A series of positive COVID-19 tests caused four teams to withdraw from the Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
Tracy High girls basketball coach and tournament director Derek Eaton said that the girls who tested positive were asymptomatic and did not appear sick. The positive tests came as a result of routine testing for student athletes, and players were also tested if they believed they were exposed to someone who had tested positive.
Pittsburg High played one game on Monday, a win over Manteca, and then pulled out after a Pittsburg player tested positive. On Wednesday West High pulled out after two players tested positive for COVID-19, and Tokay also pulled out Wednesday after a player had a positive test.
Millennium pulled out after the Falcons’ game against Downey on Wednesday after the team learned that some players on opposing teams, including Tokay and Tracy, had tested positive, though no Millennium players reported having a positive test.
Eaton said one of his Tracy players tested positive on Tuesday. All of the other players on the Tracy team were tested, and all of those tests came back negative on Wednesday.
He said that each team goes by its own school district’s COVID-19 testing protocols. For Tracy Unified School District players are tested every week, and also are tested if they think they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
