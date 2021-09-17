A person was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the head at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard at 10:16 p.m. on Saturday. The wound had occurred within the past five minutes. A police public information officer said the call was taken over by deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. A public information officer with the sheriff department could only say the call came out shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 11700 block of W. Larch Road. There is no information on the condition of the victim or a possible suspect.
Tracy police received 1,422 calls for service from Sept. 9 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
2:46 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Baldwin Lane said an alarm went off and they thought someone was inside the house.
9:58 a.m.: A man went to the Tracy police department lobby and said someone had used his Employment Development Department card and took out $900 in cash in late August and another $1,000 from an unknown Bank of America ATM.
2:36 p.m.: A resident at Mountain View Townhomes, 377 W. Mt. Diablo Avenue, said one of her windows had been broken out for the third time. The property manager told the resident to file a police report.
2:41 p.m.: A caller said someone cut the lock to their backyard gate on the 800 block of Forecast Lane and pulled a porch light off a fence. Nothing was missing but the caller thought it was part of ongoing harassment and wanted to talk to an officer.
3:12 p.m.: A man robbed the Bank of the West, 810 W. Schulte Road and fled the scene on foot.
3:40 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 6600 block of Kiln Place.
4:28 p.m.: A woman on the 1400 block of Eastlake Circle told police she met someone online in late August and they stole $20,000 from her.
10:38 p.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Sequoia Boulevard said they heard a gunshot coming from the area of Palm Circle.
10:53 p.m.: A rear license plate was taken from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Santa Fe Lane.
Monday
1:40 a.m.: Someone reported a Honda Accord with temporary license plates driving recklessly on westbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
6:34 a.m.: A 1996 Honda Accord was reported stolen from the YRC Freight parking lot, 1535 E. Pescadero Avenue.
6:58 a.m.: Gang graffiti was reported on the soundwalls at Elissagary Drive and at Robert Kenner Park.
8:37 a.m.: A Honda Civic was reported stolen from Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2941 W. Lowell Avenue.
1:10 p.m.: A manager at the Finish Line store at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road wanted to report a theft from the store that occurred two days ago.
2:22 p.m.: A caller caught kids breaking into a house in the 1400 block of Heatherfield Court. The kids said their parent owned the house and the caller contacted the owner who said the kids were dangerous and to call the police.
3:21 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Treehaven lane said kids set off fireworks on their property and blew a hole in the lawn. The caller said one was a 12-year-old that ran away and wanted to talk to police officer about the incident.
3:57 p.m.: A woman at Waterstone Apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive, said someone she didn’t know came into her apartment.
7:19 p.m.: Someone in the 1100 block of Dronero Way said their car was damaged during a burglary attempt and they wanted extra patrols.
Sunday
3 a.m.: A caller complained about a car alarm in the 1800 block of Columbia Court that had been going off every 3 minutes.
6:15 a.m.: Someone complained about noise coming from Mountain View Homes, 377 West Mount Diablo Avenue.
9:13 a.m.: The rear license plate was reported stolen from a 2012 Audi Q5 parked in the 300 block of East Sixth Street
3:29 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Highiet Court.
4:12 p.m.: Two homeless people were in a fight near a business in the shopping center at 3310 North Tracy Boulevard when one was pushed into a glass window cracking it.
4:19 p.m.: Police were asked to check the area around Glenbriar Circle and Oakridge Drive for a driver in a 1980s Ford Mustang that was driving recklessly.
4:48 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Paradise Valley Court.
5:10 p.m.: A caller said someone was using their credit cards at multiple locations and the last one used was a Door Dash order. Door Dash had an address they delivered to but wouldn’t give it the caller.
10:49 p.m.: Someone in the 1500 block of Dove Drive told police they saw a flash of light then a loud boom. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anything. Several reports on social media said they saw a flash of light in the sky followed by a loud boom.
Saturday
2:44 a.m.: A security company said an audible alarm for broken glass was sounding at Cricket Wireless, 3115 N. Tracy Boulevard, and when they looked at a video they could see a front glass door was broken.
7:37 a.m.: Someone complained about construction work starting in the 1200 block of Harding Avenue before 7 a.m. and wanted police to talk to the workers.
12:02 p.m.: A caller from Walgreens said a young woman wearing a pink bonnet with braids ran out of the store with stolen items and if she was caught the store would prosecute.
4:13 p.m.: A red Ford F150 pickup was reported to be traveling 80 mph in a 45-mph zone.
4:31 p.m.: A homeless man broke a side mirror and kicked the door of a car parked at AM/PM Mini-Mart, 2430 Joe Pombo Parkway.
7:45 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Tennis Lane.
9:11 p.m.: A loud party was reported in the 400 block of West 20th Street.
10:23 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 200 block of West Emerson Avenue.
11:54 p.m.: Guests at a party in the 80 block of Victoria Street were about to fight each other.
Friday
12:14 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party going on in the 100 block of Mt. Hamilton Drive.
8:43 a.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen near West Grant Line and South Banta roads.
8:50 a.m.: The owner of a vacant, boarded up house in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said a neighbor sent him a picture saying people were breaking into the rear of the home and stealing items.
2:49 p.m.: An older man driving a white van on Corral Hollow Road was reportedly driving all over the road and cutting off other drivers.
3:45 p.m.: A caller from Batteries Plus, 651 W. Grant Line Road, said a woman took a $400 marine cell battery and three $400 laptop batteries and left in a black Ford pickup truck.
6:11 p.m.: A man was seen trying to push a woman into the roadway of westbound Grant Line Road in what appeared to be an attempt to have her hit by a vehicle.
7:07 p.m.: A woman in the 2000 block of Tammi Court said she sold a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix two years ago but never filled out a release of liability and now she was receiving traffic tickets in her name. The woman said the Department of Motor Vehicles told her to report the car stolen.
10:47 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from somewhere near Brittany Way and Summer Lane. Police found the home with the loud music and gave them a warning.
11:41 p.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Foxwood Court said three young men on bikes were in front of the home and one of them flashed a gun towards the resident.
Sept. 9
7:18 a.m.: A caller said their SUV was burglarized and someone stole money out of it while parked out at Planet Fitness, 3262 N. Tracy Boulevard.
7:50 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Court Drive said someone threw paint all over her house and her vehicle. The woman said she had trouble in the past with kids in the area egging her vehicle, but she didn’t know where they live.
8:30 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:41 a.m.: A large window at the back of Tracy Car Wash, 2480 N. Tracy Boulevard, was smashed by a rock sometime during the night.
11:14 a.m.: A theft of utilities was reported at a home in the 900 block of Lassen Court.
4:03 p.m.: Someone in the 700 block of Tom Fowler Court complained about a neighbor playing music loud from his vehicle.
5:30 p.m.: Police were told a man wearing a ski mask on a red and white dirt bike was doing wheelies down the center median of South MacArthur Drive and the man wasn’t wearing a helmet.
10:50 p.m.: A caller said they saw someone with a flashlight walking past a window of a home in the 100 block of East 20th Street. The caller said no one else should be home and they didn’t see anything else.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
