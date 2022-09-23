On Saturday morning police received a couple of reports of wheels and tires taken from vehicles in west Tracy. At 7:11 a.m. a caller said two tires were taken from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Frank Blondin Lane. At 9:55 a.m. another caller in the 2500 block of Tennis Lane reported all four tires were stolen from a vehicle and at 11:47 someone in the 500 block of Palm Circle reported two tires were taken from a Toyota Corolla. Tracy police received 1,133 calls for service from Sept. 15 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:51 a.m.: A caller said someone was stealing a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord parked in the 2900 block of Reyva Dhillon Lane.
6:56 a.m.: A 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck was stolen from the 1200 block of Tarrogana Drive.
8:46 a.m.: A red 2019 Peterbuilt 389 truck was stolen from North Lammers Road.
9:29 a.m.: Someone told police people were making illegal turns and not staying in their lanes because of heavy traffic on West Schulte Road near International Parkway.
7:34 p.m.: Two kids were riding dirt bikes in Trasher Park, 1600 Joseph Menusa Lane.
8:59 p.m.: An intoxicated man threw a bottle at someone as he passed by a home in the first block of West Highland Avenue.
10:58 p.m.: A caller said someone was riding a dirt bike around a field in the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
Tuesday
2:34 a.m.: A beige Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 2600 block of Atherton Court.
6:19 a.m.: An iPhone was stolen from a car with windows left down parked in the 2900 block of Holly Drive.
7:09 a.m.: A 1996 GMC Yukon was stolen from the 4600 block of Windchime Way.
9:25 a.m.: Six catalytic converters were stolen from motorhomes stored in the 200 block of West Valpico Road.
10:44 a.m.: A man stole a ring from a store in the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
12:16 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Wall Street said their Electronic Benefit Transfer card was hacked and $80 was taken.
3:07 p.m.: Two porta potties were burned down in the 200 block of Krohn Road.
4:04 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive.
5:29 p.m.: Two men wearing masks stole a basket full of alcohol from a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:42 p.m.: Police were called to check the area after a man was seen rummaging through trash in a parking lot in the first block of East Sixth Street.
Monday
2:07 a.m.: A caller said there was a man looking into the window of a home in the 2500 block of Buthmann Avenue.
3:42 a.m.: Police were called about a car that had parked for more than a day in the receiving area of a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway. The caller said they asked for the car to be moved but it was still there.
7:34 a.m.: A 2011 Ford Mustang was stolen from the 1300 block of Johnson Court.
8:02 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 1000 block of Windsong Drive.
9:50 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from 2005 Honda Element on A Street.
1:36 p.m.: A business in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man was inside the store drinking a bottle of tequila.
3:55 p.m.: A naked man was bathing in a sink in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
4:18 p.m.: A man was sleeping at the Starbucks inside Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street. The caller said the man refused to leave and wanted police to move him along.
6:08 p.m.: A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road.
10:28 p.m.: A 2001 Toyota Prius was stolen from an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Sunday
12:43 a.m. Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 100 block of Christopher Michael Lane.
2:57 a.m.: A woman with minor injuries was found in the lobby of a building in the 1400 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The woman said “don’t let him get to me,” while a man was seen walking back and forth on Tracy Boulevard near a bus stop yelling her name.
10:48 a.m.: A business in the in the 800 block of North MacArthur Drive said a customer was saying money and a gun magazine was stolen from his vehicle that was towed to the business.
11:44 a.m.: A caller from the 800 block of Sunnyside Lane wanted a police officer to give a resident who was setting fireworks the previous night a warning.
1:08 p.m.: Police were told about a gray colored Honda that exited Interstate 205 at Grant Line Road and was driving recklessly.
5:59 p.m.: Three kids on bicycles were disassembling a drinking fountain and trying to break a garbage can in the 1800 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
6:57 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 1300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:57 p.m.: A homeless man stole food and drinks from a store in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road and the business wanted to press charges.
10:16 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a vehicle parked near El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Saturday
10:44 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1000 block of Dahlia Court.
12:40 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Brentwood Way said someone made a purchase using their bank information at a self-checkout in Carlsbad.
