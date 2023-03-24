Caltrans will close eastbound State Route 120 between Interstate 5 and Airport Way next weekend starting March 31 for an emergency repair of an approach slab at the McKinley Avenue overcrossing in Manteca. The full lane closure will take place from 10 p.m. March 31 through 2 p.m. on April 3.
The Yosemite Avenue/Guthmiller Road on and off ramps to east bound SR-120 will also be closed.
Westbound SR-120 will remain open during the repair work.
Motorists are advised to use State Route 4/Crosstown Freeway or Highway 132 as an alternate route for eastbound travel.
Local travel motorists can use Lathrop Road or Louise Avenue off I-5 for local access.
Start of the road work may be delayed because of weather, traffic incidents, and availability of construction equipment and or materials.
Drivers should expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes during the repair work.
For information on the closures visit Caltrans QuickMap at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
