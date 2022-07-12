Law enforcement officers in Tracy and San Joaquin County were busy through the Independence Day holiday as illegal fireworks filled the skies.
The Tracy Police Department responded to 195 calls for fireworks on the Fourth of July with 135 of the calls coming to the dispatch center between 9 and 11 p.m.
Before dark of the Fourth of July explosions could be heard across Tracy with illegal fireworks launching across town. Police say 62 of those calls came through to 911 instead of the non-emergency number.
Officers responding to the fireworks calls issued 48 citations with 40 being given for violation of the Tracy Municipal Code “social host ordinance.” The local law (TMC Chapter 3.04) allows police to arrest or cite a “responsible party,” which could be a person who owns or rents the private property where illegal fireworks are discharged, a person deemed to be in control of that private property, or the person police believe to be in possession and control of the illegal fireworks. The municipal code notes that the responsible party need not be on the scene at the time of the violation to be cited.
On the Fourth of July the Tracy Police Department announced the seizure of 11 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2,300 that had been seized from a home in south Tracy.
County law enforcement was also busy preparing for the Fourth of July. Last week the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department announced the results of their 2022 Illegal Fireworks Tasks Force in partnership with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office.
During May and June deputies confiscated 9,962.5 pounds of illegal fireworks that included 380 commercial fireworks and 540 destructive devices, which are the M80, M100 and M1000 style explosive devices.
The seizure of the explosive devices alone marks a substantial increase from last year as Sheriff Pat Withrow noted that the department confiscated just six of the explosive devices last year.
The task force also seized nine illegal firearms including a fully automatic AR-15 style pistol and a short barrel AR-15 style rifle.
The sheriff’s office fireworks task force arrested 17 people and referred 16 more cases to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
At a July 7 press conference District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said the task force had made a significant takedown with the fireworks seizure.
“Illegal fireworks are pervasive issue in our community as evident by the fact that three times the amount, three times the amount, were seized this year over last year, Salazar said. “Every year illegal fireworks cause additional harm to our community in the form of injuries, property damage, fires and more.”
Verber Salazar the legal ramifications violators could face for a misdemeanor charge include a $1,000 fine and up to 1 year in county jail. A felony charge could result in up to $50,000 in fines and up to 3 years in prison, with anything over 100 pounds of illegal fireworks considered a felony.
Withrow said all of the fireworks seized were illegal with some having fake “safe and sane” stickers on them with the majority coming from out of state. He also warned people of the risks they were taking with the illegal explosive devices.
“People have to understand how dangerous these things are. They just think it’s fun but you can go online and just watch video after video of people exploding their hands. It’s just really sad to watch. Unfortunately it is online. These things are very, very dangerous and they are unpredictable when they are not legally made, when they are not ‘safe and sane’ you can light a long fuse, it’s going to explode immediately.”
The sheriff implored people to report anyone selling or using illegal fireworks.
“Next year if you see something online let us know if someone is dealing in fireworks before somebody else gets hurt or killed or before somebody else’s house is burned down or somebody else’s field is lit on fire,” Withrow said. “We need your help each year fighting this because people are willing to put you in harm’s way to make a profit.”
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.