A procession, a community meal and the return of Portuguese bloodless bullfights are some of the events coming as the 99th Tracy IPFES Holy Ghost festa celebration begins Saturday evening at the IPFES Portuguese Hall on Ninth Street.
Luis Rocha, IPFES vice president, said the celebration will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday with a dance and presentation of the IPFES committee and the queens.
This year’s committee is led by president Steve and Alyssa Martinho along with Rocha and his wife Mary Joe as the vice presidents.
The Big Queen for the 2023 festa will be Analia Ramos with side maids Sabrina Sancho-Gomes and Nevach Carrillo. The Middle Queen is Madison Mendonca with side maids Matelyn Mendonca and Fallon Borges. The Little Queen is Marlie Sousa with side maids Jena Mancebo and Molly Ann Chavez.
On Sunday participants will gather at the Portuguese Hall, 400 W. Ninth Street, at 9:30 a.m. for the procession to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Rocha said he expects more than 20 Portuguese societies from across California to join in the Tracy procession to the church where a solemn High Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Ivo Rocha at 11 a.m.
Following the Mass the procession will arrive back at the hall around 1 p.m. where a meal of of sopas e carne — a traditional meal of boiled meat, bread and broth — will be served for free to visitors followed by an auction. A sopas dinner will also be served to guests at 5:30 p.m.
The yearly celebration — in Portuguese, Festa do Divino Espirito Santo — is a cultural and religious tradition that honors Queen Isabel of Portugal, a 13th century monarch who prayed for the end of a famine and was eventually sainted for her faith, humility and service to the poor.
After a three-year- hiatus the bloodless bullfights will return to the Campo Pequeno bullring behind the Portuguese Hall next Friday at 8 p.m. to close the festa celebration.
The bullfight will feature two horse mounted bullfighters or “cavaleriros,” Paulo Ferreira of Hilmar and David Gomes of Portugal.
For the first time one of the “forcados,”a team of men who grab and stop a bull as it is charging a line of men, will come from Portugal, joining a team from Turlock in the bullring.
Tickets for the bullfight are $25 and are available by contacting Steven Martinho (209) 610-9905, Lucy Martinho (209) 629-5147 or Rocha (209) 346-6591.
Food and drinks will be sold at the bullfights which will be followed by a dance.
For more information on the festa celebration visit https://www.facebook.com/IPFESTracyHall
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
