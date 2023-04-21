On Monday at 5:45 p.m.: A caller said they were driving through a parking lot in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road when a man jumped out from behind a bush and tried to sell them rings he had on his fingers. The caller said the man was ‘forcefully” trying to sell the rings and they thought he was holding a gun at first.
Tracy police received 1,499 calls for service from April 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:01 a.m.: Police were told about an ongoing problem about a driver, possibly a high school student, that continually speeds on Linda Place in an older model two-door sedan with primer spots.
8:28 a.m.: A window was broken for the third time this month at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
11:14 a.m.: A caller said a white pickup truck that may have been illegally dumping garbage was stuck in the mud near a cell tower off South Corral Hollow Road.
12:21 p.m.: A bucket of tools was stolen some time yesterday from an open garage in the 1800 block of Blossomwood Lane.
4:35 p.m.: A man had a large machete swinging from his side pushing a shopping cart was heading down the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:49 p.m.: Two riders on dirt bikes were speeding and driving recklessly near Pacheco Drive.
8:16 p.m.: An assistant manager of a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a man was trespassing on the property and had been told not to in the past. The caller said the man had a history of acting aggressive and was known to carry a knife.
11:56 p.m.: A white 53-foot Vanguard trailer was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Pescadero Avenue.
Tuesday
7:36 a.m.: A black 2016 Tesla was stolen from the 2400 block of Naglee Road and the owner said they were able to track the car by GPS to the driveway of an abandoned house on South Lammers Road.
8:24 a.m.: A resident in the 4300 block of Famoso Lane said a neighbor took their garbage can from a side yard.
11:37 a.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Scheilger Drive said they were scared because a man with gray hair kept knocking on their door.
11:51 a.m.: Police were called about a man who keeps on going into a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road and stealing items. The caller said the man was in the store early in the morning and stole four lighters.
1:52 p.m.: A homeless man and homeless woman were in a verbal argument in the 2400 block of Naglee Road when the woman pulled a knife on the man.
2:27 p.m.: A man reportedly stole two hot dogs from a business in the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
3:28 p.m.: A caller said this wife’s cell phone was stolen from the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
6:52 p.m.: A man wearing a tee shirt and a black shorts was exposing himself to people passing by on the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
8:30 p.m.: An extremely intoxicated woman with a flashlight and bottle of alcohol was walking around a parking lot near a gas station in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:23 p.m.: A security guard in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said there was a delivery truck parked behind the business with the driver refusing to leave because he was “out of hours” and had a delivery at a nearby store in the morning. The security guard said the property owner didn’t want anyone on the property and wanted police to remove the driver.
Monday
1:17 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 700 block of Palm Circle.
5:30 a.m.: A caller said someone was trying to break into a vehicle at a parking lot in the 1600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
12:12 p.m.: A man with a black backpack took items from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
2:06 p.m.: A business at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, wanted to report a shoplifting incident that happened a few days ago.
3:25 p.m.: A person in the 200 block of Pereira Avenue said they paid someone $2,500 for flight credits and once the credits were issued the suspect reported the transaction as fraudulent to the airline company.
5:17 p.m.: Someone stole $100 worth of merchandise from a business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
5:45: p.m.: A homeless man was beaten and left in the middle of the roadway in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:14: p.m.: Police were called for a complaint of a loud generator along a wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: A caller said kids who were intoxicated hit their brother’s car in the 1900 block Calaveras Court and now were in a fight.
1:41 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive said they heard a lot of noise in their backyard and thought there might be a prowler.
10:49 a.m.: A person was reported to be passed out in a driveway in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue.
12:07 p.m.: A 2006 Volkswagen Beetle was reported stolen from the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. The person reporting the crime told police that a man got the key to the car after an employee at the apartment complex gave the man access to the car owner’s apartment.
12:09 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said there was a homeless man inside that had been given a trespass warning in the past. The caller said the man had been aggressive with them in the past and had brandished a knife outside the store before.
3:03 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 2400 block of Angora Court.
6:27 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive was seen in his garage yelling and waving a machete at people as they walked by.
10:58 p.m.: A homeless man was in a drive-through in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller for the business asked the man to leave because cars were backing up. The man began to hit the drive-through windows in attempt to break them.
Saturday
4:04 p.m.: A man and a woman had been inside a business in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard for 4 hours and were refusing to leave.
8:02 a.m.: A black Ford Econoline 250 was stolen from the 200 block of Tassajera Court.
11:28 a.m.: The driver of a dark gray Lexus heading north on Corral Hollow Road was possibly driving under the influence.
2:39 p.m.: A woman at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, said a man was following her around the mall and when she left the man followed her to her car in the parking lot. The woman said the man tried to open the car door, but she showed him pepper spray and he left in a white van with Arizona plates.
5:17 p.m.: A green Honda CRV was driving recklessly on West Schulte Road.
5:33 p.m.: A purse was stolen from a car in the 200 block of East 11th Street during the night.
5:48 p.m.: A kid on a dirt bike was popping wheelies all day on Askren Drive.
6:03 p.m.: A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from the 2800 block of Naglee Drive.
8:23 p.m.: Someone reported hearing two gunshots in the 2100 block of Kenilworth Court.
10:30 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud party music and possibly a live band in their backyard in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.
Friday
4:46 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway reported hearing two bangs and then discovered two holes in her apartment wall.
7:13 a.m.: An apartment in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway was reported to have been burglarized.
8:59 a.m.: A homeless man in a tent in the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard was given a trespass warning the day before but hadn’t left. When someone went to remove the tent, the man said he would leave but his tent had to stay.
11:52 a.m.: Someone in the 300 block of Gandy Dancer Drive said one of their checks had been forged for $6,000.
12:50 p.m.: Two bicycles were stolen out of a garage left open overnight accidentally in the 1400 block of Jonathan Place.
1:01 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue said someone had tried to take $40,000 out their retirement account but the wire transfer had been stopped.
2:36 p.m.: The owner of a home in the 200 block of Portola Way was told by a neighbor that someone broke into her home two days ago.
4:47 p.m.: A homeless man was inside a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road charging a phone and refusing to leave.
6:34 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of West Central Avenue returned home to find someone had broken a window in their apartment.
9:14 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 400 block of De Board Drive.
10:53 p.m.: Two teenagers were driving a Jeep down the middle of the road on Avalon Street and one of them was hanging out of the Jeep.
April 13
8 a.m.: Someone in the 500 block of West Seventh Street said their bank information and social security number had been compromised and the suspect had an address in Texas.
9:14 a.m.: A gas station in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway said they had the license plate number and a video of the vehicle used by someone who put graffiti on the gas pumps.
11:59 a.m.: The owner of a Tesla in the 2800 block of Atlanta Drive said they had a video of someone entering the unlocked car door and stealing their house keys.
1:31 p.m.: A caller said a man who had been given a trespass warning had returned to a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road and had been going into one of the bathrooms there.
1:38 p.m.: An electric car charging station in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road was vandalized with cable taken and posts damaged.
7:17 p.m.: Police were called about a resident in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive that was beating a dog with a pipe. The caller told police the dog was being kept outside without food or water, and the caller was worried about retaliation from the owner of the dog.
8:03 p.m.: Kids reportedly egged a home in the 500 block of General Lane.
9:55 p.m.: A woman was moving from a home in the 500 block of Glenbriar Circle was alone and fell asleep. When she woke up she saw a man looking into the house through one of the windows.
9:58 p.m.: A man in the 1500 block of Biarritz Street said he thought he had talking with a woman for the past few days and exchanged photos and now the person was threatening to send his photos unless he sends them money.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
