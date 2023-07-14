On Monday at 11:06 a.m. a pregnant woman in the 100 block of East Grant Line Road said she was sitting in her backyard when a maintenance worker for a neighboring apartment complex threw tree branches into her yard hitting her. The woman said the worker told her to contact the apartment complex manager.
Tracy police received 1,487 calls for service from July 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 6200 block of Promontory Parkway said another employee keeps trying to approach him even after he asked him to stop.
7:23 a.m.: A trailer container was burglarized at a construction site at Ellis Town Drive.
8:21 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Laguna Drive had an ongoing issue of a neighbor prowling around the property. The caller told police that a security camera video showed the man standing in front of the home.
11:57 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street said they were assaulted by a customer who was escorted out of the store but was coming back.
1:11 p.m.: A person on the 1300 block of Pescadero Avenue purchased a pallet of boxes at an auction and told police that some of the items in the boxes possibly had been stolen.
3:59 p.m.: A woman went to the Tracy Police Department to report a scam, saying she had received a text and a phone call from her boyfriend’s phone saying he had been in an accident he couldn’t be released until she paid $40,000. The woman said she sent to the money and wanted to talk to police about it.
5:59 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of East Street said a homeless man kept turning on water and leaving it running behind the business. The caller said the man appeared to be using it to shower.
6;12 p.m.: A person in a white four door Chevrolet was seen driving recklessly, cutting across grass areas and center dividers and running stop signs on West Grant Line Road.
6:43 p.m.: A man carrying a trash bag and a pink handbag was shoving items into the bags without paying at a business in the 2300 block of East Street.
11:43 p.m.: A caller in the 900 block of West 12th Street said he heard someone shooting outside.
Tuesday
4:04 a.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive reported many vehicles had been vandalized and there was a teenager walking away that might have been involved.
&:35 a.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of South Central Avenue said they were assaulted by their landlord and had to go the emergency room for a laceration to their head.
9 a.m.: A 1999 GMC 1500 Truck was stolen from the 300 block of East Beverly Place sometime during the night.
12:38 p.m.: Someone reported kids driving a white Suburban had run three red lights and almost hit several vehicles on the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
2:16 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Dronero Way reported an ongoing issue with a black, lowered sports car speeding through the neighborhood.
2:27 p.m.: A person at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line reported someone had just stolen a pallet from behind the business and wanted an incident number to file a report online.
4:07 p.m.: A manager at CVS,1885 W. 11th Street, said someone broke a glass panel trying to break into the alcohol section.
8:10 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Pombo Square Drive said they had a video of a neighbor throwing a bottle of alcohol at their vehicle.
9:49 p.m.: Someone reported a homeless man that appeared under the influence sitting on a bench in front of the movie theatre at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
11:25 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a black Camaro was spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Whispering Wind and Middlefield drives.
Monday
1:30 a.m.: Someone complained about people screaming and dogs barking in the 1800 block of Oswego Court.
4:23 a.m.: A caller told police they thought someone had broken into a home in the 1400 block of Blair Avenue because the resident there was in jail and the garage door was halfway open.
8:19 a.m.: A stolen black Ford Mustang that appeared to have been stripped was found in the 700 block of Fireside Lane. The car’s license plate was in the trunk, which was open.
8:38 a.m.: A person at a business in the 2600 block of Naglee Road said a homeless man was waving a knife around and yelling.
8:52 a.m.: Someone on North Hickory Avenue said they heard an explosion somewhere nearby.
9:55 a.m.: Police were called about someone trespassing on a property in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
1:55 p.m.: Someone in the 2700 block of Paradise Avenue said she was being sexually harassed at work. She said she reported it to the company’s human resources department, but they had taken no action.
6:46 p.m.: A white Mustang GT was seen driving recklessly on Penny Lane.
10:27 p.m.: A caller said a man was beating a woman near the railroad tracks on East 11th Street and she looked like she needed an ambulance.
11:23 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Weeping Willow Lane said someone in a white Mercedes threw eggs and sausages at their home. The resident said they knew who the person was and had a video of them.
Sunday
12:25 a.m.: Someone called about loud fireworks near the 700 block of Harold Smith Drive.
1:02 a.m.: A caller in the first block of West Emerson Drive said a resident that was evicted had returned and was in the home. The caller didn’t know how he got in but said the man was refusing to leave.
8:12 a.m.: A 2018 Infiniti QX60 was stolen from the 1500 block of Parker Avenue sometime during the night.
9:24 a.m.: A person at a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone parked a gray Mercedes in their lot but wasn’t a guest. The caller said the driver was asked to leave several times but refused.
