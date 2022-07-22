When she was growing up on Mount Diablo Avenue Jacqui Nott didn’t worry about what her career path would eventually look like.
Her family already knew: She would get good grades at McKinley School, Clover and Monte Vista middle schools and Tracy High, and then go to a local university to get her college degree and teaching credential so she could come back and be a teacher at Tracy Unified School District.
“My family was employed by Tracy Unified. They were classified employees, and it was their dream that I, and my siblings and cousins, would go to college and be teachers,” Nott said. “They had a great reverence for teachers. That’s what we were told we were going to do.”
She wasn’t just following in the footsteps of a previous generation of family members who worked with the district. She was taking their goals and dreams a step further.
Upon her graduation from Tracy High in 1985 she went right to the University of the Pacific in Stockton. It was more expensive than any public university, but it was close to home and had a degree program that would set her up for a career as an educator. Her parents, Louie and Marina Lara, had passed along their determination to make education the top priority for the family.
“I knew they were sacrificing to send me there, so that was it. I became a teacher,” Nott said.
By the end of her senior year at UOP in 1989 Nott, who had yet to collect her diploma, had landed a job with Tracy Unified.
“Before I even walked the stage, I was back at Tracy and other schools in the district as a substitute teacher,” she said. “I was subbing for my teachers who I had four years earlier, my amazing teachers who had changed my life.”
Nott’s career path took her to teaching jobs in the Delhi, Manteca and Lodi school districts. With a bilingual credential in Spanish she could teach classes with English learners and specialize in migrant education. She returned to Tracy in 1998 to be a teacher again at Tracy Unified. She taught at Central, Jacobson and Freiler schools, and in 2017 she became president of the Tracy Educators Association, the collective bargaining unit for local teachers.
After a year in that role she stepped away from teaching, and for the next 3 years, she worked full time on behalf of the teachers union. Nott returned to teaching in 2021 as a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), working as a curriculum specialist and instructional coach.
Nott passed up the opportunity to apply for the principal’s job at Bohn School the first time she saw it, but when the opportunity came around again she saw it as a chance to make a difference in the lives of students and teachers in much the same way as when she was TEA president.
For starters, the school is in the same neighborhood where she grew up and is where her family, including aunts, uncles and other relatives, still lives, so Nott has that first-hand knowledge of what is important to parents and students.
“I grew up here in the same environment as a lot of the students here. Having a second language around, having another culture around, having maybe generations that perhaps weren’t born here, but then being American and being born here and navigating the two,” she said.
“I have a lot to offer. I wanted to find a place to offer it. We all have gifts. Every single one of us. The magic happens when you find a place where your gifts help others. They all vary, but we all need something from someone, the proverbial village.
“This to me feels like, I have the experiences and the education and the upbringing and the heart and the desire to bring the things that will make Bohn, a great place, even better.”
Nott said she also values a chance to be in a role where she is expected to put the needs of students first.
“Putting students first is going to save you every time. It’s the right focus,” she said, adding she also wanted a leadership role like she had when she was the teachers union president.
“I was looking for something that maybe could bring back that challenge, that excitement, and that potential of impact.”
As someone who grew up in the area Nott is familiar with the neighborhood demographic. The California Department of Education Dashboard notes that of 378 students at Bohn School, 53.2% are classified as Hispanic, followed by White (17.2%), Asian (10.6%) and African American (8.5%).
The state also says that the school population is 65% socio-economically disadvantaged, but Nott doesn’t see the area as impoverished, and even the state’s definition: “Students who are eligible for free or reduced priced meals; or have parents/guardians who did not receive a high school diploma,” falls far short of defining the neighborhood where her grandparents settled after moving to Tracy from Mexico.
“This is rich in culture and this is rich in history. I like that positive outlook. It’s not what people don’t have. It’s what they do have,” she said. “How do we celebrate that and bring those strengths up, and honor that?”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
