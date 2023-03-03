On Wednesday at 6:33 a.m. a driver said he was being tailgated by someone in a brown Tahoe on North International Parkway when the other driver cut around in front of him at a stop light, got out and kicked the side mirror off his vehicle and then tried to get him out of his vehicle to fight.
Tracy police received 1,369 calls for service from Feb. 23 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
4:27 a.m.: A Chevrolet Camaro was stolen sometime during the night from the 500 block of Quail Run Circle.
9:35 a.m.: Someone in the 100 block of East 22nd Street said a person in Texas was using their social security number and the caller said they were getting sent to collections.
1:31 p.m.: A caller in the 3100 block of Redbridge Road said someone had forged a check using a business check and a phone bill. The amount was for around $5,200 and the caller said they caught it before the check went through but the bank wanted them to make a police report.
4:56 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Ninth Street said she saw a man trespassing in her backyard. Her husband ran the man off but she said the person was still in the area.
6:20 p.m.: A woman loaded up a laundry basket full of items from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and was talking towards the front.
Tuesday
4:14 a.m.: Someone broke the lock of toolbox on a Ford F250 in the 1600 block of West 12th Street and stole tools that were inside.
7:18 a.m.: A man living in a recreational vehicle in the 1300 block of Harding Avenue reported a black Volkswagen Jetta had been stolen. The caller said someone he knows might have come into the RV and taken the keys to the Jetta and his wallet. The caller said the suspect also tried to use his girlfriend’s credit card at a gas station.
8:06 a.m.: A shopper at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said someone stole the bag from his cart while he was shopping.
11:38 a.m.: A woman said her ex-boyfriend put sugar in the gas tank of her vehicle in the 1800 block of Court Drive. The woman the ex-boyfriend had a restraining order against her and the vehicle was at his residence when it happened.
12:13 p.m.: Someone posing as a representative from Pacific Gas & Electric scammed a resident in the 100 block of West Third Street out of $450.
1:36 p.m.: A hole was drilled in the gas tank of a vehicle in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
3:46 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said someone stole two packs of cigarettes.
5:20 p.m.: A caller said a man drinking from a bottle was taking pictures and video of children as they left a church in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said the man was acting aggressive and grunting and later went inside a bar.
6:40 p.m.: A black Hyundai Sonata was making loud noises and reportedly driving recklessly on Valencia Court.
9:20 p.m.: A caller wanted to talk to an officer about two people smoking something with a pipe and lighter inside a dark colored vehicle in the 2200 block Krohn Road.
11:37 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Peerless way reported their home had been broken into.
Monday
5:40 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Kennsington Court.
7:23 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said a homeless woman was trying to sleep inside the business and was refusing to leave. The caller said the woman had locked herself in the bathroom after being asked to leave several times and the caller wanted police to remove her and give her a trespass warning.
7:59 a.m.: A man stole a pair of shoes from the front porch of a home in the 300 block of West Eaton Avenue.
10:21 a.m.: A homeless woman allegedly stole a white Cadillac Escalade from the 400 block of West Eaton Avenue.
11:05 a.m.: Someone broke out a window on a home in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
12:59 p.m.: A homeless man stole an iPad from a kiosk at West Valley, 3200 Naglee Road.
1:48 p.m.: A 2004 Pontiac GTO was stolen from the 100 block of Oak Crest Court.
3:20 p.m.: Surveillance video from a business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road showed a man hop a counter and then steal a banana, a Bluetooth speaker, a tip jar and a large knife.
6:41 p.m.: A driver on North Corral Hollow Road said the driver of a Ford sedan threw an object out of their car that struck the caller’s sunroof, shattering it. The caller had photos of the suspect car.
9:25 p.m.: A person at a business on the 30 block of West 10th Street said a man was intoxicated at the bar, refusing to pay and was making people feel uncomfortable making rude comments to a woman.
11:21 p.m.: Two gunshots were heard coming from West South Street near A Street.
Sunday
12:02 a.m.: Someone complained about very loud music coming from the first block of Lavender Court.
12:27 a.m.: Gunshots were heard coming from a park or a field near the 2300 block of Carol Ann Drive.
8:56 a.m.: A woman was in a restroom at the Tracy Sports Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive, refusing to come out. The caller said he asked her to leave but she refused and said to leave her alone.
11:31 a.m.: A bullet hole was found near the main entrance doors of a building in the 100 block of Berverdor Avenue with a bullet left inside.
