV 1500 was stolen the 400 block of Toni Lane.
9:46 a.m.: Someone reported two men looking around a truck at a loading dock in the 3400 block of Naglee road saying it was suspicious on a holiday.
3:29 p.m.: Two men wearing hoodies were taking items from train cars parked on Brichetto Road.
4:05 p.m.: An intoxicated man was sleeping in his vehicle on North Lammers Road.
6:41 p.m.: A caller said it appeared someone was having road rage and trying to run someone else over driving on the wrong side of the road on South Tracy Boulevard.
10:21 p.m.: Loud explosions, possibly fireworks were heard going off in the 1900 block of Silverberry Street.
11:23 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from Duncan Drive.
Nov. 23
12:10 a.m.: A 2016 Camaro SS was reported stolen from the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
12:12: a.m.: Vehicles were reported to be in a speed contest on Glennbrook Drive.
5:53 a.m.: Someone stole 100 gallons of fuel from a locomotive on the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
11:30 a.m.: A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was reported stolen out of the back of a pickup truck in the 1300 block of Ferngrove Lane.
12:55 p.m.: A new home on Neil Jerome Drive had $2,000 worth of material stolen.
1:10 p.m.: A customer at a business in the 3200 block of Wet Grant Line Road said her wallet was stolen from her shopping cart.
3:32 p.m.: A man was standing in front of the entrance of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street refusing to leave.
4:23 p.m.: A white sedan was seen doing doughnuts on Peony Drive.
5:09 p.m.: A caller on Castle Court said a man just tried to rob him at knife point.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
