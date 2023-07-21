On Tuesday at about 6:45 a.m. Tracy Police SWAT assisted members of the East Palo Alto Police Department serving a search warrant on Fine Avenue. The search warrant was related to an investigation by the East Palo Alto police and the San Mateo County gang unit of a shooting that occurred about a month ago. East Palo Alto police said no one was arrested during the search warrant.
Tracy Police received 1,539 calls for service from July 13 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
7:29 a.m.: Someone smashed out the rear window of a brand new car in the 100 block of West Seventh Street but didn’t take anything from the vehicle.
8:18 a.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Gibralter Lane said their mail including passports and a new credit card were stolen and the credit card had been activated and used.
10:18 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a woman just stole items from the store and loaded them into her car and she was coming back in and putting more items in her cart.
12:18 p.m.: A caller at a property in the 1600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was setting up camp in front and wanted police to move him along.
2:34 p.m.: Someone driving a rental car said their back window was smashed out while they were inside a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard and wanted police to take a report.
3:26 p.m.: A person in the 1900 block of Briarwood Court reported checks had been stolen out of the mail and someone had used one of the checks this morning. The caller said they had the information on who the check was written out to.
4:38 p.m.: A man without a helmet was riding a dirt bike on North Tracy Boulevard near West Lowell Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: A caller from the Town House Motel, 607 W. 11th Street, said someone entered their room and stole some money and a necklace.
11:19 p.m.: Someone was reportedly launching fireworks from Maplecrest Court.
Tuesday
1:12 a.m.: Someone reported loud music coming from the 2900 block of San Rocco Court.
2:35 a.m.: A man in the 1200 block of Davis Cup Court called police saying he needed help or maybe an ambulance because of his leg. The man hung up when a dispatcher tried to get more information and the man may have been intoxicated.
7:42 a.m.: A white Ford F-150 was burglarized in the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:08 a.m.: A license plate, a helmet and registration were stolen from the 300 block of Portola Way.
10:37 a.m.: A person from the 3100 block of Ormonde Street came to the police station to report a scam.
10:41 a.m.: Someone at a BMW dealership reported a stolen car located by GPS in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway. Police checked and the vehicle was reported as embezzled with the keys in the vehicle.
2:56 p.m.: Two doors valued at $150 were taken from a home in the 2500 block of South Lammers Road.
5:40 p.m.: A caller in the 4800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said their car had been burglarized, money taken out of the center console, the ignition was damaged, and a screwdriver was left on the floor of the car.
5:41 p.m.: Someone was brandishing a gun in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:58 p.m.: A mailbox in the 3200 block of Georgetown Place was broken into.
10:12 p.m.: A gold iPhone 14 was stolen from the 2400 block of Naglee Road and the find my phone app had the phone pinging at Safeway on 11th Street.
11:22 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone was trespassing in her yard.
Monday
12:01 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home on C Street.
2:23 a.m.: A caller reported a mini-sideshow with four Mustangs driving on the wrong side of the road on East Grant Line Road. The group headed toward Paradise Road then turned around.
7:41 a.m.: The rear license plate on a gray Ford Explorer was stolen in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
10:56 a.m.: Someone said a man driving a tan Honda asked their son’s girlfriend for directions then exposed himself on the 2800 block of Buthmann Avenue.
12:08 p.m.: A man was throwing bricks at vehicles and businesses on the 1200 block of Holly Drive.
2:04 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man who been given a trespass warning was back and passed out in front of the business.
5:08 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 2300 block of Grant Line Road said homeless people were trying to steal beer and refusing to leave.
6:21 p.m.: A white 2010 Honda Odyssey was stolen sometime during the week from Pescadero Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Two people stole items from a store in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
9:32 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue told a manager that an intoxicated customer kicked and shattered a glass door to the business and the customer was still in the parking lot in a white four-door Hyundai.
Sunday
12:14 a.m.: A caller said they thought they heard gunshots coming from Jasmine Court.
12:20 a.m.: Someone walked into Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1401 North Tracy Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to their left hand they received leaving a party somewhere in Tracy.
1:54 a.m.: A man said his boyfriend’s sister threw something at his windshield and cracked it in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller said she had showed up drunk, got into an argument and then left.
2:54 a.m.: A person sitting on a bench on West Schulte Road said a car passed by and someone pointed a gun at them.
9:45 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of West Central Avenue said he had fraudulent charges on his credit card and said the suspect may be associated with the apartment complex as that is the only place he used the card.
