Editor,
Hey everybody, it’s been a while, but let’s give it another shot! After the School District gave North School a beautiful makeover I wrote about how great it looked and how poor the street in front of the school was!
Well, guess what? Nothing has changed and the potholes on Holly have only gotten worse and deeper! Let’s get into the books of Operations and Utilities Department! Their lack of attention is damaging vehicles all over this city. When construction, like what was done at North School takes place, the road is repaired afterward? That has not happened!
So to all that need to drive this route, I suggest if there is any problem with your vehicle send your bill and attorney to the City of Tracy, and hold your breath for the books from the Operations and Utilities Department They’ve got A LOT to answer for. For sure their salary!
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
