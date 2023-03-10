On Saturday at 10:52 a.m. a woman in the 3000 block of Young Court said she was receiving vague threats from someone trying to scam her from money online. Someone sent photos and videos of cartel killings including a decapitated body. The woman gave police the phone number and the email of the person sending the threats.
Tracy police received 1,309 calls for service from March 2 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:31 a.m.: Police were called about a suspicious white Cadillac in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:36 a.m.: A caller in the 600 of West 11th Street said she cashed her tax refund card and watched the teller count out $3,000 but when she opened the envelope later there was only $700. The woman sad the envelope was in a backpack left in her vehicle overnight but didn’t think the car was burglarized even though she watched the teller count the money.
12:56 p.m.: A black sedan was seen running several red lights before parking at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
2:08 p.m.: A light blue Hyundai was involved in a hit and run accident on West Lowell Avenue but no one was injured.
2:53 p.m.: A man said his brother just attacked him in the 400 block of West 10th Street.
7:41 p.m.: A caller said two homeless men were possibly taking items from the area in the 1700 block of West 11th Street and packing it into a white Mitsubishi truck and were being helped by a third person on bicycle that might be “tweaking.”
8:56 p.m.: Two people were reportedly burglarizing a home in the 3900 block of Needham Street.
10:40 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Nutcracker Court said an unknown person was prowling around the left side of the house.
Tuesday
12:55 a.m.: Someone heard five gunshots coming from the 3100 block of Jerrold Zanzi Lane.
7:17 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Dolores Lane said they heard loud bang sometime during the night and saw kids running away. In the morning they discovered the kids had thrown a concrete brick at window of the home damaging it.
10:29 a.m.: A caller from the 2400 block of Tolbert Drive said a second story window had been broken out and this was the second time the home had been vandalized.
12:55 p.m.: A driver had a dog in the back of his truck driving fast on East Sixth Street and a caller was concerned the dog was unrestrained in the truck.
3:14 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of James W. Smith Drive said an unknown person had opened multiple credit cards in the caller’s name as well as a Verizon account. The caller needed a police report to release information on who opened the account with their name.
3:44 p.m.: A red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck was taken from in front of a home in the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
3:59 p.m.: A silver 2002 Lexus ES 300 was reported stolen within the last five minutes from the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:25 p.m.: A man was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road swinging a sledgehammer and smashing things.
11 41 p.m.: A person at a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road said a man had crawled underneath a fence and was somewhere on their property.
Monday
6:41 a.m.: A man on the 5800 block of West Schulte Road told police that he caught two people trying to steal the roof rack off his vehicle after they had already burglarized the vehicle.
8:37 a.m.: A parking lot maintenance worker at a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said there was a homeless man in front of the business refusing to leave.
8:57 a.m.: A person reported a road rage incident where the driver of a red late-model Camaro flashed a black handgun at the caller on the offramp from Interstate 205 at North Tracy Boulevard.
10:04 a.m.: Police got a call from the 1400 block of Cherry Blossom Lane regarding a man who had lost his wallet and then learned that someone had charged about $3,000 on his cards.
1:41 p.m.: A woman on the 100 block of West 10th Street told police that two women pulled a lottery scam on her and got $10,000 out of her.
3:51 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said someone stole the keys for locked cases from a counter last night.
4:30 p.m.: Two people were in a verbal argument in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
6:12 p.m.: Police got a call from the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road regarding two people who broke into the caller’s recreational vehicle and were still inside.
9:55 p.m.: A white truck was playing loud music in the 1300 block of Chaplin Court.
11:32 p.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of East Street said his brother stole his 2011 Chrysler 300 while he was sleeping and wouldn’t give it back.
Sunday
8:37 a.m.: A 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max pickup with a flatbed on the back was stolen from the 300 block of Ramona Way.
12:21 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said there was a man in one of the aisles preparing to steal items.
