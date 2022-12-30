The Tracy Police Department is reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in Tracy City limits during New Year’s Eve.
In a news release the police said they are preparing for an increased number of calls regarding the use of illegal fireworks and will have additional staff on duty in their dispatch center.
Due to the expected increase in number of call dispatchers will prioritize the calls based on the severity of the emergency or call for service. The police ask that residents do not call or text 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks, but to instead call (209) 831-6550.
Residents are also asked to not report the in-progress use of illegal fireworks on the department’s social media platforms or the city’s Go Tracy app as they are not monitored around the clock.
People reporting illegal fireworks on the non-emergency line are asked to give as much information as they can and should include address where the fireworks are coming from and a description of the person lighting the fireworks. Residents are also asked to leave a phone number where an officer can call and get more information if needed.
Firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, bottle rockets, shells, aerial bombs, flying spinners, and Roman candles are among the types of fireworks that are prohibited. Safe and sane fireworks are allowed only during the week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, and are prohibited the rest of the year.
Enforcement of laws regarding illegal fireworks include administrative citations. The local law (TMC Chapter 3.04) allows police to arrest or cite a “responsible party,” which could be a person who owns or rents the private property where illegal fireworks are discharged, a person deemed to be in control of that private property, or the person police believe to be in possession and control of the illegal fireworks. The municipal code notes that the responsible party need not be on the scene at the time of the violation to be cited.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.