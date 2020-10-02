A woman stabbed a man in the arm during an argument at a homeless encampment at 3:09 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 200 block of W. Sixth Street. The woman reportedly rode away on a bicycle. Police found the man, who was bleeding severely, put a tourniquet on his arm called for an ambulance to take him to San Joaquin General Hospital. Police learned the woman’s name and went to her apartment to take her into custody. A witness at the encampment later told police that the man attacked the woman with a broom before she stabbed him. A K9 was sued to search the near the suspects apartment for the knife.
Tracy police received 1,226 calls for service from Sept. 24 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:55 a.m.: A homeless woman was seen trying to break the lock on a tip jar on a piano in front of Main Street Music, 45 W. 10th Street. The woman couldn’t break the lock and was walking down 10th Street near a flower shop. Police searched the area but couldn’t find her.
5:05 a.m.: A community mailbox was reported broken into in the 1800 block of Foxtail Way. The caller said it appeared some kind of tool was used to pry the back of the mailbox open. A resident on the block may have video footage of the theft and it was not known if any mail was stolen. A few hours later another mailbox was reported to have been broken into on Reyes Court.
10:35 a.m.: A caller asked for extra police patrols at night for a vacant home in the 200 block of W. Emerson Avenue. The house belonged to their mother who is in an assisted living home and they thought someone had been going into the home’s backyard. The caller said a gate had been left open a couple of times and a security camera was missing.
11:47 a.m.: A stolen car was found in a parking lot near Target, 2800 Naglee Road. The car, a red Ford Escape, had been in the lot since Saturday and was listed as a stolen vehicle by the Tracy California Highway Patrol office. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.
2:40 p.m.: A caller said their windows on their vehicle were broken out while it was parked at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Three women in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe were possibly the people who did the damage. Mall security told police there were two other vehicles with the same damage.
3:41 p.m.: Someone in the 2900 block of Misty Meadows Lane reported a credit card fraud and they had information on who might have done it. The caller said there was a charge on their credit card from an online order with Walmart they didn’t make. The caller had already called the bank and the transaction was cancelled.
7:33 p.m.: Police were called about a resident on Joseph Menusa Drive that was putting lighted road flares on the street to protect children while playing. The caller was concerned about the fire hazard from the flares and their strong smoke smell.
9:17 p.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Ogden Sannazor Drive said someone had just driven by and shot something at their home. The suspect was driving an older tan-colored Honda Civic. The caller was in her car when it happened and saw the car drive off toward Palomar Court. The caller said there were two holes in a window and was unsure if it was from a firearm or a pellet gun. Police checked and said one window pane had been damaged with a BB gun.
Tuesday
1:54 a.m.: A bicyclist told police they thought a man had a gun in front of West High on Lowell Avenue at around 1 a.m. The bicyclist said the man didn’t point the gun at them and was unsure why he pulled it out. The gun was never seen they only head the sound of it being cocked. Police sent a message to officers about the incident.
3:06 a.m.: A man was standing in front of a home trying to open doors on vehicles parked in the 3300 block of Ernest Drive. The caller said he left to go to work and the man was just standing outside and “something just isn’t right with him.” The man was walking over to different streets and questioned residents and tried to open vehicle doors. Police found the man at James Wright Lane and Pescadero Avenue and he initially refused to stop. The man was eventually detained and arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
7:49 a.m.: Someone reported community mailboxes were broken into in the 400 block of Hotchkiss Street. Police checked the area for anyone with cameras or witnesses and couldn’t find any.
11:48 a.m.: Police were called about a man and a woman at Robert Kellogg Park, 2224 Mount Pellier Street, who were spray painting a black Nissan multiple colors and letting their large dog run around off-leash. Police checked on the pair and said no crime had occurred.
12:51 p.m.: A man with no shirt broke the glass doors on the AM-PM Mini Mart, 3425 N. Tracy Blvd. The man may have been in an argument with a woman he was yelling at when he struck the glass doors with his right hand. An employee at the store said the damage was about $4,000 and the store wanted to press charges. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the man and told Sutter Tracy Community Hospital to call them if they had a man with no shirt and a right hand injury come in.
4:17 p.m.: A woman said she gave all her bank account information to someone over Snapchat. She said she gave the person $1,000 because she thought they were a friend. The woman said she would file an online report.
10:16 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Promenade Circle said they heard a loud noise outside and when they looked outside they saw a man get into an electric Toyota vehicle and leave after it appeared they broke into a community mailbox. The caller didn’t know if anything was taken from the mailbox.
