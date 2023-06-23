Primary Charter School concluded its year at the Tracy Learning Center with an Evening of Excellence, where families toured classrooms, looked at artwork from the 400 kids in grades K-4, and heard the school’s chorus sing a few songs. Heather Campbell, Administrative Director at Primary Charter, said she also invites a few food trucks to the event to complete the festive atmosphere, and the school also raises money for its classrooms with a raffle. Campbell said it’s a twice-a-year event, with an evening at the start of the school year a chance for parents to meet teachers and other parents, and the evening at the end of the school year a chance to see the kids’ creative talents.
