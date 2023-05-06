Prominent Tracy landmarks turn 50

The headline in the Tracy Press 50 years ago, on May 2, 1973, read, Skyscrapers.
Below the headline, the story told of the completion of four concrete silos that stretched 186 feet into the sky just north of Tracy at what was then the Holly Sugar factory.
Since then, I can only imagine that a number of new residents of our town have seen the towering silos, many while descending the last Altamont Pass hills en route home from their Bay Area jobs, wondering why those towering white silos are there.
What they have become are reminders of what most people called “the sugar mill” for most of the 20th century. The Holly Sugar Corp. plant was a principal Tracy industry, which, combined with the H.J. Heinz Co. factory, made our town a center of turning farm crops into packaged food products such as granulated sugar and tomato ketchup – providing a lot of jobs in the process. Both plants are now history.
The sugar factory began operating in 1917 when a number of East Coast and British investors in the Whitehall Estates showplace farm north of town decided they needed a crop – sugar beets – and products – granulated and liquid sugar – to make up for the loss of sugar production during World War I.
What started out as the Pacific Sugar Co. changed hands several times and in 1926 was purchased by Colorado Springs-based Holly Sugar Corp. (The Tracy street leading to the sugar mill became Holly Drive.)
In later years, Instead of building a new “super factory” as had been first considered, Holly management decided to make incremental improvements in processes and equipment used at the existing factory to turn sugar beets into granulated sugar.
The million-dollar project of building the four silos to store up to up to a million pounds of granulated sugar each was one of the largest, and most-expensive, of those improvements, costing close to $1 million.
Construction of the 86-foot-high silos relied on continuous pouring of 3,146 yards of concrete as the silos with 10-inch-thick walls and 150 tons of reinforcing steel climbed a half-inch at a time.
During the week-long continuous pour, three 45-man shifts plus five iron workers on two shifts were required by the contractor.
The concrete silos required only seven days to complete. They were connected by bucket elevators and were later topped by a small building containing elevator equipment, bringing the total height to 220 feet. Everything was painted white, increasing their visibility for miles.
The same year the silos were built, Holly moved its California headquarters from San Mateo to Tracy, but it was also a time that decline of sugar beet growing and processing in California was beginning. Sugar cane operations elsewhere in the U.S. also felt the downward slide of domestic sugar production. “Slicing beets” at the Tracy factory was stopped around the turn of the 21st century, and in 2004, Holly sold its Tracy factory to the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. The City of Tracy acquired blocks of Holly factory property and farmland west of the factory and has been turning a chunk of the farm property into the Legacy Fields sports complex.
Tracy Renewable Energy, a clean-energy development firm, is working on several programs on the north end of the Holly factory property, including a 5-megawatt power plant that will convert walnut shells into electricity and a desalination plant for city wastewater.
Holly Sugar’s long-held connection to Tracy has long been severed, but new technology is being developed on the former beet-sugar processing plant property — and the four towering sugar silos may still become useful for future projects. In the meantime, they remain beacons of Tracy’s sugar past.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.