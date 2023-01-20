On Saturday at 12:32 a.m. a woman in the 800 block of West Clover Road said she chased her daughter’s friend out of the home after he broke in through a bedroom window. The caller said she had caught him near a business on Tracy Boulevard.
Tracy police received 1,322 calls for service from Jan. 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:24 a.m.: A caller said a driver in a silver Toyota Camry was speeding and almost hit them on eastbound Interstate 205. The caller said they followed the car to an address in Tracy where it was parked.
2:06 a.m.: Three men wearing masks were stealing a Dodge Ram on the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
4:42 a.m.: A business in the 1900 block of North MacArthur Drive told police about an ongoing problem of someone stealing gasoline from their pumps every night.
8:41 a.m. Nearly $4,000 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
9:04 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard admitted to stealing $1,300 in cash from the business.
12:03 p.m.: A man said he was assaulted by four men and three women in downtown near Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
1:36 p.m.: A mailbox was vandalized in the 1400 block of Velasquez Lane.
2:54 p.m.: A caller said a man was pulling the hair of a woman, yelling at her and threatening to hurt her on North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said they might be homeless and had a shopping cart near them.
3:27 p.m.: A resident in the 3600 block of Moonlight Drive arrived home after a week-long trip and found a community mailbox was broken into and mail stolen.
5:15 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2600 block of Gaines Court.
6:27 p.m.: A driver in a Jeep Cherokee was driving recklessly, straddling the lanes heading south on Corral Hollow Road.
10:45 p.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said their security had an employee who stole clothing and Air Pods.
Tuesday
4:10 a.m.: Police were called about a white Nissan Frontier that had circled the neighborhood four times.
8:57 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
10:48: a.m.: Someone stole the front license plate from a vehicle in the 500 block of Clarence Bromell Street and tampered with the rear plate as well.
12:23 p.m.: An older white Honda Civic was driving recklessly on West Grant Line Road, swerving across the lanes, cutting other drivers off and brake checking other drivers.
1:34 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2900 block of Raindrop Court.
2:49 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone riding a dirt bike at Sixth and B streets.
4:17 p.m.: A resident in the 300 bock of West Central Avenue said a check was stolen from her mailbox and the check was used to buy tires in Stockton.
4:52 p.m.: The owner of a property on the 2700 block of North Corral Hollow Drive said a new tenant received a letter from someone telling the tenant to send them the rent money on the property owner’s behalf. The caller said the suspect cashed the check and they might have information about the suspect is.
6:22 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard admitted to making fraudulent refunds for $1,300 over four months.
8:04 p.m.: A dark-colored four-door Honda was speeding on West Grant line Road.
Monday
4:32 a.m.: Security at a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a man was kicked out after trying to steal items and was becoming aggressive and made veiled threats of violence.
10:55 a.m.: A driver on West Grant Line Road said while he was stopped at a red light someone in an older model white Cadillac threw a brick through the driver’s side window.
11:09 a.m.: A business in the 2900 block of Naglee Road said a customer returned a rental car but kept a key and later retuned and stole the car. The business recovered the car but wanted to make a police report about the incident.
1:19 p.m.: A man was riding with a kid on a dirt bike through Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive.
3:03 p.m.: The manager of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road had a video of someone breaking into the community mailboxes.
3:36 p.m.: Someone called about an ongoing issue with a kid riding a dirt bike through a park in the first block of Mt. Eden Circle tearing up the grass.
7:02 p.m.: Police were called about a woman who stole items from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
7:11 p.m.: The occupants of dark blue Nissan in the 3200 block of Jeannette Court were playing loud music and smoking marijuana.
8:58 p.m.: An intoxicated man in the 400 block of West 11th Street was spitting and threatening people passing by.
9:32 p.m.: A caller said four homeless people with a truck threw a drink at him when he asked them to leave.
10:59 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road returned home from a trip and found the home had been broken into and clothes were stolen.
Sunday
12:31 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music in the 1400 block of Parker Avenue and wanted it tuned down.
