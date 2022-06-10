A 43-year-old man from Tracy received life-threating injuries in an assault at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue early Friday morning. Police say the man was assaulted at around 12:06 a.m. and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police are searching for anyone who witnessed the attack or may have information about the incident. Tracy Crime stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the attack. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (209) 831-4847. The investigation is open and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jeff Berdosh at (209) 831-6531 or Jeff.Berdosh@TracyPD.com.
Tracy police received 1.304 calls for service from June 2 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:23 a.m.: A resident in the first block of West Street found a bullet hole in their fence but didn’t hear any sounds of gunfire.
10:43 a.m.: A black 2012 Audi Q7 was stolen from the 400 block of East Grant Line Road.
11:12 a.m.: A caller in the 2000 block of Tahoe Circle said they were the victim of an identity theft and someone had been taking out loans and credit cards in their name.
12:26 p.m.: Police were told someone on the 2300 block of Holly Drive was setting off fireworks in the neighborhood all hours of the day. The caller from a nearby street said the fireworks had been going off for over a month and wanted to talk to an officer about it.
2:40 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a city of Tracy work vehicle parked at the wastewater plant in the 3900 block of Holly Drive.
6::02 p.m.: A group of about 20 kids were ripping bricks off pillars of a shade structure at Chadeayne Park, 2130 Robert Gabriel Drive, and throwing them at the rest of the structures.
8:24 p.m.: A 2004 silver Honda Accord was stolen from the 1400 block of West Lowell Avenue.
9:02 p.m.: A caller in the 3100 block of Georgetown Place said they heard about 15 gunshots in the area.
Tuesday
1:12 a.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street asked that a man in a black Dodge Neon be given a trespass warning from the property.
5:20 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Summer Lane said their 17-year-old son had been conversing with someone online who he thought was a teen girl but turned out be a man who was trying to blackmail him over a video that was sent.
7:58 a.m.: A driver reported being rear-ended on West Schulte Road by a vehicle that fled the scene.
8:05 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane.
11:32 a.m.: Someone complained about two men with children in a Ford Explorer on North Tracy Boulevard that were trying to scam money from people.
12:13 p.m.: A cannabis delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Dove Drive by someone who may have placed an order.
12:34 p.m.: A front license plate was reported stolen from a Honda Civic in the 300 block of West 22nd Street and the caller said the theft may have happened downtown.
1:49 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of School Street said someone was using her identity to shop on Amazon as she keeps getting packages.
4:30 p.m.: Election workers at a polling site in the 1600 block of Tennis Lane told police that a woman stole two ballots and then came back and threatened the staff, telling them “I’m leaving, you’re going to regret this.” The woman left in a 2012 Porsche and was described as having a broken nose and two black eyes.
6:08 p.m.: A man driving a dark blue BMW X5 was tailgating, pealing out and pointing “finger guns” at other drivers on South Tracy Boulevard.
Monday
3:28 a.m.: The driver of a red Dodge truck was playing music loudly and possibly drinking alcohol in the 300 block of East South Street.
8:18 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of West Seventh Street said they had an ongoing problem with a neighbor who was making threats and shooting gestures with her hand and had also threatened to stab the caller.
8:27 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of West Seventh Street said someone cut up their pride flag and thought it might be a hate crime.
9:16 a.m.: Someone in the 4700 block of Regis Drive said they received a scam call from someone asking for money claiming they were a grandson under arrest. The caller wanted to talk to an officer about possibly setting up a sting on the scammer.
2:29 p.m.: A 2005 Chevrolet was reported burglarized the day before in the 1400 block of Tennis Lane.
4:56 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Gomes Court said someone in a Bank of America in Long Beach took $1,000 out of their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
7:16 p.m. A vehicle was vandalized with graffiti on East Street.
8:32 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2100 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:33 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen earlier in the day from the 700 block of West Lowell Avenue.
10:38 p.m.: A patient was refusing to leave after being discharged at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd.
Sunday
12:12 a.m.: Police were told a man was standing outside a window screaming in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road.
