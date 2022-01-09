At 2:43 a.m. on Saturday a woman told police that she was waiting for an Uber in the parking lot at Leia’s, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, and was a bystander to a fight when another woman began hitting her and stole her necklace. The caller said the necklace was valued at $10,000 and she had a receipt for it. She wanted the woman prosecuted for the assault and theft of the necklace and said the bar might have video footage of the incident.
Tracy police received 1,210 calls for service from Dec. 30 through Wednesday. Calls for Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
1:58 a.m.: A man with a gun robbed the AM-PM Mini Mart, 550 W. Valpico Road.
8:43 a.m.: A home under construction in the 4500 block of Azores Place was burglarized. A cooktop was taken, and doors were damaged during the break-in.
10:10 a.m.: A resident in the 3100 block of Hutton Place said their housekeeper found their dining room window had been vandalized and they found a bullet. The resident had been out of town since the end of the December.
11:05 a.m.: The owner of a building in the 1100 block of Holly Drive told police his tenant told him the front glass door had been smashed.
2:07 p.m.: A woman said there was an older man with his pants down standing on the sidewalk on North C Street. The woman was concerned about the man because children in the area would be getting out of school. The man was gone when police arrived.
2:50 p.m.: A man was reportedly standing with his pants down beside Walgreens, 1830 W. 11th Street. Police said the man was gone when they arrived.
3:04 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Parker Avenue said a man going door-to-door stole two packages of their porch. The caller told police the packages were not worth a lot and didn’t want to prosecute the man. Police said they would add extra patrols in the area.
5:11 p.m.: Riders on pocket bikes were doing wheelies heading south on South Tracy Boulevard.
9:33 p.m.: The driver of a white Ford van drove onto the front lawn of a home in the 1200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and was stuck in the mud. The caller said the driver was trying to go back and forth and hit a neighbor’s pickup truck.
9:40 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from a home in the 400 block of Mesa Court. Police talked to the resident having the party who agreed to lower the music volume.
Sunday
12:04 a.m.: Police were texted to 911 about shots fired near Lincoln Boulevard and West Beverly Place. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything.
12:55 a.m.: Someone complained about extremely loud coming from the 400 block of Manzanita Lane.
5:03 a.m.: A woman crashed her car into a house in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue and then ran away.
8:10 a.m.: A woman said someone broke into her car while she went into the Bagel Street Café, 1875 W. 11th Street. The woman said a window had been smashed and her purse was taken.
11:57 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2016 Honda Accord in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of West Mt. Diablo Avenue said a man was walking toward her house with a handgun.
12:40 p.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 2000 block of Chester Drive sometime during the night.
3:25 p.m.: A caller said three motorcycle riders were on Chrisman and Paradise roads racing, doing wheelies and blocking traffic causing a hazard to other drivers.
4:24 p.m.: A resident in the 2000 block of Tami Court said they just found a bullet on their vehicle and two bullet holes in the roof of the vehicle.
5:48 p.m.: Someone said a driver in a Toyota Rav4 heading east on 11th Street might be intoxicated.
11:38 p.m.: A caller at North Tracy Boulevard and 11th Street said they heard could hear vehicles revving their engines and backfiring and could be driving recklessly. Police said the vehicles had left the area when they arrived.
Saturday
12:03 a.m.: An anonymous caller reported fireworks going off near the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
12:09 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Palm Circle said a neighbor was stringing something across their daughter’s car. The caller told them to stop but the neighbor thought it was funny and continued.
12:37 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a party in the 1300 block of Windsong Drive. Police checked the area and talked to a resident who had already turned the music down.
10:19 a.m.: A resident in the 2700 block of Lincoln Boulevard said during the night someone broke the windows out on their pickup.
1:52 p.m.: A man said he was visiting a friend in the 400 block of Rockingham Way and a woman who was a family friend reportedly stole prescription medication and money from his wallet that was in his vehicle. The man said she also threatened to kill him.
3:53 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol alerted Tracy police about a group of four dirt bikes that were heading south on Mountain House Parkway from Interstate 205 and were driving in the wrong lane of traffic and blocking the road.
4:02 p.m.: An employee at 7-11, 2360 W. Grant Line Road, said there was a group of homeless people, four men and one woman, loitering behind the store. The caller said the woman was very intoxicated and came into the store telling customers the men had beat her up. The employee wanted police to tell the group to leave the property.
