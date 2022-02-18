On Feb. 10 at 11:24 a.m. a woman who paid for a room in the 600 block of West 11th St. told police that her son stayed in the room and destroyed everything inside. The lock, microwave, television, bathroom, mirrors and phone were all broken, the bed had piles of trash on it and the walls had been cut with a knife. Tracy police received 1,381 calls for service from Feb. 10 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available by press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
4:03 a.m.: A person was seen inside a trash bin enclosure in the 2400 block of Naglee Road. The caller wanted police to move the person along.
4:37 a.m.: A homeless woman was in the lobby of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard. The caller said the woman was possibly intoxicated and said it was an ongoing problem with homeless people trespassing on the property.
6:42 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a man who stole cigarettes before was inside the business stealing again.
12:39 p.m.: Police were told about an ongoing issue of a pit bull getting out of a residence in the 400 block of Montclair Lane. The caller said the dog charged a special needs child the day before.
1:04 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Tamarisk Lane said that their disability checks were stolen and someone had altered and cashed them. The caller said they may have information on the suspect.
1:11 p.m.: A man in the 700 block of West 11th Street wearing two pairs of pants kept pulling them down. The caller said someone said the man was under the influence of a drug.
1:27 p.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street reported the theft of several deposits totaling $5,147 from the business’ safe.
4:07 p.m.: Police were called about a man on the sidewalk of West 11th Street west of Lincoln Boulevard who had his pants down and was bending over exposing himself.
5:13: p.m.: An employee of a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road cancelled three phone lines on the business’ account and then used her information to order three new phones. The caller said they had receipts from the phones and the company’s human resources was made aware of the incident.
8:14 p.m.: Nearly $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from a pickup truck in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:19 p.m.: A tow truck driver who was called to tow a brown Subaru Rodeo from the center divider at 3200 Jaguar Run wasn’t going to tow the vehicle off the divider because the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated and may try to drive away.
Monday
4:50 a.m.: A man wearing a clown mask shoved an employee and stole cartons of cigarettes from a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
6:10 a.m.: A red 2016 Ford Mustang was stolen from a home in the 2300 block of Tolbert Drive. The caller said a spare key may have been left in the car.
8:42 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of School Street said a friend came to their home and brought a friend of theirs. The caller thought the two people stole jewelry and other items valued at $4,000.
9:21 a.m.: A man wearing a blue scarf around his head was walking around the neighborhood of Windham Drive exposing himself.
10:30 a.m.: A business said a former employee used a company card to buy gasoline for his personal vehicle.
12:59 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Odyssey in the 1300 block of Hummingbird Way.
1:53 p.m.: A Tracy police motorcycle officer reported two dirt bikes driving on northbound Tracy Boulevard from Schulte Road and one of the riders wasn’t wearing a helmet.
5:31 p.m.: A caller said a man in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West 11th Street had his pants down around his ankles appeared to be having a psychiatric issue.
6:02 p.m.: Someone walked out of a store in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard with a bunch of meat without paying for it.
7:46 p.m.: A man hit a window of a bar in the 300 block of West 11th Street and then ran inside. The caller said the man seemed to be acting very erratic.
Sunday
7:10 a.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man just tried to steal her credit card and then got into a white 2008 Lexus and drove away.
9:45 a.m.: A gray Chrysler 200 was stolen from the 1000 block of Saffron Drive.
10 a.m.: A caller complained about new graffiti painted on the bathroom at Ceciliani Park, 1630 Cypress Drive.
1:23 p.m.: Someone reported a blue Ford Mustang driving recklessly on North Tracy Boulevard.
6:21 p.m.: A resident on the 2200 block of Gibraltar Lane reported hearing about five guns shots.
7:10 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near 11th Street and Alden Glen Drive.
8:38 p.m.: Caller reported the driver of a white Honda Accord may be intoxicated. The caller said the car was parked on W. Grant Line Road near Joe Pombo Parkway but the driver almost hit a building.
10:39 p.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue said she saw someone in her home’s backyard.
