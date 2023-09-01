On Friday at 8:16 p.m. a resident in the 1200 block of Cottage Way told police she had two peacocks stolen from her the day before. The caller said she had proof they were her birds with photos when they were young with their food bowls. The woman said a baby chick was left behind. The woman said she spoke to her homeowner’s association who said there was no contract to remove the birds. The woman asked to speak to an officer and wanted the peacocks returned.
Tracy police received 1,511 calls for service from Aug. 24 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
5:06 a.m.: A 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 truck with tools inside was stolen from the 2500 block of Pavilion Parkway.
7:28 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man had locked himself in a bathroom for the past hour and was not answering knocks on the door.
8:03 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of West Clover Road said someone cashed a fraudulent check for $1,000 on the caller’s account.
10:01 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue said a man stole items worth around $500 the previous night.
10:18 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East Valpico Road said a man came to her apartment saying he was with maintenance and had to check for a leak. The caller talked to the apartment manager who said they were unaware of a leak and there were no calls for maintenance at the apartment.
1:07 p.m.: Someone reported their wallet, identification, social security card and birth certificate were stolen out of his backpack by a woman on Parker Avenue.
2:43 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said woman stole five pairs of jeans and left in a Dodge hatchback.
3:50 p.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane said a tenant who was evicted and had moved out had gotten into a garage and a neighbor sent a video of it. The caller said the former tenant had threatened people with weapons but didn’t know if he had any.
4:41 p.m.: Police received several complaints of gang graffiti in the Chili’s Grill & Bar parking lot, 2030 W. Grant Line Road.
7:31 p.m.: Someone went into a room at McKinley Elementary School, 800 W. Carlton Way, and damaged items including a projector and threw paint on the walls.
10:54 p.m.: Police were called about someone with a taser in the 700 block of South Hickory Avenue.
Tuesday
1:12 a.m.: Someone on North Tracy Boulevard near Tennis Lane reported hearing gunshots.
7:35 a.m.: A vehicle in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard had a window smashed and was burglarized.
9:52 a.m.: A 2011 Nissan Altima was stolen from the 300 block of Falcon Court.
12:33 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said a man and woman stole about $2,200 worth of merchandise last night.
1:05 p.m.: A caller in the 4300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane said an unknown person bought a $400 necklace with their debit card and had it shipped to Massachusetts.
2:11 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Gentry Court said a man was trying to break into their home.
3:37 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a customer left their wallet at the customer service counter and man took it.
7:37 p.m.: A property manager in the 2900 block of West Carlton Way said a man was staying on the property overnight in his vehicle and refusing to leave. The caller said the man had been arrested before and his vehicle left there, and he was now back. The caller wanted the man removed and given a trespass warning.
8:30 p.m.: A landlord in the 2500 block of Remy Javier Court said a tenant had been paying rent with fraudulent checks and the bank just made him aware of it.
9:30 p.m.: A call in the 100 block of Sloan Court said people with a white truck and flashlights were trying to burglarize the business.
Monday
12:33 a.m.: A man in the 2900 block of Candido Court said he received a call from someone saying they were with Santa Clara County Sheriff Office and demanded money for warrants. The caller said he sent payments of $425 and $675.
1:02 p.m.: A 2018 black Camaro was stolen from a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road.
7:21 a.m.: A resident in the 600 block of Menay Drive said he received a security alert from a camera that there was motion in his bedroom and he said he could see two men on the camera. The caller said his daughter with her two young children were the only people who should be at the home.
10:22 a.m.: A person at a business in the 700 block of West Valpico Road said containers left on the property to fill with product had been marked with racial slurs.
11:22 a.m.: A homeless woman was reportedly intoxicated and blocking a driveway for Chevron, 3775 N. Tracy Boulevard, while she drank alcohol.
12:25 p.m.: Someone burglarized a maintenance shop in the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue and the caller had video of the incident.
2:34 p.m.: A 1972 Chevrolet Impala was stolen sometime during the night from the 1800 block of Lloyd C. Gary Drive.
5:21 p.m.: A person calling from a business in the 1000 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man with a backpack was wandering around their parking lot and wanted police to move him along.
8:06 p.m.: A caller said a man was cutting bars in front of a business in the 2500 block of North Tracy Boulevard trying to get into the business.
8:09 p.m.: A homeless man was seen holding a knife in front of a business in the 2400 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:41 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Beverly Place said someone was trying to break into their home through their backyard.
11:41 p.m.: Customers at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man was swinging a sword around in front of the business.
Sunday
12:46 a.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music on Stoney Creek Court.
6:01 a.m.: An AT&T van was stolen from the 400 block of Gordon Avenue. A GPS on the van tracked it to the 500 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:58: Someone painted a red line on a recreational vehicle in the 2700 block of Merchant Court.