5:03 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Dove Drive said a neighbor’s son was playing loud music while washing a truck and when the caller asked the neighbor to ask his son to turn down the music the neighbor responding in a hostile manner, cursing, and trying to get her husband to fight him. The caller said this was an ongoing problem with the neighbor.
5:45 p.m.: A car was broken into the parking lot of Extended Stay, 2526 Pavilion Parkway.
Friday
4:16 a.m.: A resident in the first block of Portola Way said they thought someone was trying to break into a neighbor’s home. An older model truck was parked outside and the caller said she could see someone looking in the home’s windows and trying to look into a garage.
5:39 a.m.: A homeless man was harassing customers asking them for money outside the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Boulevard. The man refused to leave and the caller wanted the police to move the man along.
8:48 a.m.: A 2004 white Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen the previous day from YRC Freight, 1495 Pescadero Avenue. The business had video footage of the theft.
8:54 a.m.: A vehicle was vandalized earlier in the morning at Consolidated Container Company, 75 W. Valpico Avenue.
10:24 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1000 block of Roy Frerichs Lane. The caller said there were no signs of forced entry, and this was the third time in the past few weeks the mailbox had been burglarized.
1:43 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Sausalito Way said someone had compromised the credit card numbers and they would make an online report.
4:36 p.m.: Someone reported a red Camaro and silver sedan were spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 12th Street. He caller said it was a habitual problem and wanted to talk to an officer.
4:38 p.m.: Two men were seen in Hoyt Park, 280 E. Third Street, with a handgun. Police checked the park but couldn’t find them.
6:56 p.m.: A man left the Ross store, 2483 Naglee Road, with a shopping cart full of items through the front door.
7:10 p.m.: A woman said a man she met through the online dating app Bumble tried to force himself on her and sexually assault her earlier in the day at Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive.
7:22 p.m.: A man with a backpack stole ice cream and chips from 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road. Police found the man and returned the items to the store and gave the man a no trespass warning.
10:28 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music from a party in the 1800 block of Ashland Drive.
10:29 p.m.: A resident at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway reported hearing about gunshots coming from somewhere behind the apartment complex and said they thought it wasn’t fireworks.
11:44 p.m.: A caller complained about vehicles racing up and down Chrisman Road and said it was an ongoing problem.
Dec. 30
10:23 a.m.: Someone reported the theft of $50,000 worth of items from their work truck that was parked at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road on Dec. 9. The caller was trying to report the theft online but the amount stolen was too much.
10:51 a.m.: The office of Extra Space Storage, 787 E. 11th Street, was burglarized during the night and the caller had video of the incident.
11:02 a.m.: An employee at Valley First Credit Union, 1003 N. Central Avenue, said a customer deposited a counterfeit cashier’s check. The customer did not say how he got the check and withdrew the funds as soon as the check cleared.
12:16 p.m.: A man in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue said someone was putting fraudulent charges on his credit card account. The bank was requesting a police report and the man said some of the charges were made at the Safeway gas station.
1:12 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Defender Lane said someone stole their mail. The caller said they didn’t see any signs of tampering to the mailbox.
1:43 p.m.: A woman went to the police department lobby and said on July 1 her 2006 Chevrolet HHR was carjacked from West 11th Street and North Central Avenue. She said she didn’t make a report in July but wanted to report it stolen now and there was dog in the car when it was stolen and she wanted the dog back.
2:47 p.m.: A flatbed trailer was reported stolen from a construction site on East South Street.
3:02 p.m.: A caller said their rear vehicle license plate was stolen while parked in the 99 Cent store lot, 1320 W. 11th Street.
4:16 p.m.: A red Ford Mustang was reported to be speeding and driving recklessly on Glenbriar Drive. The caller said she had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid hitting the car and it was last seen driving west on Valpico Road.
5:37 p.m.: Someone reported a home was broken into in the 900 block of Forecast Lane but nothing was taken.
9:31 p.m.: A caller reported their vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen while it was parked at In Shape Health Club, 101 S. Tracy Boulevard.
10:46 p.m.: Police received second-hand information of shots being fired at a party in Mountain House. The call was transferred to the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
