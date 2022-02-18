The boarded-up building that has long stood at the northern entrance to Tracy is gone, demolished last week to make way for a new convenience store.
As of Monday a crew was removing the final concrete remnants of what was once Long John Silver’s on the southwest corner of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. The restaurant closed in 2007 and the building has been vacant ever since, with the site characterized by a security fence surrounding the building, which became a magnet for graffiti while weeds grew up from the parking lot.
The site is due to become a 7-Eleven convenience store following Tracy Planning Commission approval of the project in May 2021. It was a proposal that nearly died on a 2-2 deadlock on the commission before commissioners agreed on a revised circulation plan that would have a driveway on Tracy Boulevard, another on Clover Road, and also a potential future driveway to the Tracy Corners shopping center, which includes La Plaza Market.
Tracy Assistant Planner Kenny Lipich affirmed that 7-Eleven started removing debris and trees from the site last week, and took out a full demolition permit on Feb. 8. Demolition of the building quickly followed.
Soon to come will be a 3,010-square-foot convenience store, including a gas station with six fuel-pumping stations.