3:11 p.m.: A woman in the 3000 block of Soto Court said her brother just hit her and threatened her.
4:58 p.m.: Someone reported taggers scrawling graffiti under an overpass on Toste Road and West Grant Road.
6:07 p.m.: A caller said she was walking her dog and saw a hypodermic needle in the gutter in the 1500 block of Cypress Drive and was concerned about kids walking to a school nearby.
7:24 p.m.: M80 fireworks were reported going off near Savanna Drive.
9:16 p.m.: Someone complained about a reckless driver on South Corral Hollow Road near Valpico Road.
10:34 p.m.: Police were called about an ongoing issue with loud music coming from the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue. The caller said it happens every night between 10 and 11 p.m. near a soundwall and wanted police to quiet them down.
Saturday
12:44 a.m.: A loud explosion was heard in the 1800 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
6:03 a.m.: A woman was trying to steal coins from a machine at Lava Laundry, 2316 East Street.
10 a.m.: A white 2018 Dodge Charger with a pink dashboard and steering wheel was stolen from the 400 block of West Whittier Avenue.
10:58 Two vehicles were burglarized at a home in the 200 block of West Clover Road.
1:22 p.m.: A man was in an argument with his mom’s boyfriend, who pulled a knife on him, on the 1600 block of Foxwood Drive.
4:23 p.m.: A green four-door Honda raced down Ormonde Street at 80 mph and then parked at the end of the street. The caller had a video of it and wanted to show police.
5:44 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the 2800 block of Butler Court.
7:28 p.m.: A caller reported hearing gunshot fired in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:05 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party in the 300 block of Acacia Street.
Friday
1:46 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Chester Drive said someone with a white Nissan Altima tried to steal items from their truck.
6:10 a.m.: A resident near El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave., said there was loud music coming from the park near a soundwall.
10:07 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said three homeless people had set up an encampment behind the business and were refusing to leave.
10:32 a.m.: Someone in the 2600 block of Gilberte Court said their EDD card had been hacked and money taken.
10:52 a.m.: An employee who resigned from a business in the 400 block of West Valpico Road allegedly ripped up asphalt on the ground when he left the parking lot. The caller said they had the incident on video.
2:12 p.m.: A rear license plate was taken from a 2019 Kia Optima in the 2600 block of Daniel Hansen Way.
3:24 p.m.: Two men and woman with a dog in an older red Ford station wagon were trying to rent a room with false information at a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road. The caller said they were turned away but keep coming back.
6:01 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of Ranchero Way said a resident was doing burnouts in a red Chevrolet SLV and kicked up debris that damaged their windshield.
7:40 p.m.: A man in a run-down tan recreational vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of West 11th Street had been asked to leave several times. The caller wanted the man and the vehicle moved along and given a trespass warning.
9:18 p.m.: A man was seen spray painting something on a wall on the north side of West Schulte Road.
9:35 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of South Hickory Avenue reported someone banging on their back slider door.
March 2
5:15 a.m.: A an older white Suburban was seen serving across the road on South MacArthur Drive.
8:38 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of West 11th Street complained about three street vendors selling oranges in the parking lot and added they were asked to leave but refused.
10:08 a.m.: A guest at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said she left a her backpack/purse near a door and another guest took it.
1:46 p.m.: The license plate was stolen off a black Winnebago Spider travel trailer in the 800 block of Menay Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Someone said their daughter’s tan 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen the day before the 3600 block of James W. Smith Loop. The caller said the daughter heard the truck leaving and followed after and found it on MacArthur Drive but needed police to make a report for the insurance company.
6:22 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in the 2200 block of Clemente Lane.
9:39 p.m.: A man was in a store in the 500 block of West Valpico Road refusing to leave. The business told the man he was not allowed in the store because of a prior theft from the store.
10:08 p.m.: Police were called about a driver in a white Honda Civic who was unable to maintain lanes on South Chrisman Road.