2:33 p.m.: A real estate agent said tenants had moved out of a home in the 200 block of Barcelona Drive and turned in all their keys and when the agent opened the door heard voices inside and said the previous tenant’s truck was in the driveway.
3:10 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said some people stole a large number of items, possible Nike and toddler shoes, in large garbage bags and left the store.
4:07 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Naglee Road said a man wearing mask carrying a hammer, a wrench and a hatchet walked into the store, saw how busy it was and walked out.
5:05 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Street said a group of five men in their early 20 were walking down the street and one of them was holding on the holster of a handgun in his front pocket.
7:26 p.m.: Someone in the 1000 block of McKenna Court said their bank account had been accessed by somebody that withdrew funds and was now sending them threatening texts.
10:37 p.m.: A man wearing a cowboy hat was seen carrying a loaded gun with scope on East Street near the bowling alley.
10:43 p.m.: A resident in the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive said a rock was thrown through their kitchen window.
Friday
12:29 a.m.: A caller on Avalon Street said they saw a man with a pit bull hitting a woman, then a man driving a Honda Accord pulled up and threw the woman into the car.
1:51 a.m.: Someone said a couple of people were in the parking lot of a laundromat in the first block of East 11th Street drinking alcohol in brown Toyota Solara and possibly hit a parked car on 10th Street.
6:10 a.m.: A patient in the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room said she was shot in the side of her face with a bb gun by her ex-boyfriend in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:21 a.m.: A caller complained about a sedan that had been parked on Giovanna Lane for the past two days and the driver may be taking narcotics.
10:15 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said homeless people were sleeping on their tables. The caller said they had been asked to leave and it was a recurring problem with the same people. The caller wanted them moved along and given a trespass warning.
10:44 a.m.: A $10,000 towable water tank was reported stolen from the 1900 block of East Grant Line Road. The tank was white with the company name YOCOM spray painted on the side.
11:04 a.m.: A resident in the 3300 block of Cabrillo Drive said a woman pushing a shopping cart just pulled her pants down and urinated in front of his driveway.
12:04 p.m.: An employee with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said someone cut through a fence broke into a building in the 500 block of East Grant Line Road and stole copper wire
3:27 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Eighth Street said someone transferred about $350 out of an account through a faulty website link.
6:28 p.m.: Four men were beating each other with hammers in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
8:31 p.m.: An extremely intoxicated man was begging for free food in front of a business in the 3100 block of Naglee Road. The man was asked to leave but refused.
11:13 p.m.: Loud music was reported near Lindsey Lane and Brookview Drive.
Sept. 15
2:06 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of Bristlecone Drive said an unknown person spent $500 on their debit card.
3:09 a.m.: Two homeless women and a homeless man arrived in a white Audi parked at a gas pump in the 1900 block of West 11th Street and went inside a car wash for over an hour.
7:48 a.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road said they could hear people screaming “stop” over and over and could hear thumping sounds and women screaming.
8:40 a.m.: Police were called about a home in the 200 block of Romana Way where the residents had several roosters, rabbits and other animals caged up outside and had a history of breeding the animals and some of them may have been mistreated.
9:35 a.m.: A construction trailer in the 3300 block of Pageant Avenue was broken into and computer items along with tools were taken.
12:09 p.m.: A dealer plate was stolen sometime earlier in the week from 2300 block of Lotus Way.
1:25 p.m.: A 2000s model silver Camry was driving recklessly in the 700 block of Grand Teton Drive
4:18 p.m.: A woman stole a windchime from a porch in the 3200 block of Byron Road.
4:43 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Basque Drive with the outgoing mail slot ripped off and the entire right half open.
5:07 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of Kapareil Drive said someone stole her social security and the suspect tried to open an investment account with it.
6 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Dronero Way reported finding an unfired bullet in front of their home.
7:42 p.m.: A group of four kids was kicking car doors and looking into vehicles in the 1700 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:36 p.m.: Someone reported that a vacant, boarded up home near East Gillette Alley had some kind of construction work done to it and someone had placed a wire fence and caution tape around it and there was a group of about six men with bikes trespassing on the property.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.