On Jan.13 at 7:46 p.m. a woman told Tracy Police that she was shopping at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard when another shopper struck her with a cart. The woman said she was rammed with a cart because she didn’t say “excuse me.” The woman said she wanted to press charges.
Tracy police received 1,260 calls for service from Jan. 13 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
4:37 a.m.: A driver fell asleep in a drive-through in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and crashed into a curb. The caller thought the driver might be intoxicated.
7:20 a.m.: A caller on West Emerson Avenue said someone smashed a window of his vehicle and stole all of the tools inside.
7:58 a.m.: A 2013 Mazda was stolen from the 1900 block of Lotus Way.
8:20 a.m.: Someone in the 1700 block of Countrywood Lane reported their ATM had been used and their bank account had been emptied. The caller said they had an idea who the suspect was.
8:18 a.m.: A construction worker on South International Parkway said a warehouse construction site had been broken into. Locks were cut and tools were missing from the site.
10:27 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 800 block of Ben Ingram Lane.
10:50 a.m.: A community mailbox for a group of businesses in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard was reported to be busted open.
1:59 p.m.: A caller said someone withdrew $1,000 from their account at Bank of America.
3:21 p.m.: A woman in the 1000 block of North Hickory Avenue said someone took $1,700 from her bank account and she wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
4:05 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Bayberry Lane said an unknown person took $1,000 from her bank account.
6:53 p.m.: A caller at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, said a woman was in the women’s clothing section pretending to be an employee. The woman put on an employee vest and was claiming to be a new hire.
8:50 p.m.: Two women went into a business in the 550 block of West Valpico Road and were going to purchase $63 worth of merchandise when they claimed an employee rang them up wrong. The women then reportedly took the items and left without paying.
Sunday
12:16 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Central Avenue said there was a party next door and they heard about 20 gunshots. No one was reported injured.
8:47 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox on Lyon Court.
9:54 a.m.: Someone stole three cases of Jack Daniels from BevMo!, 2860 W. Grant Line Road.
10:34 a.m.: Police were told someone was using their bank account information and had two ATM fees from Bank of America and charges from Savemart. The caller wanted to make a police report so they could request security footage from the store.
10:57 a.m.: A caller said they received a ticket from Oklahoma on their 2001 Ford F550 tow truck that they said was stolen last year.
10:57 a.m.: Employees of a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road said someone shattered a window and took the cash register.
11:04 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Davis Cup Court said someone withdrew all the money from his account at UNCLE Credit Union and he wanted to talk an officer about the incident.
1:01 p.m.: Someone reported hearing vehicles driving recklessly near the first block of East Eighth Street.
1:59 p.m.: A caller said their vehicle was vandalized while at a friend’s house in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. The caller said oil, sugar and other things were poured into the gas tank and a man she could name admitted doing the vandalism.
3:34 p.m.: A woman said a man and a woman asked her for directions in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road and they then stole her wallet and used her credit card at Walmart and tired to make a purchase at Costco.
4:40 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Third Street said some men threatened her husband with a knife and then left in a gray SUV.
8:19 p.m.: Someone checking a report of a glass-break alarm at Macy’s, 3400 Naglee Road, found a glass door broken but the gate still up.
9:07 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of La Monte Lane called police to tell them they thought someone was in their home.
9:49 p.m.: Police issued a warning to the residents of a home on West Third Street after they received a complaint of a loud party with music.
Saturday
1:49 a.m.: Someone was reported being drunk and lost at 11th and F streets.
7:24 a.m.: A caller said they saw someone stealing items from Freiler School, 2421 W. Lowell Avenue. The caller said the man had the items on a flat cart and was walking toward Bridle Creek Circle.
9:06 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road was burglarized. The caller said the back door was opened and register was broken into all though there was no money in it.
10:16 a.m.: Two community mailboxes were broken into, one on Tennis Lane and the other on Tennis Court.
12:05 p.m.: A guest at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man was staying with her and when she left the room the man stole her wallet and left.
12:35 p.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Valencia Court said the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle.
1:30 p.m.: Someone used a bat to break a side mirror of a vehicle parked on the 1500 block of Peony Drive.
3:47 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen form a Honda Accord on the 200 block of Ranchero Way.
5:22 p.m.: Gunshots or fireworks, the caller was unsure which, were heard coming from Beverly Place.
9:01 p.m.: Someone told police there was a drunken driver in a white Ford Expedition that was parked on Eaton Avenue, and the person may live in the apartments near St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
10:25 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East 21st Street said her vehicle had been vandalized by a person who lives in a nearby mobile home. A neighbor had seen the person along with two other scratching the side of her vehicle.
11:56 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway said a people were arguing and then there were gunshots.
Friday
12:31 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a 2016 Chrysler 200 in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
2:08 a.m.: A man walked into a business in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway claiming it was the end of the world and refused to leave the store. The caller said the man didn’t’ have any weapons but was wearing a hospital bracelet.
9:46 a.m.: A dual axle dump trailer was stolen from the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
10:55 a.m.: A man and woman were seen in a fight in a parking lot on the 4100 block of Industrial Way. The caller said the man was last seen walking towards Larch Road.
11:57 a.m.: A caller said he was moving into a home on the 4300 block of Lennox Lane and found the home had been burglarized with mostly clothes being taken.
1:06 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Royal Court told police her sister pulled a knife on her.
2:06 p.m.: A man and a woman were seen having sex near the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
2:42 p.m.: A man stole more than $600 worth of items from a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
3:05 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Chaplin Way said they were scammed out of $1,200 over the phone.
8:26 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Poppy Hills Drive said someone broke into their home.
11:58 p.m.: Police were called about loud music coming from a home in the 2600 block of Ozark Drive.
Jan. 13
12:50 a.m.: Someone called police to report at least one vehicle doing doughnuts in the intersection of West 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard.
12:38 p.m.: A caller said someone was vandalizing equipment at a jobsite in the 1200 block of East Grant Line Road and they may know who was doing it.
3:58 p.m.: About four dirt bikes were riding on an empty lot behind Raley’s in the 400 block of West Valpico Road. The bikes were gone when police arrived.
4:31 p.m.: A single gunshot was heard on the 1200 block of El Portal Street.
4:52 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Wagtail Drive said someone put an unknown substance in their vehicle’s gas tank a few weeks ago.
6:21 p.m.: A caller said he was shopping at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, when two men yelled. When the caller left the store, they found a shopping cart had been placed in the bed of their pickup which caused some damage.
10:22 p.m.: Someone reported a possible drunken driver on eastbound Interstate 205 near the 11th Street offramp. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:54 p.m.: One gunshot was heard near the 1400 block of Wall Street.
11:58 p.m.: An entire mailbox was reported stolen from the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.