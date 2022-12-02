As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, a popular teacher at Primary Charter School learned that she has a big fight ahead of her.
First/second-grade teacher Maytrella Guevara learned on Nov. 23 that she has Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, according to a GoFundMe post from Grace Gaddi. Guevara got the news on her visit to UCSF last week, and Gaddi set up the fundraising site to help cover the medical bills that Guevara will face as she undergoes treatment for the cancer.
“Mrs. G's students are heartbroken about not seeing her friendly face and warm spirit in their classroom for a while,” Gaddi wrote. “Their tiny but mighty hearts are staying positive and sending Mrs. G lots of love notes, get-well drawings, healing thoughts, and prayers.”
Gaddi reported that Guevara had been experiencing pains before going to UCSF. Doctors found tumors in her lungs, chest wall, ribs, pelvis sacrum, and spine. She now expects to undergo at least 6 months of chemotherapy, radiation treatment and possibly surgery.
The goal is to raise $75,000, and as of Thursday morning the GoFundMe site had raised nearly $14,000, with individual donations ranging anywhere between $20 and $1,000.
The site is titled “Help our beloved teacher, Mrs. G, fight cancer!” and is at https://gf.me/v/c/4z2d/help-our-beloved-teacher-mrs-g-fight-cancer.
