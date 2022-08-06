The Four Corners Restaurant, a cornerstone of dining and gathering in the Carbona area south of Tracy, changed ownership this week.
But the restaurant’s loyal customers, many of whom return often for the down-home fare and casual atmosphere, should not be alarmed. The new owners are a third generation of the Reich family that opened the restaurant 43 years ago.
Adam Reich, grandson of the restaurant’s founders, Roland and Arvilla Reich, and his wife, Ashleigh. took over Monday as the restaurant’s owners and operators. They succeeded Adam’s uncle, Gary Reich, who had operated Four Corners since 1981 and is retiring.
Among the restaurant’s popular menu items have been prime rib on Friday nights and a variety of broasted chicken selections.
“We’ve prepared everything in-house, including making our own hamburger buns and bread and making our own soup,” Gary said.
Adam said the homemade tradition will continue, and added, “We’ll also do special pasta dinners, chicken frittata and barbecue briskets,” Adam said.
Adam is the son of Harold and Cathie Reich, who operate Harold Reich’s Pharmacy on West 10th Street, but that doesn’t mean he is new to the food-preparation business. A graduate of a culinary program in Las Vegas, he has been a chef in restaurants for nearly two decades, most recently in Crescent City, Humboldt County, and the Discovery Bay Country Club in eastern Contra Costa County.
His wife, Ashleigh, like Adam a Tracy native, has also had experience in restaurants, as a server and as a manager, including heading the staff of The Cattlemen’s in Livermore.
Adam and Ashleigh have an 8-year-old son, Adam II, and a 4-year-old daughter, Allison.
The Reich family first arrived at the corner of Chrisman and Linne roads in 1969, when Roland Reich, who had been a manager of Safeway and Purity grocery stores in Tracy, purchased the market.
A decade later, in 1979, his wife, Arvilla, opened the Four Corners Restaurant next door in the originally Zilli complex expanded by contractor Franklyn Cole. A year and a half later, in 1981, Gary took over the restaurant.
During his tenure, the Four Corners became the morning coffee-hour meeting place for Carbona area farmers and other business people in the area. In recent years, it has been the home for the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
“I think 41 years running the restaurant is long enough,” Gary said. “I plan to enjoy some leisure time and do some traveling, adding: “I’m especially glad that as I retire, the the restaurant is staying in the Reich family with the third generation taking over. That’s a great way to go out.”
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 and by email at shm@tracypress.com.