12:12 a.m.: Someone complained about a home in the 1400 block of Jonathan Place that had a live band playing for the past five hours.
7:42 a.m.: A caller reported hearing three gunshots coming from a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Tracy Boulevard earlier at about 3 a.m.
12:58 p.m.: A black 2022 Mercedes was stolen from the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
5:33 p.m.: A man was kicked out and refusing to leave in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane.
5:44 p.m.: Police were called after someone reported up to 40 cars drag racing and recording it in the intersection of North Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway. Police handed out a citation.
8:16 p.m.: A wallet was taken from a vehicle in a garage that was left open in the 1600 block of Baigorry Street.
8:56 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Alden Glen Drive.
10:40 p.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue complained about a loud party up the street with people revving their engines and racing up and down the street. The caller said the people in the party were arguing with neighbors and threatened “if one of them comes on my property again I’m going to shoot them.”
Saturday
2:42 a.m.: Two kids stole a 12 pack of beer from a store in the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
8:32 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless person camped out at North Central Avenue and Ninth Street. The caller said the fire department told him to call police when the farmers market had food and propane tanks from vendors nearby .
9:54 a.m.: A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1900 block of Wall Street.
4:51 p.m.: Someone in the 6700 block of South Corral Hollow Road said their home had been broken into.
6:39 p.m.: A business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street said a man who had been trespassing at the premise earlier had returned and was in the parking lot.
7:50 p.m.: A caller said the driver of a red Celica was driving recklessly and cutting people off in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:20 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone who was working on their vehicle making a lot of noise at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9:46 p.m.: Police received a tip through Crime Stoppers that someone was firing off fireworks, bottle rockets and M80s, near Glenbrook Drive and South MacArthur Drive.
11:53 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 2900 block of Banbury Court.
Friday
6:56 a.m.: A truck was reported broken into sometime during the night in the 400 block of 23rd Street.
7:28 a.m.: A driver of a Honda Civic was driving erratically, travelling 80 mph and swerving out of the lane heading east on West Byron Road.
8:42 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a man standing in front of a store in the 1800 block of West 11th Street with a sword in his waistband.
10:03 a.m.: A caller at a daycare on South Chrisman Road told police there were homeless people camping in what they believed was a city-owned field behind the daycare. The caller was also concerned the homeless were coming on to the property to charge their electronics.
11:56 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 700 block of Iberis Way, and someone was following the suspect.
1:05 p.m.: A resident in the 1000 of Acland Way said someone was opening bank accounts in her name and had cashed $21,000 of fraudulent checks and was using several credit cards at different stores around town.
1:09p.m.: Mail was reported stolen from a mailbox in the 1500 block of Marine Court.
2:11 p.m.: A man walking around with a bleeding head wound in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said he was struck with a pipe by someone in a dark silver Honda that left the area.
7:57 p.m.: A woman in the 700 block of East 11th Street said her father just told her that he threw out the contents of her storage shed 2 years and the woman wanted to report it as a theft.
9:58 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music and yelling coming from a home in the 2200 block of Gary Lane.
June 2
2:56 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of West Beverly Place said he chased away some people who were trying to steal tools from his truck.
10:32 a.m.: A security specialist at a business in the 5600 block of Hood Way wanted to make a report about employees who had been caught taking items. The specialist said the items had been recovered and the employees were not at the business.
10:40 a.m.: A woman said while she was parked at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, someone reached into her rear window and stole her credit cards.
12:11 p.m.: A technician found a skimming device on an ATM at Bank of America, 111 W. 10th Street.
12:36 p.m.: A caller said someone was in the house of a vacant rental property in the 200 block of West Clover Road.
3:16 p.m.: A resident in the first block of Charles Street said someone tampered with a community mailbox and their key would not open the box.
3:46 p.m.: Someone in the 2400 block of Choisser Court said they were scammed out of $60,000.
8:52 p.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road told police someone just stole money from the safe.
9:20 p.m.: A large amount of fireworks was reported fired off from somewhere on West 20th Street.
9:23 p.m.: A caller complained about a band practicing in a backyard in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
