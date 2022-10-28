On Tuesday at 7:31 p.m. a woman came to the Tracy Police Department, 1000 Civic Center Drive, and said when she got into her car to go to work she found a handgun in the glove compartment. She said she didn’t own a gun and didn’t know who it belonged to. The woman said she touched the bottom of the gun and police told her to leave it alone and officers would take the gun out of the car. The woman said her car has trouble locking and a neighbor cleans cars in the neighborhood, but she didn’t think it was him. Tracy Police received 1,007 calls for service from Oct. 20 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:13 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Valpico Road said a homeless man was laying in the bushes by a car wash refusing to leave and the caller wanted the man moved along.
8:58 a.m.: A man said he left his wallet at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road a day ago and when he returned his wallet was gone and someone had used his debit card.
9:25 a.m.: A caller from the 1700 block of Partridge Lane said someone used his name to order a phone from an AT&T store.
12:17 p.m.: Someone at Bev Mo reported a man in an argument shouting inappropriate comments.
1:15 p.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said she received an email saying she ordered something on PayPal and she hadn’t. The woman said she hadn’t lost any money, but she couldn’t log into her PayPal account.
3:08 p.m.: someone complained about an ongoing issue of loud music from a neighbor’s home in the 2100 block of Florentine Way.
4:49 p.m.: Fireworks were reported near the 900 block of Traditions Street.
5:16 p.m.: A caller said he came across a man near Kelso and Byron roads who told him a story about needing money. The caller said he let the man follow him to the 3100 block of West grant Line Road where the man scammed him out of $4,000.
Tuesday
12:02 a.m.: A group of about six people were making noise and disturbing the neighborhood on Corliss Drive.
6:32 p.m.: Someone complained about music blaring from 2100 block of Florentine Drive.
8:31 p.m.: A caller said someone was in a fight at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue but refused to answer questions and cursed at the dispatcher.
9:26 p.m.: A possible drunken driver was reported in a black GMC Envoy, running a red light on West 11th Street.
11:09 p.m.: A man said he was assaulted the day before in the 800 block of West 11th Street and didn’t know who attacked him.
Monday
12:25 a.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of Holly Drive said two kids on bikes turned on or broke something next to a preschool and now water was flooding the area.
3:11 a.m.: Someone reported three men “strung out on heroin” were passed out in a vehicle for an hour in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said the car eventually drove away and hit the center median as it left.
9:52 a.m.: A business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone stole a sign from a parking space and had video footage of the incident.
1:06 a.m.: A U-Haul box truck was reported stolen from the 2600 block Byron Road. The caller said the person that rented it did not return it and was not answering calls.
1:10 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
2:38 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 300 block of Tennis Court.
6:30 p.m.: A man said he bought a phone for $800 from someone in a parking lot in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The man said he was told it was an iPhone, but it wasn’t.
7:35 p.m.: A caller from the 1900 block of Kristoff Court reported hearing about 10 to 12 pops in a row. The caller thought it was gunshots and said it didn’t sound like fireworks.
8:04 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Sagewood Lane was reportedly setting off fireworks in the backyard of his home.
11:35p.m.: A man stole a case of beer form a store in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
Sunday
12:44 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music from a party in the 900 block of Glencreek Drive.
12:50 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said a homeless man who had been banned from the property keeps coming into the business.
4:44 a.m.: A woman in the 200 block of Barcelona Drive said she and her boyfriend went downtown for drinks where she believes they were both drugged. The woman said they took an Uber which was “completely out the normal” and she later woke up on the street in front of her house.
11:22 a.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane said she had video footage of someone trying to get into her home, the person walked around the house but didn’t take anything or get inside.
12:09 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Gordon Avenue said a 45-year-old man was harassing a woman and now was harassing them. The caller said the man showed to their house and had posted things online saying the home was in jeopardy
1:43 p.m.: A business in the 2900 block of West Grant Lien Road said a man was inside following women very closely and acting creepy. The caller said they thought this was the same person that had been caught masturbating in the store before.
2:05 p.m.: A teacher at Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Avenue, said a woman was loitering around the blacktop area and was changing her clothes behind a shed.
