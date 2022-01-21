Editor,
America is approaching a political crossroad. Joe Biden is through as president. He is demonstrating inability to fulfill the duties required of the office. He is spending more and more time at his Delaware beach house - perhaps an avoidance reaction. His handlers will contrive a credible reason for Biden to leave office, probably health which will cut him off somewhat honorably, certainly not via non compos mentis or ineptitude.
The United States Constitution has addressed the procedures for removal of a president and the transfer of power to a successor (Article II, Sec 1, Clause 6. 12th, 20th, 25th Amendments).
The 25th Amendment was revised in 2006 to establish the title "Acting As President" for those in the line of succession: VP, Speaker of the House, President Pro Tem of the Senate, and Secretary of State. President is an elective office.
We have gone through this process before and have survived stronger. Recall the Spiro Agnew affair. There are thousands of us who pledged the oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, so help me, God. Note it does not mention "obey the orders of the President."
God bless the United States of America.
C.F. Norton, Tracy
