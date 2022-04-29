On Sunday at 10:09 p.m. a woman in the 200 block of West Mt. Diablo Avenue said her ex-girlfriend tried to run over her children earlier in the day. The woman said the ex-girlfriend was intoxicated and one of the children had scratches on his stomach jumping a fence to avoid being hit by the vehicle.
Tracy police received 1,397 calls for service from April 21 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
12:11 a.m.: A caller in the 1500 block of Laurelbrook Drive said someone stole the check she had mailed to her mortgage company. The caller said the check for $5,080 had been cashed but the name was changed and the check was made to pay out to different person.
4:26 a.m.: A security camera was stolen the patio of a home in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:43 a.m.: Someone broke out a window of a vehicle on the 1500 block of Holly Drive.
11:22 a.m.: A blue Ford Taurus was seen driving recklessly on Holly Drive.
2:38 p.m.: A teacher at Villalovoz School, 1550 Cypress Drive, wanted to talk to a school resource officer about a student who made a threat
2:51 p.m.: Four kids were in a fight in the 900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
11:42p.m.: A person called police to report that a man with a handgun was riding a bike along the 700 block of West 11th Street.
Monday
3:41 a.m.: A tailgate worth $500 was reported stolen from a pickup truck in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way.
5:26 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East Ninth Street said someone just a broke a window at her house.
8:55 a.m.: A resident in the 3100 block of Holly Drive reported a neighbor that had been harassing him, tampering with packages being delivered and calling his children names.
10:21 a.m.: A yellow 2005 Nissan Xtera was stolen from the 400 block of East Sixth Street sometime during the night.
12:25 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 1800 block of Isabel Virginia drive was reported to have been knocked down and was laying on its side with about half of the mail slots open.
1:55 p.m.: A business in the first block West 10th Street said two checks worth more than $4,000 had been stolen last month and cashed. The business had just recently discovered the theft.
6:23 p.m.: Two vehicles were reported driving recklessly on northbound Lincoln Boulevard heading toward Grant Line Road.
7:19 p.m.: Someone reported the driver of a newer Honda Accord might be intoxicated and swerved off Valpico Road approaching Corral Hollow Road.
9:31 p.m.: A four-door 2013 Nissan Altima was stolen from the 800 block of Menay Drive.
Sunday
1:57 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Toni Court said her ex-boyfriend was texting her, threatening to post nude photos of her on social media.
2:02 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Whittingham Drive told police someone was shooting off a gun every night around the same time, and the caller was positive it wasn’t fireworks.
2:07 a.m.: A person on the 2800 block of Gomes Court told police that a driver hit the caller’s boyfriend’s vehicle and then tried to run the boyfriend over.
8:51 a.m.: Tools valued at about $3,500 were stolen from a locked toolbox in a Dodge Ram parked in the 1400 block of Jeffrey Drive.
1:23 p.m.: A gray pit bull was stolen from a home in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive.
4:17 p.m.: A person the 2200 block of Jenni Lane said someone withdrew $1,000 in two transactions from each of the caller’s Wells Fargo Bank accounts.
6:25 p.m.: Police were told someone was riding a lime-green dirt bike in the area of West Brookview Drive and it was an ongoing problem with riders in the area.
10:09 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West Mt. Diablo Avenue said her ex-girlfriend tried to run over her children earlier in the day. The woman said the ex-girlfriend was intoxicated and one of the children had scratches on his stomach jumping a fence to avoid being hit by the vehicle.
Saturday
1:40 a.m.: A caller reported hearing about five gunshots and then a woman crying in the first block of West Street.
5:48 a.m.: Police issued a citation after someone complained for the third time about loud music coming from a home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street.
7:40 a.m.: A man was seen on video breaking into a business in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The person watching the burglary on video said the burglar had some kind of device to unlock the front door and this was the third time the same person had broken into the business.
8:08 a.m.: Three people broke into an electronics display case at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road last night and stole about $10,000 worth of Apple products.
10:09 a.m.: A woman arriving to work at a business in the 2700 block of Naglee Road found a back door forced open and saw a cash register on the ground. The woman didn’t think there was anyone still in the business but had not checked.
11:29 a.m.: A caller said a woman driving a car on West 11th Street held up a gun to the vehicle’s window.
6:17 p.m.: A man was in a blue Honda Fit parked in the 2600 block of Pavilion Parkway with the doors open masturbating.
9:10 p.m.: A caller complained about the noise from a generator near the 200 block West Grantline Road. The caller thought it might be from the homeless encampments at El Pescadero Park where someone was getting $5 to charge cell phones for people so the generator was running 24/7.
10:47: Someone complained about loud music coming from a party in the 2900 block of North Macarthur Drive.
Friday
1:28 a.m.: A man was outside hitting a house in the 700 block of Palm Circle and had been in a fight with a woman whose “face is busted up.”
8:34 a.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said she had been receiving death threats by text message. Last week someone left a strange note on her day and the day before a masked man kicked her door.
9:41 a.m.: Someone reported a trailer stolen from the 5600 block of Hood Way
10:17 a.m.: A caller said he was harassed by security from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road that tried to induce him into a fight. He thought the same person also slashed his vehicle’s tire.
3:12 p.m.: A Door Dash driver reportedly stole a backpack of an open trunk from a car in the 300 block of Acacia Street. The caller said the backpack had a Macbook, and iPad and handgun and he had a video of the person stealing it.
3:17 A man was reportedly carrying a 6-inch-long knife in his hand while walking down North Central Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Someone complained about a party with loud music coming from the 100 block of Mt. Hamilton Drive.
9:49 p.m.: A shotgun blast was heard coming from the area near Middlefield Drive.
10:59 p.m.: Two people were playing loud music from a car in the 1400 block of Vivian Lane and the caller said it was an ongoing problem.
April 21
12:24 a.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Court Drive said her son just broke a glass window because she wouldn’t let him inside.
12:46 a.m.: Neighbors in the 4100 block of Tropaz Lane were standing outside near the street hitting each other with sticks.
8:27 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Foxtail Court was seen going into a neighbor’s work truck and looking through the paperwork on the dashboard.
9:02 a.m.: A man said he went to the 2700 block of Naglee Road to sell a pair of Jordan shoes for $350 when the other person pushed him and stole the shoes.
11:16 a.m.: A business in the 2300 block of West Larch Road said an unknown person had cashed eight checks totaling $8,075 from the business, but they weren’t missing any checks and another two transactions were pending.
1:15 p.m.: A tractor-trailer reportedly struck a car on the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive, knocked down a light pole and then left the area.
3:29 p.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Eaton Avenue said someone created a fake check of their business account for $7,400.
6:10 p.m.: A reckless driver was reported at the eastbound Interstate 205 offramp at North Tracy Boulevard.
9:47 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the southeast end of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:04 p.m.: A caller reported a possible drunken driver hit a parked car on the 1800 block of Lotus Way and then got into an argument with people at the scene.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.