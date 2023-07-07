On Tuesday at 5:49 p.m. a caller in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said a man who passed out in a parking lot was confronted by a woman armed with a golf club who yelled at him. The caller said a third person, a man armed with a machete, was able to calm the woman down and all three left in a gold colored SUV.
Tracy police received 1,793 calls for service from June 29 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:02 a.m.: A resident in the 1200 block of Dove Drive said her cameras and lights weren’t working and she thought it was retaliation for reporting fireworks.
12:21 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 500 block of West Valpico Road said a man who was a known shoplifter came in and stole a 12-pack of beer. The caller wanted the man given a trespass warning if police found him.
4:27 a.m.: A white Ford pickup was stolen from the 1300 block of Audrey Drive.
6:38 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Tennis Lane said someone slashed the passenger side tires on their vehicle. The caller suspected that it was a person they were arguing with in a text message.
9:53 a.m.: A back Honda Civic was stolen from the 200 block of East South Street.
12:28 p.m.: A white Ford F150 truck was stolen from the 1500 block of Swarthout Court.
4:14 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was showering in the bathroom and refusing to leave.
8 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2300 block of East Street said a woman wearing gray pants was urinating on the floor and refusing to leave the business. The caller wanted police to give her a trespass warning.
10:54 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Clay Court told police they thought someone was prowling in their backyard.
Tuesday
2:18 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 2100 block of Florentine Way.
3:07 a.m.: A woman carrying a red bag was trying to break into a mailbox in the 1800 block of McKenna Drive.
7:39 a.m.: A 2005 Ford F250 was stolen sometime during the night from 1600 block of West 12th Street.
9:23 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 3700 of North Tracy Boulevard said two homeless people had been loitering at the business for the past week, and there were up to four homeless people sometimes. The caller said they had tried to talk with them in the past but they became angry.
12:02 p.m.: A toolbox was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck in the 200 block of Pereira Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: Someone tried to steal a 2007 Ford Econoline in the 1300 block of Fruitwood Way and damaged the ignition.
2:43 p.m.: A 2016 Honda Accord was stolen from the 400 block of West 11th Street.
6:02 p.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing issue with loud music in the 300 block of South Court.
6:43 p.m.: A white Camaro was seen spinning doughnuts on Lincoln Boulevard.
11:46 p.m.: Police were told a woman driving a white station hit a parked car in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road. The driver got out and threw a rock at the car she just hit.
Monday
12:11 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music and a party in the 1100 block of Rusher Street.
12:50 a.m.: A caller was checking his mother’s business in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue when he saw a man with a bike loitering in the back of the business drinking. The caller said a log used for parking had been moved to the middle of the parking lot and there was a baggie with a white powder in the middle of the lot.
4:38 a.m.; Someone reported two men trying to steal their son’s F350 in the 200 block of West Deerwood Lane.
9:53 a.m.: A car frame chassis was stolen from the 100 block of International Parkway.
10;15 a.m.: Someone at a salon business in the 300 block of West 11th Street said a dollhouse with flowers in it in front of the business had been burned.
11:12 a.m.: A driver on Whispering Wind Drive said they were almost run off the road by a driver in a white truck.
1:32 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of Firefly Way said their mother was scammed out of all of her money by someone who got access to her computer.
6:29 p.m.: Aerial fireworks were reported coming from behind a business in the 100 block West 11th Street.
8:27 p.m.: Two men were in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Grant Line bothering customers and asking for money and refused to leave.
9:06 p.m.: A resident at an apartment in the 900 block of West 12th Street said someone was shooting guns across the street from her.
9:49 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said two men pushed a shopping cart full of items out of the store and almost hit someone as they left the parking lot in a vehicle driving very fast.
11:10 p.m.: Someone was firing off illegal fireworks on Jeanette Court.
Sunday
1:07 a.m.: An intoxicated woman left the 700 block of Palm Circle in a gray Honda Civic coupe. The caller asked to be notified if she was arrested for drunken driving.
1:56 a.m.: Somone complained about loud music on Peerless Court.
7:25 a.m.: A white 2000 Ford F350 pickup was reported stolen from the 400 block of West Clover Road.
10:50 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Lynne W. Riffle Street said for about a month and a half someone had been using their credit cards, the latest time was at a gas station.
12:24 p.m.: A red 1995 Ford F-150 pickup was stolen sometime during the night from the 1200 block of Harding Avenue.
3:28 p.m.: A woman in the 3000 block of West Grant Line said a man snatched her purse from her shopping cart and got away in a white Honda Passport
6:55 p.m.: Someone stole a small red generator from the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
8:58 p.m.: Two people, one on a minibike and one a full size motorcycle, were driving recklessly, popping wheelies on Rochester Street.
