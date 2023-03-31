Tuesday
2:11 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from somewhere on Lankershire Drive.
7:24 a.m. An employee in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road got off work and discovered someone had broken into their vehicle and burglarized it and had tried to hotwire the ignition.
10:27 a.m.: A man stole a cart full of items from a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
10:30 a.m.: A caller said a cousin had stolen their 2010 Toyota Camry and was refusing to return it. The caller said they were tracking the vehicle and the cousin might be selling drug out of the car.
12:38 p.m.: The owner of a 2018 Chevrolet Volt was out of state and said the car might be stolen because they had received several FasTrak ticket from the Baya Area as forwarded mail.
12:57 p.m.: A gray Hellcat was spinning doughnuts near Belconte Drive.
1:32 p.m.: A caller reported receiving a $130 charge on an account from a business in the 500 block of West Valpico that they did not make.
10:17 p.m.: A manager at Tracy Self Storage, 250 W. Valpico Road, said they could see on a security camera feed a group of people walking around the grounds with a flashlight in the back of the property near on of the building and two people appeared to be pushing an item around.
10:52 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 300 block of Tennis Lane.
Monday
2:04 a.m.: A woman with pink hair was naked inside a men’s restroom at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
6:06 a.m.: A company work truck was stolen from the parking lot of Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway.
8:15 a.m.: Six work trucks were broken into and burglarized in the 100 block of Sloan Court and the caller said there was a video of the suspects.
9:03 a.m.: A 2013 black BMW X6 was stolen sometime during the night from 1100 Dominque Drive.
11:51 a.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Buthmann Avenue said an entire tray of jewelry was stolen from their apartment.
12:43 p.m.: A white Dodge Charger with a blue stripe was reportedly constantly driving recklessly near Mabel Josephine Drive and the caller said they had a video of the driving and wanted police to talk to the driver.
2:43 p.m.: Someone in the 2400 block of Lyons Court said their medication went missing and needed a police report to have it refilled.
5:22 p.m.: Three vehicles were heard speeding near Redington Drive.
5:59 p.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1500 block of Egret Drive.
10:05 p.m.: Two men, one on a bicycle, were trying to break into a white Camaro in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Sunday
12:45 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from somewhere on O’Hara Drive.
10:04 a.m.: A shed at a vacant home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street was broken into again and a fence at the property was also reported to have been damaged.
11:29 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of West Lowell Avenue said someone slashed the tires on their vehicle sometime during the night.
2:30 p.m.: Two people in a black truck with a trailer were stealing items from a clothing donation bin in the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
4:48 p.m.: A resident in the 2800 block of Remington Way said someone was trying to kick in their door.
5:56 p.m.: A mailbox was wide open and possibly tampered with in the 700 block of Ann Gabriel Lane.
7:30 p.m.: An employee at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, reported a theft of $325 worth of clothing and jewelry that occurred on Friday.
9:45 p.m.: A caller said someone was racing down Lowell Avenue and whipping doughnuts in the area.
10:46 p.m.: Either a gunshot or a firework was reported going off in the 300 block of West Central Avenue.
Saturday
3:54 a.m.: A woman in the 400 block of West Lowell Avenue said her purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and someone had used her credit card at two convenience stores.
4:05 a.m.: A caller said he had just moved and put his house up for sale in the 2300 block of Alamo Court and the previous night someone with children broke into the house and was staying in it. The caller said he could see them on a camera and there was a truck parked in the driveway.
12:37 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard had an ongoing problem with a man harassing employees. The caller said the man spit on them then left.
2:19 p.m.: Someone said their son was robbed of his phone and punched in the face at a brewery in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said they tracked the phone to a mobile home park off MacArthur Drive.
3:15 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1700 block of Kagehiro Drive.
5:07 p.m.: A man who walked in with slippers stole a pair of work boots worth $154.99 from the Boot Barn, 2473 Naglee Road.
6:35 p.m.: A man broke into a shed behind a vacant residence behind the Grand Theatre near East Jackson Alley and was still inside.
10:34 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court said someone fired a pellet gun and made a crack in the window. The caller could see someone with a flashlight and could hear an Airsoft gun being fired.
11:05 p.m.: A white Hyundai Elantra was hit by a blue sedan in front of the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard. The caller said the sedan fled the scene and their car was blocking traffic.
11:20 p.m.: Police gave a warning to a loud party going on somewhere near the 1400 block of Gentry Lane.
Friday
8:04 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized sometime during the night in the 3300 block of Cabrillo Drive.
9:13 a.m.: A driver said someone threw an object and shattered the windshield of their vehicle while they were in it in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue.
12:15 p.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Isabella Street said they had an ongoing issue with neighbor playing loud music from their backyard.
1:59 p.m.: Someone reported a white Toyota driving recklessly on west Grant Line Road near Joe Pombo Parkway.
4:34 p.m.: A person said their phone was stolen while they were at Lava Laundry, 2316 East Street.
5:37 p.m.: Employees at the 99 Cent Store, 1320 W. 11th St., said two women tried to take two carts filled with items. The employees said they didn’t get away with the items and they had video of the suspects and their vehicle.
11:38 p.m.: A caller said their parent’s house on the 1800 block of Geranium Way had been broken into and a kitchen door was busted.
March 23
6:49 a.m.: Someone said their laptop was stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Cordelia Lane and it was being tracked to a home in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue and their husband was heading there to confront the suspects.
9:23 a.m.: A 2022 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:32 a.m.: A black 2015 Mazda sedan was vandalized in the Walmart parking lot, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
12:26 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 of Evergreen Court said they sent someone $1,000 through Zelle to a company to move his car and found out it was a scam.
12:28 p.m.: A woman was seen urinating in a park in the 2200 block of Mount Pellier Street.
1:31 p.m.: An employee at Extended Stay America, 2526 Pavilion Parkway, said a woman who wasn’t a guest there had been coming in and out all day and did her laundry there. The caller said she had been asked to leave and was currently in white Escalade in the parking lot.
2:23 p.m.: A woman said she was dropped off underneath the 11th Street overcrossing at North MacArthur Drive when a man approached her and threatened to pour gasoline on her and set her on fire.
2:44 p.m.: Someone in the 4600 block of Poppy Hills Lane said an email that was supposed to a Geek Squad renewal was actually a scam and lost $400.
5:421 p.m.: A green Pontiac LX was spinning doughnuts at South MacArthur Drive and East Valpico Road.
11:21 p.m.: A person at a business in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive said someone slashed all four tires of an employee’s vehicle and it was related to a hit and run accident. The caller said they had a video of the suspect during the incident.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.