4:46 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man vandalized parking signage and threatened one of the employees.
6:26 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 900 block of Larkspur Drive.
8:03 p.m.: A caller complained about someone setting off fireworks between Kavanagh Avenue and Clover Road. The caller said it had been going on for about 10 minutes and it usually occurred at the same time of night.
Saturday
1:19 a.m.: A drunken driver in a white Honda was reportedly driving around a parking lot in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
2:17 a.m.: A caller said a man was riding on the hood of a car being driven by a woman in the 2300 block of East Street. The caller said the man was either drunk or in an argument with the driver and he was standing in front of the car to block it from moving.
8:26 a.m.: A compact sedan was reportedly travelling 100 mph on North Lammers Road.
9:03 a.m.: Police were called about a man near dumpsters in the 2500 block of Naglee Road who appeared to be intoxicated and was making hand gestures as if he was carrying a knife.
9:46 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music with bass coming from the 1800 block of Klamath Court and wanted police to tell the person to use headphones.
9:50 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 300 block of Hunter Trail.
1:56 p.m.: A blue Honda Civic was reported stolen sometime during he night from the 3600 block of West Grant Line Road.
4:01 p.m.: A community mailbox on the 600 block of Gianelli Street was pried open and some of the mail had been taken.
6:54 p.m.: A mailbox was reported broken into in the 1100 block of Gatetree Court.
8:56 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 1800 block of Bankston Drive.
9:26 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone was refusing to let them leave the house and they might be under the influence.
Friday
1:19 a.m.: A man was seen trying to break into a van parked on East Street.
4:21 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Laguna Drive said someone drilled into the gas tank of a company truck.
8:24 a.m.: Police were told about an ongoing issue of vehicles driving recklessly in the neighborhood around Elissagaray Drive.
10:08 a.m.: A 2016 GMC Savanna 3500 van was stolen from the 1400 block of Mariani Court.
12:29 p.m.: A business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road reported a group of people running out of the store with items.
1:38 p.m.: A parent said their 16-year-old son and friends were chased by older teens in a car in the 200 block of North Central last evening and they threatened to take their bikes. The parent said one of the older teens beat up their son and neighbors in the area were checking their cameras for footage of the incident.
5:57 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Whispering Winds Drive said someone stole about $5,000 worth of jewelry from her upstairs bedroom. The caller said she runs a business out of her home, but no one goes upstairs and didn’t have any idea who took it.
6:12 p.m.: A caller in the 3400 block of Naglee Road said two people struck them in the face and robbed them.
8:01 p.m.: An upset customer in a red car was refusing to leave a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:01 p.m.: Someone reported hearing cars racing near North MacArthur Drive and Pescadero Avenue.
11:54 p.m.: San Joaquin County Sheriff told police they received a call from a man on Tracy Boulevard who said he was approached by someone with a gun.
11:56 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Wimbledon Lane said a 25-year-old man was in an argument and broke a window of a car after he was asked to leave.
11:59 p.m.: Someone reported a sideshow in the intersection of North Corral Hollow and West Grant Line roads.
Oct. 20
12:09 a.m.: Four men wearing black ski masks and black hoodies put graffiti on two businesses in the Northgate Village shopping center, 1005 Pescadero Avenue.
2:20 a.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 700 block of West Street.
8:44 a.m.: Community mailboxes were broken into at Waterstone apartments, 1951 Middlefield Drive.
10:25 a.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Walnut Street said someone withdrew money from Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
1:11 p.m.: A woman said someone sent her a picture of her stolen Nissan Titan truck that was now in the 4200 block of Commercial Drive.
1:29 p.m.: A business in the 700 block of West 10th said they had been burglarized earlier in the month but couldn’t make an online report about the incident.
2:43 p.m.: A white dodge ram was reported driving recklessly on West grant Line Road.
5:13 p.m.: Someone marked a walkway at the police department north lot, 1000 Civic Center Drive, with inappropriate markings.
9:03 p.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Mamie Anderson Lane said someone threw a rock through a second-story window of her home.
10:06 p.m.: A man stole from a business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road then ran away.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.