9:59 p.m.: A caller said someone was firing off large fireworks and possibly shooting guns into the air somewhere near the 2900 block of Lowell Avenue.
10:02 p.m.: A tenant in the 200 block of East Grant Line Road said a man dressed all in black was laying down in the parking lot in a parking space with a bottle of alcohol next to him and they almost drove over him trying to park.
11:18 p.m.: A black Tesla and a tan Toyota were spinning doughnuts in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue.
Saturday
1:42 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard said a homeless woman was in front of the doors refusing to leave after she had been asked to.
4:345 a.m.: A caller from a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they heard a gunshot and a small scream and an argument coming from a nearby room.
7:13 a.m.: A woman in the 800 block of C Street said she went to a bank to withdraw funds from her Electronic Benefit Transfer but was told all the funds had been withdrawn about 20 minutes before she arrived.
9:25 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of Duncan Drive complained about garbage bins in the roadway.
9:41 a.m.: A driver on West Clover Road said another vehicle pulled up along side and someone sprayed them with pepper spray in a possible road rage incident.
11:09 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone stabbed an abandoned pit bull.
1:07 p.m.: A woman on the 200 block of West Central Avenue said someone broke one of the windows at the location.
5 p.m.: Drivers in two Dodge Ram trucks were seen racing each other at more than 60 mph on West Grant Line Road.
7:24 p.m.: A person at a business in the 900 block of South Tracy Boulevard said a man was inside screaming at the staff and was refusing to leave.
9:07 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the 4700 block of Glenhaven Drive.
10:51 p.m.: A white 20-foot U-Haul truck was stolen from the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:58 p.m.: People with a cargo van were setting off fireworks at a park in the 1500 block of Dove Drive.
Friday
3:58 a.m.: Someone reported a man that might be under the influence wearing a white t-shirt and shorts and black shoes dancing in the middle of a parking lot in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
7:05 a.m.: The rear license plate of a green Kia Soul was stolen sometime during the night from the 1400 block of Michael Drive.
8 a.m.: A passerby reported a homeless person covered by a blanket in front of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
10:11 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Blair Avenue wanted police to check on a man who was standing on the sidewalk screaming at people who weren’t there and yelling about a restraining order.
11:19 a.m.: A person in charge of used cars at an auto dealership in the 2600 block of Auto Plaza Drive said a 2018 Infiniti Q60 was stolen sometime during the night.
3:09 p.m.: Someone wanted to file a report about a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue.
4:36 p.m.: Police were told someone was screaming to call 911 from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: A caller from the 2100 block of Alfred George Court said a business partner who doesn’t have signing permission took money from the business account.
5:55 p.m.: An upset caller reported a motorcycle riding up and down the street on Johnson Court
9:27 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 300 block of South Court.
10:46 p.m.: A caller said there was a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Blair Avenue with flashes of light coming from the vehicle.
10:53 p.m.: Someone complained about kids shooting fireworks up into the air in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court
June 29
2:33 a.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing issue with someone playing loud music in the 700 block of Palm Circle.
6:24 a.m.: A caller said told police that someone tried to enter a vacant home in the 1000 block of Abingdon Way during the night. The caller told police that the home is under construction, and someone tried to open the door and come inside. A neighbor also heard someone say they were with a police department and flashed a badge.
8:42 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Windsong Drive said their car was shot at in the middle of the night and the caller thought it was by a person they had a restraining order against.
9:13 a.m. Someone reportedly stole tools from a van that was burglarized on the 500 block of Fawn Glen Drive.
10:50 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road said a woman that had stolen items before was back in the business’ parking lot.
11:03 a.m.: A person at a rental company in the 2300 block of East Street said someone had stolen a tow dolly. The manager at the business had spoken to the customer who rented it and was refusing to return it.
11:26 a.m.: Two payment terminals were stolen from a Verizon kiosk inside Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road.
1:47 p.m.: A portable water tank on a trailer was stolen from the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway.
3:11 p.m.: Someone at an auto dealership in the 2600 block of Auto Plaza Drive said in April a person purchased a Chevrolet 1500 with false information. The business said the customer was claiming they filed for bankruptcy and the vehicle was included in the bankruptcy.
5:59 p.m.: A 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:36 p.m.: A caller complained about an ongoing problem with illegal fireworks at a home in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court.
10:01 p.m.: Police were called about 10 people on inline skates with disco balls having a party in the 1700 block of Peony Drive.
11:03 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Laurelgrove Lane said a man with a red sweater jumped over a fence into their backyard. When the resident confronted him, he jumped back over the fence and started walking along railroad tracks toward a fire station.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
