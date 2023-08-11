The Tracy Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a business on West 11th Street with a handgun Sunday evening.
A news release from police said at 9:24 p.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
The suspect was described as man between 25 and 35-years-old wearing a black hoodie, black facemask brown or tan colored pants and dark colored shoes.
During the robbery the man pointed a silver-colored handgun at employee and demanded cash.
Police said the man fled the scene in an unknown direction with more than $1,700 in cash.
If anyone has any information on the robbery or can identify the suspect, they are asked to contact the Tracy Police Department at (202) 831-6550 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847 or texting "TIPTPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).
