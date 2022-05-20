On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. a woman in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said she hired a cleaning service to clean her apartment while she was out of town. When she returned her television and keys were missing. When the woman contacted the cleaning service, they said they would return the items if she paid them more money.
Tracy police received 1,075 calls for service from May 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:04 a.m.: A caller said they watched three women leave Ralph’s Club, 444 E. 11th Street, that were possibly drunk heading toward a liquor store on 11th Street with at least one person in the back of the car hanging out the window.
1:51 a.m.: Two women reportedly broke a screen to enter a residence in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
9:07 a.m.: Loud music was reported at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue coming from an area where there was a large blue tarp.
10:06 a.m.: The owner of a car parked at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 S. Tracy Boulevard, said he returned and found his car up on blocks and all the tires had been stolen worth a few thousand dollars.
10:49 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a man was masturbating in a large white van. The caller said the man left and might be headed to a homeless encampment at Plascencia Fields.
2:19 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road said their Instagram account had been hacked and someone else was posting on it. They also reported $2,000 had been taken from one of their accounts.
11:09 p.m.: A person told police they could smell methane from cars racing in the area of South Sycamore Parkway and Monument Drive.
Tuesday
5:09 a.m.: Police were told about a woman who might be a drunken driver and was crashing into parked cars at Hollywood Avenue and Holly Drive.
6:35 a.m.: A caller reported hearing one gunshot near South Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road.
9:26 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road told police about an ongoing problem with the boyfriend of a neighbor that was yelling at her husband trying to get him to fight. The caller said she had a video of the incident and wanted to show it to an officer.
9:26 a.m.: The owner of a home in the 1500 block of Chester Drive said someone broke into the home and stole all the tools they were using for the home’s renovation.
11:18 a.m.: A caller in the city’s finance department said they received an email requesting to change the direct deposit information for one of the employees.
Monday
1:55 a.m.: A driver said someone threw a block of cement into a window of their vehicle while they were driving on West Larch Road.
2:52 a.m.: A caller said that someone who was not a guest at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard was refusing to leave.
5:43 a.m.: A 2007 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 2900 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:23 a.m.: A man was seen going through a wallet left in a car in the 1500 block of Tamarisk Lane. The caller said two credit cards and debit card were taken and an X Box was purchased with the debit card a short time later.
2:34 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive was broken into sometime during the night.
6:23 p.m.: A resident in the 900 block of West 12th Street said someone damaged the lock to her front door sometime during the night.
8:51 p.m.: A caller could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts at the corner of South Corral Hollow Road and Middlefield Drive.
Sunday
12:00 a.m.: A caller complained about loud music from a party in the 1800 block of Newport Court, saying it happens every weekend.
12:46 a.m.: Officers gave a warning to the residents at a home in the 300 block of East 21st Street that were screaming and had loud music.
1:27 a.m.: Police were called to an accident between a Toyota Corolla and Chevrolet SUV that left one vehicle blocking a lane of West Grant Line Road.
2:15 a.m.: A caller said they heard a gunshot coming from the parking lot of La Plaza Market, 3225 N. Tracy Boulevard.
2:13 p.m.: A black Honda was spinning wheelies near West Clover Road and Buthmann Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: Someone reported a dead dog inside a white Lexus parked in the 3800 block on North Tracy Boulevard. The caller didn’t know how long the dog had been dead.
4:34 p.m.: The back window of a rental vehicle in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was broken out.
5:29 p.m.: A business in the 2200 block of West Grant Line Road said a customer called and threatened to come in and shoot the employees.
7:46 p.m.: A driver in a blue Honda Accord was driving recklessly through town running red lights. The car was last seen turning onto Whiitier Avenue from Tracy Boulevard.
11:10 p.m.: A man though to be drunk was kicking the door of a business in the 2600 block of West grant Line Road.
Saturday
3:50 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music with loud bass coming from the 2700 block of Holly Drive. Police gave them a warning.
10:46 a.m.: A black 2007 Infinity was reported stolen from the area of North MacArthur Drive and Pescadero Avenue.
9:12 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Mt. Oso Avenue told police about ongoing problem of mail being stolen from their mailbox.
9:14 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 200 block of Gandy Dancer Drive.
10:51 p.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a party with loud music in the 1500 block of Gentry Lane.
11:45 p.m.: Police were told cars from a party in the area were racing up and down Peony Drive and Tropaz Lane.
Friday
1:36 a.m.: A man from Stockton was drunk in the 2600 block of West Grant Line Road saying his friends abandoned him.
8:19 a.m.: Someone broke into a car parked in the 2400 block of Ellis Town Drive and stole lots of items.
12:56 p.m.: A vehicle was reported spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Bridle Creek Drive and Joe Pombo Parkway.
3:01 p.m.: Someone stole more than $900 worth of liquor from a store in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
4:46 p.m.: A black Chrysler 300 parked in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road was keyed by vandals.
4:51 p.m.: A man and woman stole a large amount of clothes from a store in the 3400 block of Naglee Road.
6:13 p.m.: Two people were reported riding dirt bikes on West 11th Street near North Central Avenue.
11:04 p.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party in the 1300 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
May 12
3:20 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a backyard in the 3000 block of Jerrold Zanzi Lane.
3:24 p.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Montauban Street said her stepdaughter stole her purse while she was sleeping.
4:16 p.m.: A gold four-door Toyota Prius was stolen from the 4800 block of West 11th Street.
5:11 p.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of Lincoln Boulevard said someone was on the doorstep yelling at them.
7:56 p.m.: The owner of a recreational vehicle stored at the 2400 block of Toste Road said someone stole the catalytic converters. The caller said the cost of the coverters and the damage to the vehicle was probably $5,000.
8:46 p.m.: Vehicles were heard speeding near the 5300 block of Hopkins Road.
8:57 p.m.: Two large fireworks were reported going off about two blocks away from West Eaton and Bessie avenues.
9:13 p.m.: A driver in gray Kia Sorento almost ran into another vehicle and was weaving all over the road. A caller thought the driver might be intoxicated.
10:05 p.m.: A man in the 700 block of Palm Circle called 911 saying he needed an officer because of all the things his neighbors had done to him, and said he didn’t need to use a gun because he could snap necks with his hands.
