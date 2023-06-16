Editor,
If it’s important, you will find a way. If it’s not, you will find an excuse.
After years, and years, and years of excuses, The Surland Company has still not developed the long-promised Aquatics Center.
To re-cap: The City of Tracy and The Surland Company have entered into several agreements, whereby the City has provided financial incentives and building accommodations for Surland to construct houses (The Ellis development), and Surland promised to donate 16-acres of land, and $10 million, towards an Aquatics Center. The City has honored their end of the agreements, as evidenced by the actual homes being built. Surland has NOT honored their end of the agreement, as they have not donated the land, or paid the $10 million, and there is still no Aquatics Center.
In October 2018, Surland sponsored a “Ground Breaking” ceremony for the Aquatics Center, with a promised completion date of 2021. To date, the Aquatics Center is not built. In fact, there has been no actual development of the project since the groundbreaking in 2018. Just empty promise, after empty promise.
Granted, since then, the dynamics have changed a bit … COVID, inflation, lawsuits, building-supply shortages, etc. However, The Surland Company is a development company. They are good at their job. They get things built. They have wanted to build houses, and they have successfully done so, starting with Ellis (hundreds upon hundreds of homes are already built), and now continuing with The Avenues, which is currently in the construction phase. You can’t use the EXCUSE of COVID, inflation, etc., to say we can’t build the Aquatics Center, but at the same time, in the same environment, successfully build hundreds of houses. For whatever reason, Surland is playing games with the Aquatics Center. They have not wanted to build it.
The voters of Tracy passed Measure V, with the intent to fund needed amenities, like an Aquatics Center. There is approximately $55 million earmarked by the City of Measure V money for an Aquatics Center.
Now, the question to ask is: when is enough, enough? When are we done waiting for Surland to honor their promise? When are we going to demand that The City build the long-promised Aquatics Center. For me, that time is long past. I imagine most of the Citizens of Tracy feel the same way. However, that question needs to be posed to the five-members of the Tracy City Council. When are they going to put the Citizens of Tracy ahead of the developers and Surland? When are they going to hold the developers accountable for their excuses, and broken promises?
On Tuesday evening, June 20, the City Council will have a meeting to discuss an Aquatics Center again. I urge you to attend the meeting, in-person, and make your voice heard. If you cannot attend in-person, please email the Council, prior to the meeting, or participate via Web-Ex (on-line) during the meeting.
Todd Lieberg, Tracy