4:35 a.m.: A man who had been regularly trespassing at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street was asleep in one of the store’s aisles since 11 p.m.
5:27 a.m.: A man in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was constantly exposing himself.
12:29 p.m.: A back license plate was stolen from a Toyota Prius in the 300 block of Portola Way.
12:52 p.m.: A man on the 2400 block of Naglee Road said his pickup had a bullet hole that wasn’t there when he parked his truck earlier.
3:28 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 Honda Accord in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:42 p.m.: A black Toyota Avalon was seen swerving in the bike lane to pass other vehicles and running red lights on west Grant Line Road.
4:43 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street called about an ongoing issue with a homeless man sleeping in the lobby.
7:24 p.m.: A homeless man was in the bathroom of a business in the 3100 block of Naglee Road refusing to leave, acting aggressive gesturing as if he wanted to hit someone.
Saturday
1:46 a.m.: A caller said he was walking with his son along on 11th Street when he was struck in the head with a bottle that left him the cut on his face. The man said he didn’t know who hit him or why.
5:17 a.m.: A man was seen putting a handgun under his hoodie in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
12:28 p.m.: A driver on West 11th Street near Corral Hollow Road said a driver in a yellow sports car hit their vehicle and then fled the scene.
1:02 p.m.: A man said he dropped his wallet outside a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and his cards were being used at other businesses in that area.
3:03 p.m.: A trailer was stolen from a business in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
4:19 p.m.: A resident in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court said someone in a Nissan hatchback parked in front of his driveway was playing loud music and smoking drugs.
4:36 p.m.: A man was being beaten up by two people inside a store in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
5 p.m.: A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen sometime within the last week.
6:39 p.m.: A caller said a group was working on a home in the 100 block of West Highland Avenue when they heard a loud bang and found someone had thrown a pet food dish, curtain rod and a garden tool at the window cracking it. The caller said it may have been a neighbor they had a confrontation with earlier.
8:01 p.m.: An explosion was reported in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
11:28 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud music and a party in the 1000 block of North Hickory Avenue.
Friday
12:58 a.m.: A 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe with a trailer and vehicle body was stolen from the 1800 block of West Valpico Road.
1:29 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Laguna Drive said they woke to the sound of one or two gunshots.
7:22 a.m.: A man was driving recklessly on a dirt bike on Naglee Road, running stop lights and almost crashed into a vehicle.
8:46 a.m.: All four tires were stolen from a Honda Civic in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
1:49 p.m.: A caller said her son’s Airpods Pro were stolen while he was at West High, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue and gave police the address they were pinging at.
7:16 p.m.: A silver 2000 Honda Civic with faded paint was reported stolen from the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: A resident in the 2300 of Cypress Drive wanted police to check the area after someone egged her home.
8:27 p.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Sparrow Court said her mom and her friend were having a fight when he slapped both of them and was refusing to leave.
11:27 p.m.: A security guard in the 1900 block of Grant Line Road wanted police to give a trespass warning to a homeless man who was wrapped in a blanket and sleeping behind a business.
Jan. 12
1:32 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in a backyard in the 700 block of Yosemite Drive.
3:55 a.m.: A white Ford F150 was reported stolen in the 700 block of Buckinghorse Drive.
7:51 a.m. Two community mailboxes were broken into in the 2500 block of Promenade Circle.
9:09 a.m.: A maintenance supervisor at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive said mailboxes were broken into.
10:10 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 800 block of Autumn Creek Court.
12:20 a.m.: A business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road called police about two employees being questioned for embezzlement, one for $6,000 and the other for $14,600.
2:41 p.m.: A caller said an 11-year-old boy was riding a mini-bike up and down the street in the 1600 block of Tennis Lane.
5:04 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a known shoplifter was in the store with a tool to remove device from merchandise and was taking items.
8:40 p.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Grant Line Road and took a Mac Book laptop and a laptop belonging to a high school.
11:02 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music near the soundwall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.