11:27 a.m.: A caller said he had been advised to report a homeless man setting up an encampment along the south fence near the skate park at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. The caller said a security guard had asked him to leave and he refused.
1:40p.m.: A man stole a tip jar from a business in the 3000 block of North Tracy Boulevard and got away on a bicycle.
6:26 p.m.: Four people damaged the pool at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue and left in a black Jeep and threatened to come back.
8:38 p.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Devin Court told police he thought his landlord slashed the tires on his vehicle.
8:18 p.m.: A single gunshot was reported coming from the 1800 block of Amatchi Drive.
8:51 p.m.: A woman said someone driving a white Lexus followed her off the freeway all the way to the Glenrbriar and Valpico area where she drove around the neighborhood until the car stopped following her.
Saturday
2:50 a.m.: A white 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack was stolen from the 3400 block of Briar Lane.
5:07 a.m. A caller in the 1700 block of West Grant Line Road said their brother was drunk and hitting people.
7:14 a.m. A person walking their dog in the 400 block of West Lowell Avenue said a woman at her home yelled to get off her property and then went and got a handgun and threatened to shoot the dog and yelled “bang bang. “ The person walking the dog said she never pointed the gun at the dog but waved it around her head.
8:45 a.m.: A black 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and a 2018 Dodge Charger were both stolen from the 200 block of Portola Way.
10:42 a.m.: A Ford SUV, a Honda Civic and a pickup truck were racing in the area near Redington Drive.
12:12 p.m.: About $1,000 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Whittier Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2016 Nissan Versa on West Beverly Place.
8:54 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in the 3100 block of Byron Road.
9:22 p.m.: Police were called to a fight in the 400 block of West Ninth Street at party with about 300 people.
Friday
4:30 a.m.: A person at a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said there was a man in the store stealing food and was acting as if he was under the influence of a drug or alcohol.
7:10 a.m.: A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 400 block of Pombo Square Drive.
11:15 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Vintage Court said they had money taken from the bank account and thought it may have been fraud with Amazon.
12:34 p.m.: Someone in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road said men were stealing items from their home and the North Pole gas station.
1:09 p.m.: A gold 2000 Chevrolet S10 was reported stolen sometime during the last month from the 3000 block of Soto Court.
3:42 p.m.: A person from a business in the 200 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man was setting up an encampment next to the front door. The caller was offsite but used a camera to tell the man to leave and he refused.
3:46 p.m.: A black 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen overnight from the 1800 block of Camellia Drive.
4:38 p.m.: A caller complained about a homeless man on North Tracy Boulevard near West 10th Street covered in a blanket holding a glass pipe. The caller was concerned about the man being close to a couple of schools.
8:16 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Cottage Way told police she had two peacocks stolen from her the day before. The caller said she had proof they were her birds with photos when they were young with their food bowls. The woman said a baby chick was left behind. The woman said she spoke to her homeowner’s association who said there was no contract to remove the birds. The woman asked to speak to an officer and wanted the peacocks returned.
8:48 p.m.: A man and his wife said they were Uber drivers in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and received a call from someone claiming to be from Uber support and said they were being fraudulent and needed to verify through a cash app. The man said he sent $800 to the caller and then checked and found out it was a scam.
11:15 p.m.: A person was seen on a video camera saying they were going to break into a home in the 1200 block of Wall Street.
Aug. 24
4:12 a.m.: Police responded to a business on 10th Street just west of Central Avenue for an audible alarm. Officers found that someone had broken the glass on the front door, and there was also a motion-detector alarm activated at the rear of the business. Police took a report and did a followup investigation.
4:22 a.m. A resident in the 2600 block of Ellis Town Drive said a silver Toyota Prius crashed into the side fence and they weren’t sure if the driver was still in the car.
7:59 a.m.: A person at a business in the 100 block of Sloan Court said they been burglarized during the night.
8:56 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 4200 block of Commercial Drive said one of their windows had been broken and a cash register was stolen.
9:41 a.m.: Someone in the 1300 block of Michael Drive said a friend told her about a jewelry company and where to send money to for delivery. Since then the user changed his number and wasn’t responding to her. The caller said the exact loss was less than $100,000.
11:39 a.m.: A person in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard working for Door Dash said when he got to the store to pick up an order someone saying they were with Door Dash support called and said the order was associated with a stolen and asked for his login and social security number info. The caller said the subjects hacked into his account information and changed the banking info to theirs.
1:10 p.m.: Police were called about a man who tried to walk into a house in the 1300 block of Bessie Avenue and when he couldn’t he went in the backyard. The caller said no one should be at the house.
2:44 p.m.: A man ran into a store in the 2100 block of West Grant Line and stole a tip jar with about $60 in it.
3:36 p.m.: A caller said they had video surveillance of people causing more than $5,000 worth of damage to a building in the 700 block of North Central Avenue.
9 p.m.: Fireworks were heard going off in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court.
11:38 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone playing loud music in a garage in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
