At 8:02 a.m. on Dec. 16 the owner of a 2007 Scion said their car parked in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road had three puncture holes and was unsure if it was from gunfire. Another person in the area said their vehicle had a broken window and someone had rummaged through it.
Tracy police received 1,281 calls for service from Dec. 16 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
2:03 a.m.: Employees at a business in the first block of Sloan Court said someone crashed into their gate. The caller said they hit the gate on the Holly Drive side and said it must have been a large truck.
6:51 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Tennis Lane.
10:54 a.m.: A woman said her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked in her driveway in the 1400 block of Busca Drive.
11:18 a.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway said someone was trying to open a line of credit in her name and purchase items using an address in the same apartment complex she is in.
Noon: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Carlton Way.
1:11 p.m.: A man with his pants all the way down was seen urinating on a wall on West Grant Road and Lincoln Boulevard.
4:36 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block reported someone was fraudulently using their credit card information.
11:50 p.m.: A resident of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said they had an ongoing problem with a neighbor playing loud music.
11:59 p.m.: About 15 gunshots coming from the Valpico Road area were reported by a caller on the 1100 block of Atherton Drive.
Sunday
2:03 a.m.: A 2015 silver Dodge Ram was stolen from the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
10:15 a.m.: A caller reported someone on a trike was driving north on Tracy Boulevard without a helmet running red lights and popping wheelies.
11:49 a.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Palm Circle said their home was shot up at about 4:30 a.m. and they found three bullets inside the home.
1:43 a.m.: Someone stole one tire off a vehicle in the first block of West Third Street.
7:23 p.m.: A caller said as they were walking into Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, someone tried to throw a soda at them but missed.
9:40 p.m.: A blue and gray Ford 150 pickup truck was stolen from the 2900 block of Savanna Drive.
Saturday
12:38 a.m.: A caller said they were punched in the face by a woman and now she was trying to hit them with her vehicle.
3:58 a.m.: A burgundy 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Sunset Way.
8 a.m.: A white 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was reported stolen from the 200 block of West 20th Street. The caller said the theft happened at 2:30 a.m. and was recorded on video.
9:02 a.m.: A man and a woman stole a duffel bag full of clothes from Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road.
11:01 a.m.: A homeless man with his pants halfway down was masturbating at a bus stop in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:26 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 350 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
12:43 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Ramona Way said someone shot at their house during the early morning hours.
8:15 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near Fieldview Drive and North Corral Hollow Road.
10:15 p.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party 2000 block of Thomas DeHaven Lane. Another warning was given a short time later to a home having a loud party with karaoke in the 1700 block of Thomas De Haven Lane.
Friday
12:50 a.m.: A caller said they were following a car on Mabel Josephine Drive after the people in it tried to break into their car.
7:13 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1000 block of Roy Frerichs Lane.
7:45 a.m.: A woman dropping off her son at school passing by Ritter Family Ballpark along 23rd Street said a tall man wearing a grey sweater and pajama bottoms was exposing himself and possibly masturbating.
2:39 p.m.: A package was stolen from a parch in the 1300 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The person left in a 1990s Monte Carlo.
5:18 p.m.: The driver of a white Honda could not maintain their lane and ran into the median twice on West Grant Line Road.
5:21 p.m.: A caller said someone beat them in the head with a baseball bat on the 200 block North Central Avenue.
8:04 p.m.: A man described as having greasy hair and a long white sweater stole merchandise from a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The man carried the items out in two large garbage bags.
10:36 p.m.: A caller said about 40 vehicles were driving recklessly and blocking traffic at North Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway.
Dec. 16
1:32 a.m.: Someone reported that the cars of two employees at a business in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue were broken into and police could view security video in the morning.
5:27 a.m.: Police had a call with the sound of man and woman in a very heated argument. Police traced the call to the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard and transferred the call to the sheriff’s office.
6:40 a.m.: A hotel in the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway had their company broken into sometime during the night.
7:49 a.m. A black Nissan Murano was reported stolen from F street sometime during the past few days
10:04 a.m.: A caller reported a Mercedes E63 was speeding, making dangerous lane changes and swerving toward other vehicles on West Schulte Road.
6:35 p.m.: Someone texted 911 that they heard a gunshot in the 3300 block of Ernest Drive and it was definitely not fireworks.
9:53 p.m.: Someone reported the driver of a red pickup truck on East Grant Line Road and said the truck was weaving in and out of traffic and the driver might be drunk.
11:32 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music somewhere near the 2500 block of Mia Way and said it might have been from outdoor speakers.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
