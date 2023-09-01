Editor,
Three years ago as President Donald Trump was leaving office, I looked at the gas price at my local ARCO station and saw that the price stood at $2.85 per gallon.
I knew that with an anti-oil industry president like Joe Biden that higher gas prices were on the way — and I was right. As of mid-August, the price at my local ARCO station was $4.65 per gallon and at the Chevron station it was $5.09 –about $2 gallon more than we had Trump as president.
If you want to thank the people who are responsible for these higher gas prices, you can phone the Biden White House (202-456-1111) or our local Democratic, anti-energy congress member, Josh Harder (202-225-4540).
And if you happen to see Bruce Hotchkiss, Mickey McGuire, Denise Snider or other Democrats on the street, you can thank them for supporting Democrats like Biden and Harder who hate working people. They love billionaires (Soros, Buffet, Bloomberg, etc.) and environmental extremists.
The American Energy Alliance has tracked down 125 specific actions that the Biden Administration and the Democrats have taken to slow down or stop oil production in America. Let that sink in – Biden and Harder have supported hurting drivers and raising gas prices in 125 separate ways.
Asked at the Oct. 22, 2020 presidential debate if he would close down the oil industry, Biden said: “I would transition from the oil industry. Yes.”
Biden and Harder have made the oil industry the enemy – and we reap higher gas prices. People who vote for Democrats like Biden and Harder deserve to suffer and in even more ways than higher gas prices.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