1:52 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said they were assaulted by a shoplifter.
7:21 p.m.: A woman with two 10-year-old kids left a store in the 800 block of West 11th Street with stolen items.
9:40 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Rusher Street said they couldn’t sleep because of loud music coming from nearby.
10:43 p.m.: Someone said their front passenger window of their 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer was broken and a red backpacker with an Apple iPhone 13 was stolen while the car was parked in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
Saturday
12:08 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party on Groveview Way.
1:20 a.m.: A caller said they heard one gunshot coming from the north side of El Pescadero Park, 350 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
10:03 a.m.: A generator was reported stolen from a job site in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
1:14 p.m.: A caller in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they had a recording of someone giving information about some vandalism that occurred during the night.
1:29 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Bogetti Lane said a neighbor had their garage door open and was playing music loudly and it had been going on for the past five days.
3:03 p.m.: Someone 600 block of West 11th Street had received a threat by text and that person was outside in an argument with a hotel manager.
7:05 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Lane.
8:10 p.m.: Two women stole a purse from an open vehicle in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
9:37 p.m.: Loud fireworks were being set off on Rugby Court.
11:34 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music somewhere in the 600 block of Quail Run Circle.
Friday
1:32 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 200 block of East Larch Road said they could hear someone walking around on the roof of the suite.
1:35 a.m.: A woman said her boyfriend paid a coworker for sex at a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line and had a video on his phone. The woman said she got into an argument about the issue when he admitted it and showed her the video.
3:27 a.m.: A person calling from a business in the 700 block of East 11th Street said a customer who was a known drug user was on the property and shouldn’t be there after 11 p.m. and thought the man might be under the influence.
7:41 a.m.: Someone walking in a park in the 1700 block of Peony Drive found a bush was burned. The bush was next to one that had been burned the week before.
8:54 a.m.: A car was broken into in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:24 a.m.: A black motorcycle and a blue pickup were reported racing on West Lowell Avenue.
10:16 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Golden Leaf Lane said their house was egged during the night and believed it was the same person that drove by and threw a bottle at him and his vehicle last week.
11:21 a.m.: A silver 2001 Honda Accord was stolen from the 600 block of School Street.
1:04 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Carlton Way said they met someone online through a dating app and they have photos of them and were demanding money or they would post the photos online to their family.
1:46 p.m.: A man seen riding an electric scooter was waving a gun at people on South MacArthur Drive.
2:17 p.m.: A man in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a French bulldog worth $4,500 was stolen from his trailer and a nearby convenience store had cameras facing his trailer but would only give the video to police.
7:30 p.m.: A white Honda Civic was seen swerving across all three lanes of West 11th Street.
9:20 p.m.: A caller wanted police to check the area after several cars drove into a parking lot and stopped in front of an apartment in the 300 block of East Valpico Road before leaving.
11:55 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party with at least six people in a driveway in the 200 block of West Carlton Way.
July 13
1:33 a.m.: Police were called about somebody in a car parked on West Fourth Street with the engine running a playing loud music.
3:37 a.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said his 13-year-old daughter’s cash app had been hacked and money was being taken out of her account and somehow the person was able to completely control her iPhone.
7:51 a.m.: A man wearing dirty clothes was upset and yelling on West Grant Road after being kicked out of a park.
9:20 a.m.: Tools valued at more than $5,000 were stolen from a van in the 1000 block of Woodthrush Lane.
11:43 a.m.: A person at a business in the 6800 block of Promontory Parkway said a container full of painting product was stolen. The caller said they had a video of a blue semi truck that took the container but no video of the trailer the container was on.
12:33 p.m.: A caller at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a woman was taking a shower in one of the rooms but was not a paying guest. The caller didn’t know how the woman got into the room.
1:37 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Cottage Lane said a neighbor that had moved returned and had taken some boards from her fence. The woman also said the neighbor had hacked into some of her accounts and wanted an officer to look at her fence.
2:49 p.m.: Someone said their rental house on the 1400 block of Maple Court was supposed to be empty, but he received an alert from an alarm at the house and there was a black vehicle parked in the driveway.
6:08 p.m.: Police were called about a homeless man kicking on apartment doors in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
7:10 p.m.: An explosion was reported in the 1300 block of West 11th Street.
9:20 p.m.: A caller said fireworks were being lit off on Busca Drive.
11:51 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music that was being played until 4 a.m. over the past couple of nights in the 100 block of D Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