2:06 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road said a man tried to steal something and spit on the caller and hit him in the side.
4:38 p.m.: A person in the 1100 block of Palomino Court said someone they had a prior case for harassment was harassing them again.
8:09 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road.
8:34 p.m.: A caller in the 2200 block of Krohn Road told police a woman tried to set someone on fire while they were sleeping at Plascencia Fields earlier in the week.
9:56 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said a man came up to her in her vehicle and told her someone just shot at him and he couldn’t call the police because his phone was broken.
10:44 p.m.: Police were called by a woman who said her son was on drugs and out of control in the middle of the street on South Corral Hollow Road.
11:26 p.m.: Someone in a white car broke a window of a car parked in the 3900 block of Windsong Drive.
Saturday
3:31 a.m.: Someone said they were calling for their parents and that their vehicle was stolen and had been crashed by someone.
7:55 a.m.: A naked woman was throwing things and acting aggressive in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:16 a.m.: A person at a business in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was burglarized and the caller would only release video footage to police.
10;53 a.m.: A green Dodge Charger was speeding and quickly changing lanes cutting people off on West 11th Street.
2:13 p.m.: A 15-year-old wearing a black hat and black clothing was riding a dirt bike around the neighborhood in the 1400 block of Yorkshire Loop.
5:53 p.m.: Someone complained about kids in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road yelling and screaming for the past hour. The caller said they may be playing but were too loud.
7:05 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone having a loud party in the 2100 block of Mary Alice Way.
8:08 p.m.: A four-door Infiniti with no license plates was seen driving more than 100 mph on North Corral Hollow Road and made one vehicle swerve to avoid contact.
10:25 p.m.: A gas tank was stolen from a vehicle in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:44 p.m.: A caller complained about an ongoing issue of cars speeding and driving recklessly on Ellis Town Drive. The caller said it was happening at all times of the day and was concerned about children in the area with the speeding vehicles.
10:55 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Joseph Menusa Lane.
Friday
7:26 a.m.: A man and woman were in a physical fight on the 800 block of West 11th Street.
9:21 a.m.: A man in the 1700 block of Parker Avenue said a roommate paid her $430 in taxes using his account.
9:53 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said an employee took $1,200 and they gave her a chance to return it, but she didn’t and they wanted to file a police report on the theft.
12:05 p.m.: A Nintendo Switch game was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
12:30 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Egret Drive said they received a package she didn’t order and thought it was a scam and someone got her information.
2:26 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Lilac Way said someone got their mother’s Kaiser health care information and used it to pay for an ambulance in Los Angeles.
2:31 p.m.: Someone in the 1400 block of Mariani Court said someone made two fraudulent transactions totaling $45,000.
5:42 p.m.: A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road and the caller said they followed the person they thought took it to a bank on Tracy Boulevard.
7:25 p.m.: A resident at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said an upstairs neighbor was playing music very loudly and after complaining to the manager nothing was being done and wanted police to have them turn the volume down.
9:09 p.m.: A caller that reported a loud party on the 2900 block of Taylor Way called again to say that it looked like four minors wearing ski masks brough alcohol and marijuana to the party.
10:32 p.m.: Someone said their ex-girlfriend and her daughter stole a 2000 Toyota Echo from a parking lot on the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road. The caller said she stole the keys and didn’t have permission to take the car.
10:47 p.m.: Five very loud fireworks were heard near Quail Run Circle and Glenbriar Drive.
July 6
12:16 a.m.: A caller at South Paradise and East Grant Line roads heard and felt an explosion somewhere nearby. The caller was sure it wasn’t fireworks and didn’t see any flames.
3:14 a.m.: Someone reported four people looking into vehicles on the 2100 block of Lighthouse Circle.
7:37 a.m.: A generator valued at $1,200 was stolen from a tractor-trailer on North Tracy Boulevard. The caller said a lock was broken to get inside.
9:41 a.m.: A person at an auto dealership in the 3400 block of Auto Plaza Way said someone vandalized a customer’s car and they had video of the incident.
2:56 p.m.: A caller on South Tracy Boulevard and West Schulte Road said a man armed with a machete was threatening a homeless man.
4:30 p.m.: A community mailbox in the 1800 block of Birchwood Lane was broken into earlier in the week.
5:23 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was putting his hand in a pond in the garden section and was refusing to leave.
10:22 p.m.: A customer at a gas station in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway said they were pumping gas and were charged $80 but only received just over seven gallons of gasoline and thought there was a card reader or skimmer device involved.
11:17 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man was in front of the business in the patio area asking people for food. The caller said the man refused to leave when they asked him to.