12:55 p.m.: A caller reported a white Corvette and a white Infiniti racing on westbound Interstate 205. The call was transferred to the California Highway Patrol.
1:45 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of East Seventh Street said a man was in her backyard claiming to be organizing her garbage cans and was carrying an Airsoft gun in his hand.
3:55 p.m.: A vehicle was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 205 near North MacArthur Drive.
4:45 p.m.: Someone reported a neighbor wearing a ski mask sitting in a car in front of a home in the 800 block of Portola Way. The caller said there was a lot of short stay traffic at the home during the night and thought there might be some gang affiliations.
10:43 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 1400 block of Autumn Lane.
Saturday
3:51 a.m.: A caller on the 1900 block of Spring Valley Way said someone just shot out his window with a pellet gun and he had it on video.
7:40 a.m.: Someone in the 800 block of Saffron Drive said their phone was missing after an Uber Drive. The caller said their phone was now pinging somewhere in Castro Valley.
8:04 a.m.: The window of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Annie Way was shot out with a pellet gun.
9:02 a.m.: Two vehicles were broken into, and a tablet stolen from a garage on the 800 block of Palm Circle.
10:46 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2006 Toyota Highlander parked in a driveway in the 2200 block of Reddington Drive.
1:16 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of English Oak Avenue said their 16 year old son went to pick up a pair of Jordan 11 shoes that were going to be refurbished. When he went to meet the person he showed up without wearing any shoes and said they would fight for them. The boy got into a fight and suffered bruises and a cut near his eye.
4:43 p.m.: A man wearing a jacket was jumping on tables and talking to himself at a park in the 1300 block of Hepburn Street.
7:21 p.m.: Police gave a citation to a person at a residence in the 700 block of Ben Ingram Lane where someone had complained about a loud music that was “dumb loud.”
8:43 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music on the 2800 block of Campbell Lane.
11:14 p.m.: A woman wanted police to meet her out In N’ Out, 575 W. Clover Road, to review video footage after her son’s bag was stolen.
11:24 p.m.: A person at a hotel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard wanted police to remove a man that was very intoxicated and trespassing in one of the rooms.
Friday
2:25 a.m.: Someone in the 400 block of West Kavanagh reported hearing six gunshots.
6:30 a.m.: A yellow 15 International box truck was stolen from the 6600 block of Hopkins Road.
7:09 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2007 Prius in the 400 block of Czerny Street.
8:47 a.m.: Two parents were in a verbal argument in a school parking lot in the 400 block of Darlene Lane with an administrator trying to intervene.
9:08 a.m.: A homeless woman wrapped in a blanket was loitering near the front door of a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:17 p.m.: Someone stole $1,200 from a vehicle with a window that was down because it was broken parked in the first block of Eaton Avenue.
2:10 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Waylinn Lane said she wasn’t home but could see on her home surveillance camera a man trespassing on her property. The man was walking back and forth and she was concerned because she just had a package delivered.
3:56 p.m.: A man in the 700 block of Joranollo Drive wanted to report his dog had been stolen.
7:39 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from a live band in the 1300 block of Christina Drive.
8:23 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said three teens wear hoodies stole beer from the store.
9:55 p.m.: An orange Dodge Charger was seen driving recklessly on West Grant Line Road.
Feb. 23
5:26 a.m.: A homeless man set up an encampment on the side of a business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street and was carrying a “huge knife” and was trimming bushes in front of the business.
8:11 a.m.: A driver in a black Chevrolet Silverado was driving recklessly on the 1700 block of West Kavanagh Avenue, cutting off other drivers then brake checking them.
11:11 a.m.: A caller said he had lost checks while living in the 800 block of West Grant Line and now had moved to Modesto but someone in Tracy was writing their name on his checks and cashing them.
12:36 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck in the 400 block of West Ninth Street.
1:16 p.m.: A manager of a motel in the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man that was supposed to have checked out at 11 a.m. still hadn’t and was very incoherent and appeared intoxicated.
2:07 p.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a Hyundai Santa Fe in the 22300 block of West Deerwood Lane.
3:22 p.m.: A caller said a man with a backpack had just broken into an older white GMC in the 1000 block of West Beverly Place.
8:36 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a man with a backpack in a shopping cart was hiding tools in the backpack and was making his way to the shoe department.
9:37 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a wedding in the 1100 block of Dominique Drive.
10:30 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of North Hickory Avenue said someone was standing in front of her house throwing rocks at it.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.