Monday
1:09 a.m.: An employee at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, said a man that is not allowed in the store and had shoplifted there before had been in the store’s bathroom for 5 minutes and she didn’t feel safe working alone with him there. A few minutes later the employee said the man left with a beer and candy from the store and just left a $1 bill.
7:12 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Glenbriar Circle said he had video recording of a man with a black Lexus trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Sequoia in his driveway. Police said they would make a report on the incident.
10:06 a.m.: A man in his 50s with trash all around him was in front of Tracy Nails, 1300 W. 11th Street, was bothering customers and had urinated near the store. The caller was afraid to ask him to leave. Police said the man had already left when they arrived.
2:48 p.m.: Two men with clipboards and vests were going door to door on Barcelona Drive claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The caller said the men didn’t want to give any information on what they were doing for PG&E. They were last seen on Cabana Lane. The same people had been reported on Diego Court and had stolen cigarettes off a porch there. Police couldn’t the two men.
4:48 p.m.: A caller said a black Chrysler Crossfire was parked in a handicap parking spot at Valley Baptist Church, 903 S. Corral Hollow Road. The caller said the car was on church property and the driver, wearing a tuxedo, left the car and walked to recreational vehicles parked in a nearby field. An officer wrote a citation for the car.
8:11 p.m.: Someone reported hearing about 10 gunshots fired in the area of Holly Drive and 21st Street. The caller didn’t see anything, and just heard the gunfire. The caller said the Seventh Day Adventist Church had been having windows shot out recently. Police checked the area and couldn’t find any shell casings or holes. Skaters in the area said they thought it was fireworks.
11:25 p.m.: A blue Ford Explorer was reported abandoned in the middle of Valpico Road. An officer checked the car and said the ignition was punched and it appeared to have been a stolen car that was dumped in the middle of the road. Police checked and the car was registered to someone in Stockton who said they sold it on Offer Up a couple of months ago to a random woman. Police had the vehicle towed away.
Sunday
2:17 a.m.: A resident in the 2100 block of Lighthouse Circle said a neighbor who lives around the corner struck the side of their truck and drove off, leaving part of their the vehicle embedded in their truck. The caller said their vehicle was a flatbed Ford truck with a Trump flag in it. Tow trucks were called for both vehicles with one having major front end damage.
8:07 a.m.: A silver two-door convertible was spinning doughnuts on Lowell Avenue and was last seen heading south on Corral Hollow Drive.
11:16 a.m.: Someone reported that an older white ice cream van with no license plates had been parked for 5 days at Hastie Park, 2988 Frank Brown Drive. The caller said a person comes out to the van at night to remove items from it. Police checked on the van and tagged it.
3:44 p.m.: A man was refusing to leave the Valero gas station, 153 E. 11th Street, until he could exchange cigarettes.
5:09 p.m.: A woman working for Door Dash told police that a man at a business she delivered to on Gandy Dancer Drive had given her a tip that included a note with inappropriate sexual comments on it. The woman was concerned about what the man might do with younger Door Dash drivers.
11:19 p.m.: A caller said a man who had been drinking and had a mental issue was in the Tracy Launderette, 2316 East Avenue, after he had been told not to come on the property. The caller was watching the man on a surveillance camera after a customer called her to say he was in the business. Police checked and said the man would be leaving the business.
11:28 p.m.: Police we called about a man, possibly on drugs, standing on the corner of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road acting crazy. Police found the man at the Chevron station and said he wasn’t doing anything wrong but may have been drinking. Police advised him to go home.
Saturday
12:38 a.m.: A caller said there was a fist fight between two men behind Rusty’s, 320 W. GrantLine Road. The caller said the men got into separate cars and someone was taking pictures of their license plates. The caller asked if police could drive past the back of the business to check.
2:39 a.m.: Two people were seen walking south on Bessie Avenue looking into vehicles and trying to open the doors. An officer was flagged down and told four kids were running around kicking cars. Police checked the area but couldn’t find them.
10:27 a.m.: A community mailbox in the 500 block of Sir Lancelot Court was reported broken into and the caller wanted to talk to a police officer about it. Another community mailbox was reported broken into near Elissagaray and Amatchi drives around 6 p.m.
12:10 p.m.: Employees at Target, 2800 Naglee Road, said a woman with an infant came in the store and stole $1,200 worth of bedding. The store wanted to press charges because of the numerous thefts she made at the store and other Targets in the area. The store said they would file an online report.
