On Friday at 3:38 p.m. police were told about a shooting in the 1000 block of Tennis Lane. The caller said two white-colored vehicles pulled up in front of a home when someone got out of each car and exchanged gunfire at each other. Both shooters were wearing ski masks and there was no report of anyone struck by the gunfire.
Tracy police received 1,337 calls for service from Dec. 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
9:17 a.m.: A caller at Raley’s, 2550 S. Tracy Blvd, said someone set up a tent against their wall and wanted police to tell them to leave.
9:56 a.m.: A man went to the Tracy Police Department to make a report about his vehicle registration that was stolen before he had a chance to change it into his name. The theft happened somewhere in Tracy. His vehicle was impounded by the Modesto California Highway Patrol office and the Department of Motor Vehicles told him he needed to make a police report for the stolen registration.
11:43 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive said they found a slug on their porch and a hole in their fence from a shooting that occurred sometime during the night.
2:13 a.m.: An email sent to the police said Lowes Park, 4412 Regis Drive, may have been vandalized during the night from a vehicle driving through the park.
5:11 p.m.: A 1999 Ford Ranger company truck for Xtreme Supreme Mobile Detail was stolen from the 1200 block of Johnson Court.
8:50 p.m.: A woman stole more than $230 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and left the store.
Tuesday
3:44 a.m.: A 2002 grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a white campershell was stolen from the 300 block of East Lowell Avenue.
10:59 a.m.: Two women stole items from the Ulta Store, 2475 Naglee Road. A customer took a picture of the car they gort away in and emailed it to the store.
6:26 p.m.: A 2005 black GMS Sierra pickup truck was stolen from the 1200 block of Palomar Drive.
Monday
12:13 a.m.: A man in the 400 block of Czerny Street called police and said he told his landlord that he was going to beat up his roommate because the roommate was taking his food without his permission. The caller said he didn’t really mean it but wanted to report it to the police.
7:15 a.m.: A silver Jeep Cherokee crashed into a telephone on Ninth Street near D street. The driver got out of the car and exchanged seats with a passenger and left the scene.
7:17 a.m.: A car battery was stolen from 2011 Hyundai Sonata parked in the Tracy Interfaith Ministries parking lot, 311 W. Grant Line Road.
7:25 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox on Firefly Way.
9:09 a.m.: A caller at Central Valley Party, 320 W. Larch Road, said someone tried to steal a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles the day before. The converter was taken but the vehicle was damaged in the attempt.
9:12 a.m.: A parent of a student at Traina School, 4256 Windsong Drive, said their son was harassed in a bathroom by another student. The parent said while he was urinating another student bullied him by grabbing him and throwing him to the ground while his pants were still down.
9:58 a.m.: A woman said a person was driving a motorcycle recklessly on Bessie Avenue speeding in the area and almost crashed into her and her dog.
11:28 a.m.: A man in the 100 block of Mount Oso Avenue said his nephew stole his cell phone and other items from the house they both live at.
12:37 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Renaissance Drive said he had hired a man to paint the interior of his house. The man had painted the rooms but took the doors off the cabinets and more than 2 months later had not returned them yet and was avoiding calls.
12:53 p.m. A caller at Tuscana Townhomes, 315 Mt. Oso Drive, said someone had stolen his 2008 Toyota Prius.
3:42 p.m.: Someone reported hearing three loud booms coming from Hastie Park, 1384 Lankershire Drive. The caller said they didn’t know if it was fireworks or gunshots.
7 p.m.: A resident at Gateway Station Apartments, 3600 W. Grant Kline Road, said a locksmith the caller hired took their 2015 Nissan NV200 cargo van last Wednesday evening and hadn’t returned it.
9:03 p.m.: An Acura MDX was reported stolen from Tracy Ford New Cars, 3500 Auto Plaza Way.
Sunday
2:11 a.m.: Police were called to the 1600 block of Lahola Court for a caller who said their girlfriend was intoxicated and wedged in the backseat of a car. The caller said the woman was going in and out of consciousness and they couldn’t get her out of the vehicle.
3:15 a.m.: Staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, said there was a woman in the waiting room saying she was pistol whipped after a concert in an unnamed city. Staff at the hospital said the woman was being uncooperative and didn’t want to report it.
4:40 a.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 1400 block of Souza Way.
4:52 a.m.: A resident at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said they heard four gunshots in the area. Police said there was a call nearby for fireworks but the caller insisted it was gunshots.
11:23 a.m.: Someone stole a tire off a truck in the 9400 block of West Arbor Avenue.
1:43 p.m.: A caller said a delivery truck was broken into in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said the incident happened two weeks ago and truck’s lock and ignition were both punched.
