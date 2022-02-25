The students at the Tracy Learning Center learned about community service recently when they launched a fundraising campaign. Chloe Soto and Kameron Moore from the Primary Charter School Leadership class recently presented a check for $800 to Lisa McDonald, far right, with shelter dog Prosecco, from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Katie Ellefson, a kindergarten teacher at Primary Charter School, described how the leadership class at the school organized an effort to create and sell fleece scarves for the holiday gift-giving season, and the student body at Primary Charter School voted on who to support, choosing the Tracy Animal Shelter.
Primary kids support Tracy Shelter through fundraiser
- Press staff report