2:32 p.m.: A caller said about 25 cars appeared to be in a side show and were driving east along Grant Line Road from Tracy Boulevard throwing glass bottles, racing each other and driving recklessly. A message was sent out to officers about the cars.
8:34 p.m.: Several people called police to report an explosion in the area of Lammers and Byron roads. One caller said there were flames and another said it was an electrical box or transformer that exploded and burned. Police called the local fire department and a power outage was reported in the area. Police headed to Grant Line Road with their emergency lights on to try and slow traffic down since the traffic lights were out. The fire department said they would tell Pacific Gas & Electric about the transformer explosion. Police blocked the roadway for about an hour.
11:07 p.m.: Someone was starting an argument with staff in the emergency room at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Blvd., saying racial slurs to the staff and saying that aliens were going to come down from the sky.
Friday
1:45 a.m.: About10 cars wee reported drag racing near Kimball High School, 3200 Jaguar Run. The caller said the cars were last seen heading south on Lammers Road.
6:03 a.m.: Two tractor-trailers were in an accident in the intersection on Schulte Road. The driver of one truck was refusing to exchange information with the other driver. Police were told they were parked on Gateway Boulevard but both trucks were gone when police arrived. One of the drivers later went to the lobby and said the California Highway Patrol handled the information exchange but they were still unsure if they had to report it to the police department.
10:27 a.m.: Someone complained about campaign signs blocking the view of the roadway while turning onto Tracy Boulevard from Sixth Street. The signs were on private property and the issue was turned over to code enforcement.
12:07 p.m.: A resident on the 2600 block of Redbridge Road told police that a neighbor had just aimed cameras and motion detectors at the caller’s house in violation of a restraining order. A police officer gave the neighbor a citation for contempt of court.
1:12 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Tahoe Circle said there was a man standing in front of his home with his pants down exposing himself. The caller said he took photos to show police. The caller said the man was wearing a pink hat and he wanted him arrested. The man called police and said someone was yelling at him and he wasn’t exposing himself. Police arrested the man near Monument Drive on a charge of indecent exposure.
5:14 p.m.: An ongoing problem of loud music was reported at a home in the 400 block of Hintz Avenue. The caller was very willing to sign a complaint about the music. Police checked and said there was a party with a live band playing. They were warned and the band said they would lower the volume. About three hours later the caller told police they had turned the volume back up and wanted them fined.
8:34 p.m.: Police responding to a report of a burglar alarm at a home in the 1100 block of Palomar Court found a glass back door had been shattered. A K9 officer helped search the home but now one found inside. A city crew was called to board up the broken back door to the home.
Sept. 24
1:28 a.m.: Police were asked to be on the lookout for GMC utility truck in the area of 11th Street and Kasson Road that was being chased by the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit ended when the truck went into an orchard off Kasson Road and the officer lost sight of it. The CHP was able to get the license plate of the truck and Tracy police checked the address of the registered owner in the1400 block of Busca Drive and said the truck wasn’t there.
5:02 a.m.: A woman said someone broke into her car in the 1500 block of Duncan Drive and stole her driver’s license, Social Security card and credit cards. The woman filed an online report about the theft.
9:57 a.m.: A load of garbage in a Delta Disposal truck caught fire, and the driver dumped the burning garbage in front of a house in the 1900 block of Court Drive. The local fire department was called to put out the fire.
12:56 p.m.: A homeless man was at Wells Fargo Bank, 1900 W. 11th Street., with his pants down and feces all around. The caller said the man didn’t appear to be breathing. He was back on his feet with police arrived, declined any assistance and left the area.
5:39 p.m.: A caller said a man at La Plaza, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd., ran into the store and was yelling and harassing customers. The man threw water on a customer and then ran out the store and jumped into the bed a pickup truck belonging to a customer. The man was last seen walking through the parking lot toward Clover Road. Police stopped the man and arrested him for being drunk in public.
8:23 p.m.: A man driving a Honda Accord was reportedly trying to hit youths riding bicycles on Lowell Avenue near Monte Vista Middle School, 751, W. Lowell Avenue, and had reportedly hit at least one of the riders. Another caller reported that the man had a gun and had waved it at the bicyclists, and another claimed at least three shots had been fired. Police talked to the group at the school who said no gun was ever seen, only water bottles were thrown and only one person was hit by the driver.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