2:11 p.m.: Someone reported an aggressive Doberman at a residence in the 400 block of West Lowell Avenue. The caller said the dog almost bit him and his dog as they walked by and thought the dog was dangerous as it could jump over the fence.
7:45 p.m.: A possible drunken driver was reported on West Grant Line Road. The caller said the driver was swerving across the lane and almost hit them.
10:59 p.m.: A caller said a tractor-trailer left Interstate 580 and got onto Corral Hollow Road and was swerving and unable to stay in a lane.
Saturday
12:19 a.m.: Someone reported hearing gunfire near Naglee Road and Pavilion Parkway.
2:49 a.m.: A man with a handgun robbed the 7-11 store, 2360 W. Grant Line Road.
7:50 a.m. A resident in the 2400 block of Travao Lane said they had video footage of a man stealing Christmas decorations from their yard during the night.
9:09 a.m.: A backpack was stolen from a Mercedes SUV parked at Tracy Post Office, 125 W. Ninth Street.
9:12 a.m.: A caller said a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was waving a handgun around near the railroad tracks at South Tracy Boulevard and West Mt. Diablo Avenue. The caller said the man left the area but wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
2:23 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party with a live band and a lot of party goers in the 200 block of East Whittier Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: A realtor was with the owner of a home at Orchard Mobile Home Park, 812 W. Clover Road, and said the sister of the owner was in the home and had locked herself in a bedroom. The caller said the woman had been evicted from the property.
4:50 p.m.: A woman said her 75-year-old father was walking through Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Avenue, when four women approached him and began harassing him. They blew smoke in his face, called him names and scared him as they followed him out the park.
9:16 p.m.: A caller at Macy’s, #400 Naglee Road, said someone stole their purse with a wallet, cell phone and home and car keys inside.
11:07 p.m.: Police gave a warning to residents of a home in the 3000 block of Hull Court that were having a loud party.
Friday
2:14 a.m.: A man took a pack of cigars without paying from AM-PM Mini Mart, 550 W. Valpico Road.
6:13 a.m.: A woman told police that her Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the driveway of her home in the 900 block of Marie Angela Drive.
9:40 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Hotchkiss Street said they just saw someone steal their neighbor’s Honda.
9:53 a.m.: A caller from Superior Electrical and Plumbing, 2283 N. MacArthur Drive, said an employee had taken material from the business and was selling it for profit. The caller said the loss was more than $4,000 and the employee had been fired.
11:19 a.m.: A woman said she was watching a video of kids vandalizing the windows of her and her neighbor’s vehicles in the 400 block of Gianelli Street.
2:55 p.m.: Employees at Boot Barn, 2473 Naglee Road, said a man stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store and ran to a car to get away.
4:47 p.m.: A driver who might be under the influence was reported on Interstate 205 near Lammers road. Police transferred the call the California Highway Patrol.
6:31 p.m.: A public works crew on North Tracy Boulevard near the Interstate 205 onramp said they had the road closed to one lane and people were speeding by them creating an unsafe working condition. The public works crew wanted police to do extra patrols in the area.
10:15 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from near a sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:27 p.m.: A black pickup truck was seen doing doughnuts on Sixth Street near Central Avenue.
Dec. 9
3:58 a.m.: A caller said his 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck was stolen from his driveway around 3 a.m. and coworker saw the truck had crashed near Bird and Grant Line roads and California Highway Patrol was with the truck.
6:12 a.m.: A guest at the Hampton Inn, 2400 Naglee Road, said someone broke into the toolbox on their vehicle for the second time, stealing several power tools.
8:55 a.m.: Someone staying at the Best Western Motel, 811 W. Clover Road, said tools were taken from two work trucks parked in the lot.
10:36 a.m.: A resident in the 2300 block of Frank Biondo Lane said a catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle and they had a video of the suspect.
11:32 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Holly Drive said someone withdrew money using her Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
12:03 p.m.: The theft of a $300 tool from a truck was reported in the parking lot of Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road.
1 p.m.: Someone reported their home in the 700 block of Everglades Lane was burglarized the day before and lots of items had been stolen.
4:46 p.m.: A man was reportedly driving a white Subaru recklessly and into oncoming traffic on Tracy Boulevard north of Grant Line Road. A white Subaru Outback was reported driving recklessly driving east in the westbound lanes of 11th Street at Crossroads Drive about 45 minutes later.
10:22 p.m.: A caller said an employee at a business in the 5800 block of Schulte Road left for a break and came back intoxicated. The drunken employee was acting belligerent and trying to punch supervisors.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.