Saturday
12 a.m.: A man wearing a ski mask ran inside the office of a business in the 400 block of West Grant Line Road and stole two containers of cigars.
1:09 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music and a party in the 1500 block of Peony Drive.
3:59 a.m.: A 2012 Silver Chrysler 200 was stolen from the first block of Robert L. Smith Drive.
9:37 a.m.: A caller in the 1200 block of Cochran Drive complained about their roommate playing music too loud and refusing to turn it down when he was asked to.
11:13 a.m.: The owner of a white 2008 BMW X5 said they left the car at a friend house the night before and returned to find it missing. The caller said they might have left the keys in the car.
11:39 a.m.: The owner of a vacant home in the 800 block of Kennedy Place said there was someone “illegally occupying” the home.
1:37 p.m.: A silver Dodge Journey was reported driving erratically on West 11th Street near Parker Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Someone keyed a vehicle in the 200 block of South Tracy Boulevard. The caller said they had video of the incident.
5:50 p.m.: Two people were seen riding dirt bikes in Adams Park, 4089 English Oak Avenue.
9:09 p.m.: About six men were in a fight in front of a building in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
11:36 p.m.: Police issued a warning to people in a sideshow at the dead end of Hopkins Road and Bud Lyons Way.
Friday
7:16 a.m.: Four vehicles had gasoline syphoned from their tanks in the 5800 block of West Schulte Road.
10:17 a.m.: Approximately $5,000 worth of wheels and tires were stolen from Tracy Volkswagen, 2605 Auto Plaza Drive, sometime during the night.
3:28 p.m.: Someone reported music from a restaurant on East 11th Street was bothering customers at a tax company across the street and it was an ongoing problem.
3:51 p.m.: A resident in the 600 block of East 11th Street said someone was getting access to their backyard during the night and thy had video of two women stealing items from the lot next door.
4:57 p.m.: A 53-foot-long box trailer with YRC markings was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said they had video of the incident when the theft occurred on Jan. 27.
5:46 p.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of North MacArthur Drive was trying to purchase a vehicle and learned that it had been reported as stolen. When the caller told the seller it was a stolen vehicle the seller was unable to answer questions about it.
7:13 p.m.: A complaint was made about loud music coming from about halfway down the sound wall at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
8:47 p.m.: A delivery driver for Mountain Mike’s Pizza said four men in a red jeep in the 2800 block of Cabrillo Drive tried to rob the driver and threw a rock at the delivery car.
11:36 p.m.: A caller at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, heard one gunshot coming from the part of the complex above them. They also heard people running around and the sound of a car leaving from a garage.
Feb. 10
2 a.m.: A caller reported being out with an intoxicated driver at W. Schulte Road and International Parkway.
3:30 a.m.: A woman who had been discharged from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd. was refusing to leave.
6:25 a.m.: A pressure washer valued at nearly $1,800 was stolen from the back of a truck in the 2200 block of North MacArthur Drive.
7:54 a.m.: A person on the 1800 block of Placid Drive reported that an iPhone 12 Max Plus had been stolen.
8:31 a.m.: A parent called to report his son’s tires were slashed by other students at Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run.
10:29 a.m.: A caller reported seeing graffiti on the bathroom at Ceciliani Park, 1630 Cypress Drive. The caller wasn’t sure if it was gang graffiti.
11:59 a.m.: A man in the 900 block of Vallerand Road said he was the victim of a VISA gift card scam.
5 p.m.: A person was trying to cash a stolen check at a bank in the 1100 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
5:19 p.m.: A woman in the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue said someone had stolen her mail and now they were opening accounts in her and her husband’s names.
5:46 p.m.: Security for a shopping center in the 1900 block of West 11th Street said a homeless woman was behind a business yelling and refusing to leave the area when asked.
6:50 p.m.: Three people were on dirt bikes heading south on Tracy Boulevard and ran the red light at Valpico Road.
7:09 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
7:18 p.m.: A resident on Peony Drive said they heard a gunshot, someone arguing and then a car left.
11:07 p.m.: A caller on the 500 block of Wagtail Drive said they had video of a cat being run over on purpose.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
