Editor,
Enough is enough! Seems the City Council can’t move forward on many areas of importance to the community. For example: Aquatic Center, Homelessness, Landscaping, Low Bids, Wastewater Management System, Ethics.
Most recently they seem to have a Time Management Issue. City Council meetings typically start late. The last meeting was supposed to start at 7 p.m. It started at 8:05 p.m. Our time is just as valuable as the Council Members’ time. The Closed Door Session ran over an hour cutting into the open session. Why not schedule that meeting on a different day?
The Council could either have the closed sessions on another day or limit the topics to be covered to fit the time available. In either case time management needs improvement. The City Council meetings need to start and finish at a reasonable hour.
The last meeting did not end until 3:45 the next morning. This is unacceptable. Not only for the members of the community – many of whom must work the next day, and most of those are commuting, but also for the Council members who have day jobs.
In this last meeting many members of the public wanted to talk about the Aquatic Center and were long gone by midnight. This should have been moved to the beginning of the meeting, but that request was shut down by the City Attorney, thus the Council didn’t hear what the community had to say about it.
For the Citizens of Tracy to have more confidence and respect in Council, the members of the council, especially the clique, need to demonstrate more focus on getting things done and respect for our time instead of the current in-fighting and lack of respect amongst themselves. It’s THAT simple.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.